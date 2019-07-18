Log in
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

(HST)
Host Hotels & Resorts : Joins Other REITs to Increase Access to Affordable Housing in Hawaii

07/18/2019 | 06:45pm EDT

Host Hotels & Resorts joined other REITs operating in Hawaii to establish the REIT Way Hawaii Community Giving Campaign, a new charitable campaign committed to increasing affordable housing in Hawaii. This group of thirteen REITs has committed to giving a combined $455,000 in the first year of a minimum three-year campaign. The campaign, administered through the Nareit Foundation, will award grants to local non-profits with initiatives that will supplement and create affordable housing solutions for Hawaii. The first $100,000 grant was awarded in November 2018 to the aio Foundation's Kahauiki Village housing project alongside Keehi Lagoon for homeless families with children. Two more grants, also for $100,000, were donated this year to the Affordable Housing and Economic Development Foundation for renovations at the Nani 'O Puna affordable housing community and to Na Hale O Maui community land trust to help build 12 affordable homes for income-eligible families in West Maui.

Learn more about the REIT Way Hawaii Community Giving Campaign and Host's Corporate Responsibility Program.

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 22:44:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 603 M
EBIT 2019 831 M
Net income 2019 652 M
Debt 2019 2 686 M
Yield 2019 4,70%
P/E ratio 2019 20,3x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,83x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
Capitalization 13 188 M
