Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hotel Chocolat Group PLC    HOTC   GB00BYZC3B04

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC (HOTC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hotel Chocolat : Notice of Annual Report and AGM – 19th October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 04:28am CEST

19 October 2018

Hotel Chocolat plc

("Hotel Chocolat", the "Company" or the "Group")

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice

Hotel Chocolat Group plc, a premium British chocolatier and omni-channel retailer, confirms it posted on 19 October 2018 its Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 1 July 2018 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held at Mint House, Newark Close, Royston, Hertfordshire, SG8 5HL at 10.30 am on Thursday 29 November 2018. Copies of both documents are available from its investor relations website at http://www.hotelchocolat.com/uk/investor-relations-news.html.

Disclaimer

Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 02:27:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
04:28aHOTEL CHOCOLAT : Notice of AGM – 19th October 2018
PU
04:28aHOTEL CHOCOLAT : Annual Report and Accounts FY18 – 19th October 2018
PU
09/26HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Sweet profits fuel Hotel Chocolat expansion
AQ
09/25HOTEL CHOCOLAT : looks to Japan, U.S. for more growth
RE
07/30HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Best of the brokers
AQ
07/27HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Scandinavian Development Agreement – 27th July 2018
PU
07/19HOTEL CHOCOLAT : on track for sweet year as revenue gets sugar rush
AQ
07/18HOTEL CHOCOLAT : UK's Hotel Chocolat to accelerate overseas expansion
RE
07/18HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Trading Update – 18th July 2018
PU
07/06HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Best day of the year? world chocolate day!
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/21HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Off-Balance Sheet Liabilities And A 42x Earnings Multiple 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 126 M
EBIT 2019 15,1 M
Net income 2019 12,0 M
Finance 2019 9,58 M
Yield 2019 0,71%
P/E ratio 2019 25,24
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Capitalization 310 M
Chart HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hotel Chocolat Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,75  GBP
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Angus Thirlwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Martin Gerrie Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Paul Margereson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Matthew Robert Phillip Pritchard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Mark Harris Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC-25.68%405
LINDT & SPRUENGLI8.25%17 588
BARRY CALLEBAUT-8.02%10 602
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.-24.17%2 112
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO LTD-27.60%1 268
CLOETTA AB-14.48%796
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.