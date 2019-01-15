Hospitality Properties Trust : Announces 2018 Dividend Allocation

Hospitality Properties Trust (Nasdaq: HPT) today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2018 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

Capital 01/19/18 01/29/18 02/22/18 $0.5200 $0.5200 $0.5159 $0.0041 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 04/19/18 04/30/18 05/17/18 $0.5300 $0.5300 $0.5258 $0.0042 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 07/19/18 07/30/18 08/16/18 $0.5300 $0.5300 $0.5258 $0.0042 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 10/18/18 10/29/18 11/15/18 $0.5300 $0.5300 $0.5258 $0.0042 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 TOTALS: $2.1100 $2.1100 $2.0933 $0.0167 $0.0000 $0.0000 $0.0000 100.00% 100.00% 0.0000% 0.0000%

HPT’s common share CUSIP number is 44106M102. This information represents final income allocations. (1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount. (2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income Amount. (3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain Amount.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

