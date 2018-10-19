Hotel Chocolat : Notice of AGM – 19th October 2018 0 10/19/2018 | 04:28am CEST Send by mail :

Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting Hotel Chocolat Group plc Notice is hereby given that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (the "Company") will be held at Mint House, Newark Close, Royston, Hertfordshire, SG8 5HL at 10.30 am on Thursday 29 November 2018 to consider, and if thought ﬁt, pass the following resolutions. Resolutions 1 to 13 (inclusive) will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 14 to 16 (inclusive) will be proposed as special resolutions. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 To receive and adopt the audited accounts of the Company for the period ended 1 July 2018 and the reports of the directors and independent auditors thereon.

2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report contained within the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 1 July 2018.

3 To re-appoint as a director Andrew Martin Gerrie who retires from ofﬁce in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and offers himself for re-appointment.

4 To re-appoint as a director Peter Mark Harris who retires from ofﬁce in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and offers himself for re-appointment.

5 To re-appoint as a director Brian Gregory Hodder who retires from ofﬁce in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and offers himself for re-appointment.

6 To re-appoint as a director Matthew Paul Margereson who retires from ofﬁce in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and offers himself for re-appointment.

7 To re-appoint as a director Matthew Robert Pritchard who retires from ofﬁce in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and offers himself for re-appointment.

8 To re-appoint as a director Angus Thirlwell who retires from ofﬁce in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and offers himself for re-appointment.

9 To re-appoint as a director Sophie Alice Tomkins who retires from ofﬁce in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and offers herself for re-appointment.

10 To re-appoint BDO LLP as independent auditors of the Company, from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting of the Company at which accounts are laid and to authorise the directors to determine the auditors' remuneration.

11 To declare a ﬁnal dividend of 1.1 pence per ordinary share of 0.1 pence each to be paid on 21 December 2018 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 23 November 2018.

12 To amend the Rules of the Hotel Chocolat Group plc 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan to allow for Options to be granted at an exercise price which is less than the market value of an ordinary share in the Company at the date of grant.

13 To resolve that the directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised for the purposes of Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006, to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and grant rights to subscribe for, or convert any security into, shares: (a) up to a maximum nominal amount (within the meaning of Section 551(3) and (6) of the Companies Act 2006) of £37,612 (such amount to be reduced by the nominal amount allotted or granted under paragraph (b) below in excess of such amount); and (b) comprising equity securities (as deﬁned in Section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006) up to an aggregate nominal amount (within the meaning of Section 551(3) and (6) of the Companies Act 2006) of £75,225 (such amount to be reduced by any allotments or grants made under (a) above) in connection with or pursuant to an offer by way of a rights issue in favour of holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as practicable) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them on the record date for such allotment (and holders of any other class of equity securities entitled to participate therein or if the directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities), but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may consider necessary or appropriate to deal with fractional entitlements, treasury shares, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical difﬁculties which may arise under the laws of, or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange in any territory or any other matter whatsoever these authorisations to expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (or if earlier on 31 December 2019), unless previously revoked or varied by the Company (save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to be granted after such expiry, and the directors may allot shares, or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the authorisations conferred hereby had not expired).

Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting continued Hotel Chocolat Group plc SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 14 To resolve that, subject to the passing of resolution 13 set out above, the directors be and are hereby given power pursuant to Sections 570(1) and 573 of the Companies Act 2006 to allot equity securities (as deﬁned in Section 560(1) of the Companies Act 2006) for cash pursuant to the authorisation conferred by that resolution, as if Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment, provided that such authority be limited: (a) to the allotment of equity securities for cash in connection with or pursuant to an offer of, or invitation to acquire, equity securities (but in the case of the authorisation granted under resolution 12(b) above, by way of a rights issue only) in favour of holders of ordinary shares in proportion (as nearly as practicable) to the respective number of ordinary shares held by them on the record date for such allotment (and holders of any other class of equity securities entitled to participate therein or if the directors consider it necessary, as permitted by the rights of those securities) but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may consider necessary or appropriate to deal with fractional entitlements, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical difﬁculties which may arise under the laws of or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange in any territory or any other matter whatsoever; and (b) to the allotment of equity securities under paragraph (a) of Resolution 13 (otherwise than under paragraph (a) above) up to a nominal amount of £5,641 such authority to expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (or, if earlier, on 31 December 2019), unless previously revoked or varied by the Company (save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement that would or might require equity securities to be allotted, or treasury shares to be sold, after such expiry and the directors may allot equity securities, or sell treasury shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired).

15 To resolve that, subject to the passing of resolution 13 set out above, the directors be and are hereby authorised, in addition to any authority granted under resolution 14 above, to allot equity securities (as deﬁned in the Companies Act 2006) for cash under the authority given by that resolution and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply to any such allotment or sale, such authority to be: (a) limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares up to a nominal amount of £5,641 and (b) used only for the purposes of ﬁnancing (or reﬁnancing, if the authority is to be used within six months after the original transaction) a transaction which the directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice, such authority to expire at the end of the next AGM of the Company (or, if earlier, at the close of business on 31 December 2019 but, in each case, prior to its expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Board may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not expired.

16 To resolve that the Company is hereby granted general and unconditional authority (for the purposes of s701 Companies Act 2006) to make market purchases (within the meaning of s693(4) of the Companies Act 2006) of ordinary shares of 0.1 pence (each an "Ordinary Share"), provided that: (a) the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary Shares that may be purchased is 11,283,782.

(b) the minimum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid per Ordinary Share is 0.1 pence;

(c) the maximum price (excluding expenses) which may be paid per Ordinary Share is the higher of: (i) an amount equal to 105% of the average of the middle market quotations for the Ordinary Shares as taken from the AIM Appendix of the London Stock Exchange Daily Ofﬁcial List for the ﬁve business days preceding the date of purchase; and (ii) the higher of: (1) the price quoted for the last independent trade of; and (2) the highest current independent bid for, any number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange;

Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting continued Hotel Chocolat Group plc (d) this authority, unless previously renewed, shall expire on 31 December 2019 or at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held after the date of the passing of this resolution (whichever is the earlier) except in relation to the purchase of any Ordinary Shares the contract for which was concluded before the date of expiry of the authority and which would or might be completed wholly or partly after such date. By order of the Board Peter Harris Company Secretary 19 October 2018 Registered Ofﬁce: Mint House, Newark Close, Royston, Hertfordshire, SG8 5HL Registered in England and Wales No. 08612206 NOTES: 1 All members who hold ordinary shares are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. A member who is entitled to attend and vote may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him/her, and a proxy need not also be a member. A form of proxy accompanies this notice. If you do not intend being present at the meeting please sign and return it so as to reach the Company's registrar, Link Asset Services, PXS, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU, at least forty eight hours before the meeting. The return by a member of a duly completed form of proxy will not preclude any such member from attending in person and voting at the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, we advise arriving at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting.

2 The register of directors' interests in the shares of the Company and copies of the directors' service contracts and letters of appointment, other than those expiring or determinable without payment of compensation within one year, are available for inspection at the registered ofﬁce of the Company during the usual business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excluded) from the date of this notice until the Annual General Meeting and will be available for inspection at the place of the Annual General Meeting for at least 15 minutes prior to and during the meeting.

3 Pursuant to regulation 41 of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001, only those shareholders registered in the register of member of the Company by close of business on 27 November 2018 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting in respect of the number of shares registered in their name at that time. Any changes to the register of members after such time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the meeting.

4 There are set out below notes to the resolutions to be passed at the AGM. If you require further guidance you should contact your solicitor or ﬁnancial adviser.

5 In order for a proxy appointment made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a CREST Proxy Instruction) must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited's speciﬁcations and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message must be transmitted so as to be received by Link (ID RA10) not later than 48 hours before the time ﬁxed for the AGM. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which Link is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST. After this time any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means. Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages and normal system timings and limitations will apply in relation to the input of a CREST Proxy Instruction. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2001. Explanatory Notes to the Resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting Resolution 1 Report and accounts The directors will present the audited ﬁnancial statements of the Company for the period ended 1 July 2018 together with the directors' report and the auditor's report on those ﬁnancial statements. Resolution 2 Remuneration report The directors will present the remuneration report for the period ended 1 July 2018 for approval. This vote is not mandatory but is considered best practice. Resolutions 3 to 9 inclusive Re-election of directors Under the articles of association of the Company and in accordance with best practice, all directors are required to retire annually and will stand for re-election. Resolution 10 Re-appointment of auditors and ﬁxing of auditors' remuneration At every Annual General Meeting at which accounts are laid before shareholders, the Company is required to appoint an auditor to hold ofﬁce from the end of the meeting until the next such meeting. This resolution 10 proposes that BDO LLP be re-appointed as the Company's auditors to hold ofﬁce until the next Annual General Meeting and that the directors be authorised to set their remuneration. Resolution 11 Final Dividend The directors have recommended payment of a ﬁnal dividend of 1.1 pence per ordinary share. Subject to approval by the shareholders, this dividend will be paid on 21 December 2018 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on the 23 November 2018. Resolution 12 Amendment to the Rules of the 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan. Shareholders are requested to approve that the grant of options under the 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan may be made at an exercise price which is less than the market value of an ordinary share in the Company at the date of grant, including setting the exercise price at nil or the nominal value of an ordinary share in the Company. This change is intended to give the remuneration committee greater ﬂexibility over the grant of future options and to reduce the impact of dilution on existing shareholders by reducing the number of shares awarded. Options will be subject to the attainment of stretching business performance conditions set at the date of grant and subsequently communicated to shareholders. Currently such performance conditions are based upon proﬁt after tax, with straight line vesting between threshold and stretch targets. In any ten-year period the number of ordinary shares which may be issued in respect of Options granted under the LTIP and any other employees' share plan may not exceed 10 per cent of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company. Resolution 13 General authority to allot new shares Resolution 13, if passed, will grant authority for the directors to issue new shares within the best practice limits set by The Investment Association. The authority set out in paragraph (a) would permit allotments of new shares up to approximately one-third of the current issued share capital. The authority set out in paragraph (b) would permit allotments of new shares up to approximately two-thirds of the current issued share capital but would apply only in the case of an allotment of shares made pursuant to a rights issue (pre-emptive offer). Resolutions 14 and 15 Disapplication of pre-emption rights Resolution 14, which is proposed as a special resolution, will, if passed, disapply the statutory pre-emption provisions that otherwise restrict directors from issuing new shares other than pursuant to a rights issue. The relaxation of the statutory restriction proposed in this resolution would apply to ﬁve per cent of the Company's current issued share capital. Resolution 15, which is also proposed as a special resolution, will, if passed, enable an additional ﬁve per cent of the Company's current issued share capital to be issued without applying the statutory pre-emption requirements where the share issue is proposed in connection with an acquisition or capital investment. Resolution 16 General authority to purchase shares Resolution 16, which is proposed as a special resolution, will, if passed, enable the Company to purchase up to ten per cent of the Company's existing Ordinary Shares. Attachments Original document

