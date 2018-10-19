Hotel Chocolat : Annual Report and Accounts FY18 – 19th October 2018

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

2018

A better model for luxury chocolate

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC Annual Report and Accounts

COMPANY OVERVIEW 2018 highlights

2018 highlights REVENUE £116.3m £116.3m 2017 2016 £105.2m £91.1m (2017: £105.2m)UNDERLYING EBITDA1 £18.9m £18.9m 2017 2016 £16.3m £12.4m (2017: £16.3m)PROFIT BEFORE TAX £12.7m £12.7m 2017 2016 £11.2m £5.6m (2017: £11.2m) 2 £6.5m 100% IN THE PERIODNEW WHOLESALE ACCOUNTS ADDED SINCE CHOCOLATE BONDS OF COCOA SUPPLY NOW REPAID IN FULL TO ENGAGED ETHICS THE PERIOD STANDARD INTERNATIONAL VIP ME 25% US STORE OPENING IN FY19 JAPAN JV SIGNED STORE OPENING IN FY19 REWARDS CARD LAUNCHEDINCREASE IN FACTORY CAPACITY NEW SCANDINAVIAN FRANCHISE PARTNER 1 Underlying EBITDA of £18.9m excludes share-based payment charges of £0.7m. FY17 underlying EBITDA of £16.3m excludes £0.6m of share-based payment charges.

PROFIT AFTER TAX EARNINGS PER SHARE FINAL DIVIDEND £10.0m 8.8p 1.1p (2017: £8.8m) (2017: 7.8p) (Full year: 1.7p | 2017: 1.6p) 15 NEW STORES OPENED

The leading UK premium chocolate brand, manufacturing innovative and accessibly priced luxury chocolate. We connect our brand direct to customers via subscription, online and our 113 stores.

GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT The business began in the 1990s with online and subscription, and our rst physical store followed in 2004 after creation of the Hotel Chocolat brand. Our store roll-out plan is informed and supported by a database showing the buying patterns of our loyal multi-channel customers. The physical formats range from 100 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft and trade pro tably across the whole UK. We are also developing our international retail knowledge with franchises in Scandinavia, Spain and Hong Kong, and a joint venture in Japan. We have signed a lease on a store in Manhattan, due to open this winter.

104 UK STORES

9 INTERNATIONAL STORES

1 BOUTIQUE HOTEL & COCOA ESTATE

We sell our chocolate direct to customers via subscription, online and our 113 stores.

WHAT SETS US APARTStrong & distinctive brand

The Hotel Chocolat brand evokes escapism and contemporary luxury.

Vertically integrated

We apply our expertise at every stage of the process to create superior products at improved margins.

Premium differentiated product

Rather than copying continental chocolate traditions, Hotel Chocolat has carved out a modern British take on luxury chocolate.

Multi-channel retail distribution

Trading via our own website and physical stores means we know more about our customers so we can give better service and create products and services that our customers want.

Product innovation

We ensure that strong innovation is balanced by a disciplined range architecture, ensuring only the best of the best feature in our product ranges.

Progressive digital marketing

We have our origins in e-commerce. Not only has this informed our store roll-out, it means that digital is always at the centre of our customer strategies.

