Hotel Chocolat : Annual Report and Accounts FY18 – 19th October 2018

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS
2018
A better model for luxury chocolate
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC Annual Report and Accounts
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Highlights 01
At a glance 02
STRATEGIC REPORT
Chairman's statement 07
Our business model 08
Our markets 10
Chief Executive's statement 12
Our strategy 17
Progress against strategy 18
The leading UK premium chocolate company, making innovative and accessible luxury chocolates.
Financial review 22
Risk management 24
GOVERNANCE
Corporate social responsibility 28
'Hotel Chocolat is the nation's favourite premium chocolate brand'
Board of Directors 30
ALLEGRA 2015
Corporate governance statement 32
Audit Committee report 36
Remuneration report 38
Directors' report 40
Statement of Directors' responsibilities 42
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Independent Auditors' report 46
Our strong British brand is based on an ethos of:
Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income 49
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 50
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow 51
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 52
Notes to the nancial statements 53
Company Statement of Financial Position 81
Company Statement of Changes in Equity 82
Notes to the Company nancial statements 83
AUTHENTICITY
Company information 85
We are the real thing, our focus on "more cocoa, less sugar" results in a superior taste, drawing on the invaluable knowledge from farming our own organic cocoa estate
ORIGINALITY
We believe in being fresh, creative and innovative, doing things in a more intelligent way
ETHICS
Doing the right thing, not just saying it. Engaged Ethics: a sustainably good approach for all our stakeholders
COMPANY OVERVIEW 2018 highlights
01
2018 highlights
REVENUE
£116.3m
£116.3m
2017 2016
£105.2m £91.1m
(2017: £105.2m)UNDERLYING EBITDA1
£18.9m
£18.9m
2017 2016
£16.3m
£12.4m
(2017: £16.3m)PROFIT BEFORE TAX
£12.7m
£12.7m
2017 2016
£11.2m
£5.6m
(2017: £11.2m)
2
£6.5m
100%
IN THE PERIODNEW WHOLESALE ACCOUNTS ADDED SINCE
CHOCOLATE BONDS
OF COCOA SUPPLY NOW
REPAID IN FULL
TO ENGAGED ETHICS
THE PERIOD
STANDARD
INTERNATIONAL
VIP ME
25%
US STORE OPENING
IN FY19
JAPAN JV SIGNED STORE OPENING IN FY19
REWARDS CARD LAUNCHEDINCREASE IN FACTORY CAPACITY
NEW SCANDINAVIAN FRANCHISE PARTNER
1
Underlying EBITDA of £18.9m excludes share-based payment charges of £0.7m. FY17 underlying EBITDA of £16.3m excludes £0.6m of share-based payment charges.
|
PROFIT AFTER TAX
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
FINAL DIVIDEND
|
£10.0m
|
8.8p
|
1.1p
|
(2017: £8.8m)
|
(2017: 7.8p)
|
(Full year: 1.7p | 2017: 1.6p)
|
15
|
NEW STORES OPENED
02HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
Annual Report and Accounts
At a glance
The leading UK premium chocolate brand, manufacturing innovative and accessibly priced luxury chocolate. We connect our brand direct to customers via subscription, online and our 113 stores.
GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT
The business began in the 1990s with online and subscription, and our rst physical store followed in 2004 after creation of the Hotel Chocolat brand. Our store roll-out plan is informed and supported by a database showing the buying patterns of our loyal multi-channel customers. The physical formats range from 100 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft and trade pro tably across the whole UK. We are also developing our international retail knowledge with franchises in Scandinavia, Spain and Hong Kong, and a joint venture in Japan. We have signed a lease on a store in Manhattan, due to open this winter.
1
BOUTIQUE HOTEL & COCOA ESTATE
COMPANY OVERVIEW
At a glance
03
We sell our chocolate direct to customers via subscription, online and our 113 stores.
WHAT SETS US APARTStrong & distinctive brand
The Hotel Chocolat brand evokes escapism and contemporary luxury.
Vertically integrated
We apply our expertise at every stage of the process to create superior products at improved margins.
Premium differentiated product
Rather than copying continental chocolate traditions, Hotel Chocolat has carved out a modern British take on luxury chocolate.
Multi-channel retail distribution
Trading via our own website and physical stores means we know more about our customers so we can give better service and create products and services that our customers want.
Product innovation
We ensure that strong innovation is balanced by a disciplined range architecture, ensuring only the best of the best feature in our product ranges.
Progressive digital marketing
We have our origins in e-commerce. Not only has this informed our store roll-out, it means that digital is always at the centre of our customer strategies.
