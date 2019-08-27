Log in
HOSTESS BRANDS INC

(TWNK)
Hostess Brands, Inc. : Announces Investor Day Webcast

08/27/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and marketer of sweet baked goods including Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs®, Donettes® and a variety of other new and classic treats, today announced that management will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

The presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m. CT (12:30 p.m. ET) and the simultaneous, live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in the United States. The brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes.


© Business Wire 2019
