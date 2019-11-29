Log in
Hotel Chocolat : DIRECTOR/PDMR Dealings - 29th November 2019

11/29/2019 | 07:23pm EST

29 November 2019

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC

("Hotel Chocolat", the "Company" or the "Group")

Director/PDMR Dealings

The Company announces today that it has issued 20,270 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of share options by Director, Matt Margereson. The options were issued under the Approved part of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan and have been exercised at an exercise price of 148p each. The exercise of the above share options has been satisfied by the Company's block listing arrangements.

Following the exercise of the share options, Mr Margereson has sold the 20,270 Ordinary shares acquired as a result of the share option exercise.

The details of the exercise of options and the sale of Ordinary Shares are summarised below:

Initial Holding

Resultant Holding

Director

Number

Percentage

Options

Ordinary

Price of

Number

Percentage

of

of issued

exercised

Shares

Ordinary

of

of issued

Ordinary

share

sold

Shares

Ordinary

share

Shares

capital

sold

Shares

capital

Matthew

253,565

0.22%

20,270

20,270

420p

253,565

0.22%

Margereson

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MATTHEW PAUL MARGERESON

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

213800B4D3J15PZHVY29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P

instrument, type of instrument

EACH

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BY23CB04

b)

Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE OF OPTIONS

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.48

20,270

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

n/a single transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

29 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

MATTHEW PAUL MARGERESON

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Name

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

213800B4D3J15PZHVY29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P

instrument, type of instrument

EACH

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BY23CB04

b)

Nature of the transaction

SALE OF SHARES

  1. Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.20

20,270

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

n/a single transaction

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

29 November 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM

Enquiries:

Hotel Chocolat Group PLC

Tel: +44 (0) 1763 257 746

Angus Thirlwell, Co-Founder and CEO

Peter Harris, Co-Founder and Development Director

Matt Pritchard, CFO

Liberum (Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Clayton Bush

James Greenwood

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Angharad Couch

Ellen Wilton

Notes to Editors:

Hotel Chocolat is a premium British chocolatier with a strong and distinct brand. The business was founded in 1993 by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris and has traded under the Hotel Chocolat brand since 2003. The Group sells its products online and through a network of stores in the UK and abroad. The Group has a cocoa plantation and eco-hotel in Saint Lucia, offering complete cocoa immersion thorough tree-to-bar experiences and wellness treatments. The Group also has a flagship restaurant and cocoa roastery in London's Borough Market: Rabot 1745. The Group was admitted to trading on AIM in 2016.

Disclaimer

Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2019 00:22:01 UTC
