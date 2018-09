Real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) said Monday they sold the New York Marriott Marquis retail, theater, and signage commercial condominium units to Vornado Realty Trust for $442 million.

The company also said they closed on the sale of the W New York - Union Square hotel for a sale price of $171 million on September 6.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com