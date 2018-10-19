Hotel Chocolat : Annual Report and Accounts FY18 – 19th October 2018

Log in
10/19/2018 | 04:28am CEST

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

2018

A better model for luxury chocolate

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC Annual Report and Accounts

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Highlights 01

At a glance 02

STRATEGIC REPORT

Chairman's statement 07

Our business model 08

Our markets 10

Chief Executive's statement 12

Our strategy 17

Progress against strategy 18

The leading UK premium chocolate company, making innovative and accessible luxury chocolates.

Financial review 22

Risk management 24

GOVERNANCE

Corporate social responsibility 28

'Hotel Chocolat is the nation's favourite premium chocolate brand'

Board of Directors 30

ALLEGRA 2015

Corporate governance statement 32

Audit Committee report 36

Remuneration report 38

Directors' report 40

Statement of Directors' responsibilities 42

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Independent Auditors' report 46

Our strong British brand is based on an ethos of:

Consolidated Statement of

Comprehensive Income 49

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 50

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow 51

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 52

Notes to the nancial statements 53

Company Statement of Financial Position 81

Company Statement of Changes in Equity 82

Notes to the Company nancial statements 83

AUTHENTICITY

Company information 85

We are the real thing, our focus on "more cocoa, less sugar" results in a superior taste, drawing on the invaluable knowledge from farming our own organic cocoa estate

ORIGINALITY

We believe in being fresh, creative and innovative, doing things in a more intelligent way

ETHICS

Doing the right thing, not just saying it. Engaged Ethics: a sustainably good approach for all our stakeholders

COMPANY OVERVIEW 2018 highlights

01

2018 highlights

REVENUE

£116.3m

£116.3m

2017 2016

£105.2m £91.1m

(2017: £105.2m)UNDERLYING EBITDA1

£18.9m

£18.9m

2017 2016

£16.3m

£12.4m

(2017: £16.3m)PROFIT BEFORE TAX

£12.7m

£12.7m

2017 2016

£11.2m

£5.6m

(2017: £11.2m)

2

£6.5m

100%

IN THE PERIODNEW WHOLESALE ACCOUNTS ADDED SINCE

CHOCOLATE BONDS

OF COCOA SUPPLY NOW

REPAID IN FULL

TO ENGAGED ETHICS

THE PERIOD

STANDARD

INTERNATIONAL

VIP ME

25%

US STORE OPENING

IN FY19

JAPAN JV SIGNED STORE OPENING IN FY19

REWARDS CARD LAUNCHEDINCREASE IN FACTORY CAPACITY

NEW SCANDINAVIAN FRANCHISE PARTNER

1

Underlying EBITDA of £18.9m excludes share-based payment charges of £0.7m. FY17 underlying EBITDA of £16.3m excludes £0.6m of share-based payment charges.

20

18

20

18

20

18

PROFIT AFTER TAX

EARNINGS PER SHARE

FINAL DIVIDEND

£10.0m

8.8p

1.1p

(2017: £8.8m)

(2017: 7.8p)

(Full year: 1.7p | 2017: 1.6p)

15

NEW STORES OPENED

Company overview

Strategic reportGovernanceFinancial statements

02HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC

Annual Report and Accounts

At a glance

The leading UK premium chocolate brand, manufacturing innovative and accessibly priced luxury chocolate. We connect our brand direct to customers via subscription, online and our 113 stores.

GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT

The business began in the 1990s with online and subscription, and our rst physical store followed in 2004 after creation of the Hotel Chocolat brand. Our store roll-out plan is informed and supported by a database showing the buying patterns of our loyal multi-channel customers. The physical formats range from 100 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft and trade pro tably across the whole UK. We are also developing our international retail knowledge with franchises in Scandinavia, Spain and Hong Kong, and a joint venture in Japan. We have signed a lease on a store in Manhattan, due to open this winter.

104

UK

STORES

9

INTERNATIONAL STORES

1

BOUTIQUE HOTEL & COCOA ESTATE

COMPANY OVERVIEW

At a glance

03

We sell our chocolate direct to customers via subscription, online and our 113 stores.

WHAT SETS US APARTStrong & distinctive brand

The Hotel Chocolat brand evokes escapism and contemporary luxury.

Vertically integrated

We apply our expertise at every stage of the process to create superior products at improved margins.

Premium differentiated product

Rather than copying continental chocolate traditions, Hotel Chocolat has carved out a modern British take on luxury chocolate.

Multi-channel retail distribution

Trading via our own website and physical stores means we know more about our customers so we can give better service and create products and services that our customers want.

Product innovation

We ensure that strong innovation is balanced by a disciplined range architecture, ensuring only the best of the best feature in our product ranges.

Progressive digital marketing

We have our origins in e-commerce. Not only has this informed our store roll-out, it means that digital is always at the centre of our customer strategies.

Company overview

Strategic reportGovernanceFinancial statements

Disclaimer

Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 02:27:09 UTC
