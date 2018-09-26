Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call To Be Held On November 2, 2018

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”) will report financial results for the third quarter 2018 on Thursday, November 1, 2018, after the market close. The Company will hold a conference call and discuss its third quarter 2018 results and business outlook for the remainder of 2018 on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call via telephone at (323) 794-2093. It is recommended that participants call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com. A replay of the call will be available Friday, November 2, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET until Friday, November 9, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. ET via telephone at (888) 203-1112, passcode number 1030372, or via webcast on the Company’s website through November 30, 2018.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and 6 properties internationally totaling approximately 52,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

Bret D.S. McLeod

Senior Vice President & Treasurer

240.744.5216

Gee Lingberg

Vice President

240.744.5275