Host Hotels & Resorts : Joins Other REITs to Increase Access to Affordable Housing in Hawaii

Host Hotels & Resorts joined other REITs operating in Hawaii to establish the REIT Way Hawaii Community Giving Campaign, a new charitable campaign committed to increasing affordable housing in Hawaii. This group of thirteen REITs has committed to giving a combined $455,000 in the first year of a minimum three-year campaign. The campaign, administered through the Nareit Foundation, will award grants to local non-profits with initiatives that will supplement and create affordable housing solutions for Hawaii. The first $100,000 grant was awarded in November 2018 to the aio Foundation's Kahauiki Village housing project alongside Keehi Lagoon for homeless families with children. Two more grants, also for $100,000, were donated this year to the Affordable Housing and Economic Development Foundation for renovations at the Nani 'O Puna affordable housing community and to Na Hale O Maui community land trust to help build 12 affordable homes for income-eligible families in West Maui.

