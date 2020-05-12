Host Hotels & Resorts : Sets Ambitious 2025 Science-Based Emissions Reduction Target

Host recently set new 2025 environmental goals and received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for our 2025 emissions target of 55% reduction per square foot from our 2008 baseline. This reduction goal is in line with the SBTi's 1.5oC ambition level, meaning Host is doing its part in mitigating an average global temperature increase of 1.5oC by 2050. We are the first hospitality company and among the first three real estate companies in North America to set emissions reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement's highest level of ambition. The SBTi verification highlights our sustained focus on reducing carbon emissions through ROI investments in energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Host's 2025 environmental goals further our commitment to reducing energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water usage and renovation waste to landfill. Our goals and metrics are complemented by green building and program certifications, and align with leading investor-driven disclosure frameworks to support the effectiveness and transparency of our CR program and its communications.

About Science Based Targets

A joint initiative by CDP, UN Global Compact, World Wildlife Fund and World Resources Institute, science-based targets specify how much and how quickly companies need to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to combat the adverse effects of climate change and were introduced following the adoption of the 2015 Paris Agreement. This agreement saw 195 of the world's governments commit to prevent dangerous climate change by limiting global warming. Targets adopted by companies to reduce GHG emissions are considered 'science-based' if they are in line with what the latest climate science says is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement-to limit global warming to well-below 2°C and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C. To learn more, visit sciencebasedtargets.org.