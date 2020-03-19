Log in
Hotel Chocolat : Is white chocolate real chocolate?

03/19/2020 | 01:58pm EDT

White chocolate has been a source of tension within the chocolate community for decades. Whilst some cocoa devotees dispute that it shouldn't be considered as a chocolate, those with a sweet tooth might contest these accusations. But who is right?

White chocolate is made from ingredients that are extracted from the cacao plant. Chocolate nibs - dried, fermented and roasted bits of cacao beans - are ground to create a 'chocolate liquor'. This paste is then separated into cocoa solids and cocoa butter (the fat extracted from the beans). Cocoa solids give chocolate that rich taste and darker colour. Cocoa butter, on the other hand, is a natural vegetable fat that melts at 34-38℃ and is the element of chocolate that gives it the perfect melt in your mouth texture.

Cocoa butter has delicate, subtle notes of cocoa, less dominating than that of milk and dark chocolate. Blended with milk and sugar, cocoa butter has a smooth and buttery texture perfect for creamy white chocolate.

An incredibly diverse product, white chocolate can be used in exactly the same way to its milk and dark chocolate relations. Whether used as an ingredient, a decoration, a drink in a mug, or simply eaten, white chocolate can be enjoyed in numerous ways. Perhaps the only negative is that it is more difficult to melt: its higher sugar content means it is more susceptible to burning when heated, and thus you must take extra care to prevent it from catching.

Compared to dark chocolate, white chocolate is a relatively modern invention. Whilst Chocolatiers Fry's of Bristol made the first commercially-available chocolate bar in England as early as 1847, it wasn't until the 1930s that white chocolate graced our shelves after Nestle released the Milkybar. Although white chocolate is in its infancy compared to its cocoa-rich predecessor, it is by no means a product for an immature palette.

Gradually, white chocolate has evolved to carry flavours strong enough to stand up to its chocolate parents. Although it is often simply tempered with vanilla for a subtle, delicate taste, white chocolate makes for a great pairing with tangy fruits, sumptuous caramel, and even boozy cocktails.

At Hotel Chocolat we enjoy pushing boundaries; our white chocolate holds its own against warming notes of rum and tart lime in our Mojito Chocolat Selector. The Walnut Praline Chocolate Selector complements the muted sweetness of white chocolate with a smokey, nutty walnut praline. We even offer it as a dessert: classics, such as eton mess or lemon cheesecake are reincarnated into bite-size morsels.

Although cocoa butter does not have the same earthy, deep notes of cocoa that its chocolate family boasts of, it offers instead light, dainty hints of cocoa. By using 42% cocoa butter in our award winning Dominican Republic White Chocolate, our chocolatiers have crafted a product which shows off white chocolate in all of its authentic glory. Sometimes, less is more, and with high quality, velvety white chocolate, we couldn't agree more.

As cocoa butter has a less intense cocoa flavour, it can sometimes be substituted with cheaper ingredients, such as vegetable fat. How to spot white chocolate with a low cocoa butter content? The colour of the product is normally a good indicator: if it has a yellow-tinge, or has brown specks from the remnants of cocoa solids, then you can be confident that your chocolate is of high quality. However, if the product is strikingly white then its likely that the cocoa butter was supplemented with vegetable oil, or another cheaper fat.

Whilst those who have an insatiable taste for deeper, richer cocoa flavours may view white chocolate as an imposter, at Hotel Chocolat we do not discriminate. We believe white chocolate should have a place on the cocoa family tree. By consuming good quality white chocolate, you might just be tempted to join the lighter side.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 17:57:02 UTC
