Hotel Chocolat : Trading Update 17th July 2019

17 July 2019

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC

("Hotel Chocolat", the "Company" or the "Group")

Trading Update

Hotel Chocolat Group plc, a premium British chocolatier and omni-channel retailer, today announces its trading update for the 52 weeks ended 30 June 2019 ("FY19").

Revenue for FY19 was £132 million, an increase of 14 per cent compared to the 52 weeks ended 1 July 2018.

Management expects that profit before tax for FY19 will be in line with market expectations.

Operationally, the Group opened 16 Hotel Chocolat locations in the year contributing five per cent to Group sales year-on-year. Two of the new openings were in the USA. In addition to the above openings, the Group entered into a joint venture in Japan which opened two locations in Tokyo.

Trading since FY19 continues to be in line with management's expectations.

Angus Thirlwell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hotel Chocolat, said:

"I'm really pleased with our performance this year, delivering strong growth across all parts of the Hotel Chocolat multi-channel,direct-to-consumer model. New activities in the year included openings in the US and Japan; the launch of the Velvetiser - our in-home drinking chocolate system; and the introduction of our VIP ME rewards card scheme, all of which present substantial future growth opportunities.

"Our pace of innovation is relentless. In our drinks and ices range we are seeing the most prolific new product Instagramming in our history, with Billionaire's Sundaes, Choc Shakes and Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Lollies generating lots of excitement".

The Board expects to announce the Group's preliminary results for FY19 on 24 September 2019.

Enquiries:

Hotel Chocolat Group Limited Tel: +44 (0) 1763 257 746

Angus Thirlwell, Co-Founder and CEO

Peter Harris, Co-Founder and Development Director

Matt Pritchard, CFO

Liberum (Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Clayton Bush

Andrew Godber

James Greenwood

Trystan Cullen

Citigate Dewe Rogerson Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Angharad Couch

Ellen Wilton

Elizabeth Kittle