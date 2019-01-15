Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Hospitality Properties Trust    HPT

HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST (HPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 04:00:00 pm
25.85 USD   -0.04%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hospitality Properties Trust : Announces 2018 Dividend Allocation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 04:11pm EST

Hospitality Properties Trust (Nasdaq: HPT) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2018 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

 

Common Shares

                 

Dividend Allocation
Per Share

Declaration
Dates

Record
Dates

Paid/Payable
Dates

Dividends
Per Share

Ordinary
Income

   

Section
199A
Dividend(1)

    

Qualified
Dividend(2)

    

Total
Capital
Gain

   

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(2)

    

Return of
Capital

01/19/18 01/29/18 02/22/18 $0.5200 $0.5200 $0.5159 $0.0041 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000
04/19/18 04/30/18 05/17/18 $0.5300 $0.5300 $0.5258 $0.0042 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000
07/19/18 07/30/18 08/16/18 $0.5300 $0.5300 $0.5258 $0.0042 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000
10/18/18 10/29/18 11/15/18

$0.5300

$0.5300

$0.5258 $0.0042 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000
TOTALS: $2.1100 $2.1100 $2.0933 $0.0167 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000
100.00% 100.00% 0.0000% 0.0000%
 
HPT’s common share CUSIP number is 44106M102. This information represents final income allocations.
      (1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount.
(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income Amount.
(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Amount.
 

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRU
04:11pHOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Announces 2018 Dividend Allocation
BU
2018HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
2018HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2018HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
2018HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
2018HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Appoints Brian Donley as Chief Financial Officer ..
BU
2018HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
BU
2018HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call Scheduled for ..
BU
2018Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Agrees to Increase Ownership in Gaylord Ro..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 283 M
EBIT 2018 448 M
Net income 2018 347 M
Debt 2018 4 125 M
Yield 2018 8,16%
P/E ratio 2018 18,74
P/E ratio 2019 24,87
EV / Sales 2018 3,67x
EV / Sales 2019 3,64x
Capitalization 4 252 M
Chart HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hospitality Properties Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,3 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Murray President, CEO, COO & Managing Trustee
Brian E. Donley Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John L. Harrington Lead Independent Trustee
William A. Lamkin Independent Trustee
Adam David Portnoy Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST8.58%4 252
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS6.42%12 986
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-9.27%11 331
VICI PROPERTIES INC8.89%8 185
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC7.42%7 547
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC6.87%7 393
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.