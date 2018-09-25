Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Host Hotels & Resorts    HST

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS (HST)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Host Hotels & Resorts : Sells NY Marriott Marquis Assets to Vornado -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 02:02am CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis and Josh Beckerman

Real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) said Monday it sold the New York Marriott Marquis retail, theater, and signage commercial condominium units to Vornado Realty Trust for $442 million.

In 2012, Host Hotels and Vornado announced a redevelopment agreement for the retail space. Vornado said Monday that it previously owned a 54% stake and now holds 100%, and that the transaction satisfies a put/call arrangement.

Vornado's basis in the property totals about $663 million.

Host Hotels also closed on the sale of the W New York - Union Square hotel for a sale price of $171 million on Sept. 6.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com and Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS -1.09% 20.89 Delayed Quote.6.40%
VORNADO REALTY TRUST -2.04% 73.52 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
02:02aHOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Sells NY Marriott Marquis Assets to Vornado -- Update
DJ
09/24HOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Sells NY Marriott Marquis Assets to Vornado
DJ
09/24Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces the Sale of the New York Marriott Marqu..
GL
09/14Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividend on Common Stock
GL
09/14HOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Dividends
CO
08/28HOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Toys for the Humane Rescue Alliance
PU
08/08HOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/07HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/07HOST HOTELS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Raises Full-Year Forecast After Reporting Results..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Host Hotels sells New York Marriott Marquis retail and W New York - Union Squ.. 
09/14Host Hotels & Resorts declares $0.20 dividend 
09/08Best High-Yield REIT CEF - For Growth And Income - 7.6% Yield 
09/01REITs Resume Rally On Another Record Week For U.S. Markets 
08/08Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 545 M
EBIT 2018 750 M
Net income 2018 675 M
Debt 2018 3 581 M
Yield 2018 3,90%
P/E ratio 2018 23,03
P/E ratio 2019 26,95
EV / Sales 2018 3,47x
EV / Sales 2019 3,41x
Capitalization 15 664 M
Chart HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Duration : Period :
Host Hotels & Resorts Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 21,7 $
Spread / Average Target 2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James F. Risoleo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Edwin Marriott Chairman
Michael D. Bluhm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sukhvinder Singh Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Ann McLaughlin Korologos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS6.40%15 664
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC0.58%7 933
VICI PROPERTIES INC4.54%7 929
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC-6.59%7 394
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC14.40%6 617
HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST-3.42%4 739
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.