Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc    HST

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC

(HST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Host Hotels & Resorts Changes its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a Virtual-Only Format

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

BETHESDA, Md., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), today announced, consistent with its prior disclosure in its Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement, that, due to the emerging public health impact of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees, directors and communities, the Company’s 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to be held in a virtual-only meeting format. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time. Further information regarding this change to the location of the Annual Meeting can be found in the definitive additional soliciting materials filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2020.  Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Stockholder of Record

If you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on March 19, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare), you can attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/292587268 and entering the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received and the meeting password, which is HST2020.    

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you were a beneficial owner as of the close of business on March 19, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in an account at a brokerage firm, bank or other similar agent), you can attend the meeting by registering in advance by obtaining a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other agent.  Once you have received a valid proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, it should be emailed to our transfer agent, Computershare, at legalproxy@computershare.com and should be labeled “Valid Proxy” in the subject line. Please include proof from your broker, bank or other agent of your valid proxy (e.g., a forwarded email from your broker, bank or other agent with your valid proxy attached, or an image of your valid proxy attached to your email).  Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday May 12, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare. At the time of the meeting, go to www.meetingcenter.io/292587268 and enter your control number and the meeting password, which is HST2020.

Asking Questions and Voting

If you are attending the meeting as a stockholder of record or registered beneficial owner, you will be able to submit questions and vote your shares.  Questions can be submitted within the Meeting Center site by clicking on the message icon in the upper right-hand corner of the page.  You will also be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by clicking on the “Cast Your Vote” link on the Meeting Center site, if you have not already voted your shares in advance or would like to change your prior vote.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting as a Guest

If you would like to enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, including if you are a beneficial owner who did not register a proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, click on the “I am a guest” button after entering the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/292587268 and enter the information requested on the following screen.  Please note you will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting if you participate as a guest.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,500 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

*     This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

Tejal Engman
Vice President
240.744.5116

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC
04:31pHost Hotels & Resorts Changes its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to a Virtual..
GL
03/30HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/20HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Ob..
AQ
03/09HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
03/09Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Update on Full-Year 2020 Guidance
GL
03/02Host Hotels & Resorts Maintains Guidance Range and Provides Update on the Imp..
GL
02/25HOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/24HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC : Report
CO
02/19HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
02/19HOST HOTELS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 888 M
EBIT 2020 154 M
Net income 2020 5,67 M
Debt 2020 2 633 M
Yield 2020 6,13%
P/E ratio 2020 48,9x
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,75x
EV / Sales2021 2,38x
Capitalization 8 054 M
Chart HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC
Duration : Period :
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 14,22  $
Last Close Price 11,41  $
Spread / Highest target 75,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James F. Risoleo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Edwin Marriott Chairman
Brian G. MacNamara Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Ann McLaughlin Korologos Independent Director
John B. Morse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-38.49%8 054
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-35.11%7 770
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-35.70%5 954
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-21.92%3 176
APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT, INC.-47.02%1 923
SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS, INC.-38.15%1 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group