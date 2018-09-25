Host Hotels & Resorts : Sells NY Marriott Marquis Assets to Vornado -- Update

By Stephen Nakrosis and Josh Beckerman



Real estate investment trust Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) said Monday it sold the New York Marriott Marquis retail, theater, and signage commercial condominium units to Vornado Realty Trust for $442 million.

In 2012, Host Hotels and Vornado announced a redevelopment agreement for the retail space. Vornado said Monday that it previously owned a 54% stake and now holds 100%, and that the transaction satisfies a put/call arrangement.

Vornado's basis in the property totals about $663 million.

Host Hotels also closed on the sale of the W New York - Union Square hotel for a sale price of $171 million on Sept. 6.

