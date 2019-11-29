Hotel Chocolat : DIRECTOR/PDMR Dealings - 29th November 2019

29 November 2019

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC

("Hotel Chocolat", the "Company" or the "Group")

Director/PDMR Dealings

The Company announces today that it has issued 20,270 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of share options by Director, Matt Margereson. The options were issued under the Approved part of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan and have been exercised at an exercise price of 148p each. The exercise of the above share options has been satisfied by the Company's block listing arrangements.

Following the exercise of the share options, Mr Margereson has sold the 20,270 Ordinary shares acquired as a result of the share option exercise.

The details of the exercise of options and the sale of Ordinary Shares are summarised below:

Initial Holding Resultant Holding Director Number Percentage Options Ordinary Price of Number Percentage of of issued exercised Shares Ordinary of of issued Ordinary share sold Shares Ordinary share Shares capital sold Shares capital Matthew 253,565 0.22% 20,270 20,270 420p 253,565 0.22% Margereson

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them