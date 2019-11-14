Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc    HST

HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC

(HST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Host Hotels & Resorts Named Winner of NAREIT's Lodging/Resorts Leader in the Light Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 04:15pm EST

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), received the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' (NAREIT) 2019 Lodging/Resorts Leader in Light award—the highest achievement for all Lodging/Resorts REITs and real estate companies—for the fifth time since 2014. Additionally, the Company released its second annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report.

“We are honored to once again be recognized for our industry-leading sustainability practices,” said James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our award-winning CR program has had another exceptional year and reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability initiatives that add significant value to our communities, assets and shareholders.”

To learn more about the Company’s programs and progress, view the 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report, which provides a summary of results and performance over the last reporting year along with future commitments.

NAREIT
NAREIT's annual Leader in the Light Awards honor NAREIT member companies that have demonstrated superior sustainability practices. NAREIT's judging criteria for the Leader in the Light awards include the results of the GRESB Survey. For more information, please visit the NAREIT website.

DJSI and GRESB
As previously announced, Host was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the first time, which recognizes global sustainability leaders across all industries. In addition, the Company was included in the DJSI North America for the third consecutive year and was named Overall Global Sector Leader by GRESB, achieving the top position in the hotels sector. The Company also once again achieved GRESB’s Green Star status and continued to maintain its 5 Star Rating.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,500 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

*     This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

Michael Bluhm
Chief Financial Officer
240.744.5110

Tejal Engman
Vice President
240.744.5116

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
503 Backend fetch failed

Error 503 Backend fetch failed

Backend fetch failed

Guru Meditation:

XID: 428209311

Varnish cache server

Latest news on HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC
04:15pHost Hotels & Resorts Named Winner of NAREIT's Lodging/Resorts Leader in the ..
GL
11/08HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC : Report
CO
11/07HOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
11/06HOST HOTELS & RESORTS : Recognized as Top Fundraising Team at Walk to End Alzhei..
PU
11/05HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
11/05HOST HOTELS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2019
GL
11/05HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC : Slide show Q3 results
CO
11/05HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC : 3rd quarter results
CO
11/05HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 445 M
EBIT 2019 797 M
Net income 2019 939 M
Debt 2019 2 486 M
Yield 2019 5,01%
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,68x
EV / Sales2020 2,78x
Capitalization 12 084 M
Chart HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC
Duration : Period :
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 18,65  $
Last Close Price 16,85  $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James F. Risoleo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Edwin Marriott Chairman
Michael D. Bluhm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ann McLaughlin Korologos Independent Director
John B. Morse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC0.72%12 084
VICI PROPERTIES INC.29.66%11 226
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.31.46%9 119
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-13.36%5 389
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.30.68%4 430
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION10.24%3 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group
503 Backend fetch failed

Error 503 Backend fetch failed

Backend fetch failed

Guru Meditation:

XID: 428209315

Varnish cache server