Hotel Chocolat : Notice of Annual Report and AGM – 19th October 2018

19 October 2018

Hotel Chocolat plc

("Hotel Chocolat", the "Company" or the "Group")

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice

Hotel Chocolat Group plc, a premium British chocolatier and omni-channel retailer, confirms it posted on 19 October 2018 its Annual Report and Accounts for the period ended 1 July 2018 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held at Mint House, Newark Close, Royston, Hertfordshire, SG8 5HL at 10.30 am on Thursday 29 November 2018. Copies of both documents are available from its investor relations website at http://www.hotelchocolat.com/uk/investor-relations-news.html.