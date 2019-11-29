Hotel Chocolat : DIRECTOR/PDMR Dealings - 29th November 2019
11/29/2019 | 07:23pm EST
29 November 2019
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
("Hotel Chocolat", the "Company" or the "Group")
Director/PDMR Dealings
The Company announces today that it has issued 20,270 new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of share options by Director, Matt Margereson. The options were issued under the Approved part of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan and have been exercised at an exercise price of 148p each. The exercise of the above share options has been satisfied by the Company's block listing arrangements.
Following the exercise of the share options, Mr Margereson has sold the 20,270 Ordinary shares acquired as a result of the share option exercise.
The details of the exercise of options and the sale of Ordinary Shares are summarised below:
Initial Holding
Resultant Holding
Director
Number
Percentage
Options
Ordinary
Price of
Number
Percentage
of
of issued
exercised
Shares
Ordinary
of
of issued
Ordinary
share
sold
Shares
Ordinary
share
Shares
capital
sold
Shares
capital
Matthew
253,565
0.22%
20,270
20,270
420p
253,565
0.22%
Margereson
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MATTHEW PAUL MARGERESON
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Name
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
213800B4D3J15PZHVY29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P
instrument, type of instrument
EACH
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BY23CB04
b)
Nature of the transaction
EXERCISE OF OPTIONS
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.48
20,270
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
n/a single transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
29 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MATTHEW PAUL MARGERESON
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Name
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
213800B4D3J15PZHVY29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P
instrument, type of instrument
EACH
Identification code
ISIN: GB00BY23CB04
b)
Nature of the transaction
SALE OF SHARES
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.20
20,270
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
n/a single transaction
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
29 November 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, AIM
Notes to Editors:
Hotel Chocolat is a premium British chocolatier with a strong and distinct brand. The business was founded in 1993 by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris and has traded under the Hotel Chocolat brand since 2003. The Group sells its products online and through a network of stores in the UK and abroad. The Group has a cocoa plantation and eco-hotel in Saint Lucia, offering complete cocoa immersion thorough tree-to-bar experiences and wellness treatments. The Group also has a flagship restaurant and cocoa roastery in London's Borough Market: Rabot 1745. The Group was admitted to trading on AIM in 2016.
