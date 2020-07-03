Log in
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/02
2.6 ZAR   0.00%
Tsogo Sun to buy additional shares in Hospitality Property Fund

07/03/2020 | 11:43am EDT
A logo of South Africa's biggest gaming and hotel operator Tsogo Sun, is seen at Montecasino in Johannesburg

Tsogo Sun Hotels said on Friday it proposed to buy additional shares in real-estate investment trust Hospitality Property Fund as the fund was trading at a substantial discount to its net asset value.

The company said that to buy the additional Hospitality shares Tsogo may have to issue new ordinary shares. Shareholders will have to agree to the move.

Tsogo Sun did not disclose the size of stake it would pick up in the property fund or give details of the deal's value.

Tsogo Sun, one of South Africa's biggest hotel groups, has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Last month, the company reported a 9% fall in annual core earnings and scrapped its final dividend for the year as a sharp drop in local and international travel took a toll on its business.

It already operates a number of hotels owned by Hospitality which make up the majority of both companies' value, Tsogo Sun said.

Tsogo Sun shares were 0.23% higher at 1453 GMT.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Jane Merriman)

Financials
Sales 2020 768 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
Net income 2020 -1 988 M -117 M -117 M
Net Debt 2020 2 306 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,89x
Yield 2020 11,6%
Capitalization 1 502 M 88,5 M 88,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,06x
EV / Sales 2020 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 46,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Mara Raquel Dos Santos de Lima Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Marcel Nikolaus von Aulock Chairman
Riaan Erasmus Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Laurelle McDonald Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Haroun Ahmed Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOSPITALITY PROPERTY FUND LIMITED-65.83%89
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-18.36%9 775
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-40.97%7 719
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-19.19%7 484
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-12.01%3 581
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-62.78%2 269
