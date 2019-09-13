Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc    HST

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC

(HST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividend on Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 08:31am EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, today announced that its board of directors authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2019.

About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 77 properties in the United States and 5 properties internationally totaling approximately 48,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements include forecast results and are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “continue” and other similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors such as natural disasters, pandemics and weather that will affect occupancy rates at our hotels and the demand for hotel products and services; the impact of geopolitical developments outside the U.S. on lodging demand; volatility in global financial and credit markets; operating risks associated with the hotel business; risks and limitations in our operating flexibility associated with the level of our indebtedness and our ability to meet covenants in our debt agreements; risks associated with our relationships with property managers and joint venture partners; our ability to maintain our properties in a first-class manner, including meeting capital expenditure requirements; the effects of hotel renovations on our hotel occupancy and financial results; our ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; risks associated with our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and develop new properties and the risks that acquisitions and new developments may not perform in accordance with our expectations; our ability to continue to satisfy complex rules in order for us to remain a REIT for federal income tax purposes; risks associated with our ability to effectuate our dividend policy, including factors such as operating results and the economic outlook influencing our board’s decision whether to pay further dividends at levels previously disclosed or to use available cash to make special dividends; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Michael Bluhm
Chief Financial Officer
240.744.5110

Gee Lingberg
Senior Vice President
240.744.5275

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC
08:31aHost Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Dividend on Common Stock
GL
09/12Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $650 Million Of 3⅜% Se..
GL
09/05HOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Completes the Previously Announced Sale of Six Non-Core ..
PU
09/05Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Completes the Previously Announced Sale of Six No..
GL
08/29HOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units o..
PU
08/29Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership ..
GL
08/29HOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Employees Make A Connection With Warriors and Canines
PU
08/08HOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/06HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/06HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 470 M
EBIT 2019 807 M
Net income 2019 834 M
Debt 2019 2 560 M
Yield 2019 4,84%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,75x
EV / Sales2020 2,78x
Capitalization 12 467 M
Chart HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC
Duration : Period :
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 18,98  $
Last Close Price 17,08  $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James F. Risoleo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Edwin Marriott Chairman
Michael D. Bluhm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sukhvinder Singh Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Ann McLaughlin Korologos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC4.50%12 467
VICI PROPERTIES INC17.15%10 142
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC19.10%8 261
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC-2.46%5 109
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC22.18%4 143
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST3.50%3 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group