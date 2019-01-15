Hospitality Properties Trust : Announces 2018 Dividend Allocation

Hospitality Properties Trust (Nasdaq: HPT) today announced that the
characterization of dividends for 2018 income tax reporting purposes is
as follows:
|
|
Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Allocation
Per Share
|
Declaration
Dates
|
|
|
Record
Dates
|
|
|
Paid/Payable
Dates
|
|
|
Dividends
Per Share
|
|
|
Ordinary
Income
|
|
|
Section
199A
Dividend(1)
|
|
|
Qualified
Dividend(2)
|
|
|
Total
Capital
Gain
|
|
|
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(2)
|
|
|
Return of
Capital
|
01/19/18
|
|
|
01/29/18
|
|
|
02/22/18
|
|
|
$0.5200
|
|
|
$0.5200
|
|
|
$0.5159
|
|
|
$0.0041
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
04/19/18
|
|
|
04/30/18
|
|
|
05/17/18
|
|
|
$0.5300
|
|
|
$0.5300
|
|
|
$0.5258
|
|
|
$0.0042
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
07/19/18
|
|
|
07/30/18
|
|
|
08/16/18
|
|
|
$0.5300
|
|
|
$0.5300
|
|
|
$0.5258
|
|
|
$0.0042
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
10/18/18
|
|
|
10/29/18
|
|
|
11/15/18
|
|
|
$0.5300
|
|
|
$0.5300
|
|
|
$0.5258
|
|
|
$0.0042
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTALS:
|
|
|
$2.1100
|
|
|
$2.1100
|
|
|
$2.0933
|
|
|
$0.0167
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
$0.0000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0000%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HPT’s common share CUSIP number is 44106M102. This information
represents final income allocations.
|
|
|
|
(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the
Ordinary Income amount.
|
|
|
|
(2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the
Ordinary Income Amount.
|
|
|
|
(3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in,
the Total Capital Gain Amount.
|
|
|
|
Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting.
This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.
Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT,
which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in
45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under
long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the
operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative
asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of
beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder,
Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the
Trust.
