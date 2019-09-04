Log in
Hospitality Properties Trust    HPT

HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST

(HPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hospitality Properties Trust : Spirit MTA REIT Shareholders Approve the Sale of Properties to Hospitality Properties Trust

0
09/04/2019 | 05:16pm EDT

Transaction is Scheduled to Close on September 20, 2019

Hospitality Properties Trust (Nasdaq: HPT) today announced that Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) shareholders approved the previously announced sale of assets to HPT for $2.4 billion. HPT expects the transaction to close on September 20, 2019, subject to the completion of customary closing conditions.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

WARNING REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever we use words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "will", "may" and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, HPT is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon HPT’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by HPT's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond HPT’s control. For example, the transaction with SMTA is expected to close on September 20, 2019. However, it is subject to conditions which may cause the closing to be delayed, or may result in the transaction not closing at all.

The information contained in HPT’s filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in HPT’s periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause differences from HPT’s forward-looking statements.

HPT’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, HPT does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 264 M
EBIT 2019 394 M
Net income 2019 316 M
Debt 2019 3 974 M
Yield 2019 8,87%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 22,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,51x
EV / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 3 971 M
Chart HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST
Duration : Period :
Hospitality Properties Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,80  $
Last Close Price 24,15  $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John G. Murray President, CEO, COO & Managing Trustee
Brian E. Donley Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John L. Harrington Lead Independent Trustee
William A. Lamkin Independent Trustee
Adam David Portnoy Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST1.09%3 971
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-3.84%11 700
VICI PROPERTIES INC18.00%10 216
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC21.76%8 446
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC-10.24%4 702
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC18.73%4 026
