Hotel Chocolat : Trading Update 17th July 2019

17 July 2019
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC
("Hotel Chocolat", the "Company" or the "Group")
Trading Update
Hotel Chocolat Group plc, a premium British chocolatier and omni-channel retailer, today announces its trading update for the 52 weeks ended 30 June 2019 ("FY19").
Revenue for FY19 was £132 million, an increase of 14 per cent compared to the 52 weeks ended 1 July 2018.
Management expects that profit before tax for FY19 will be in line with market expectations.
Operationally, the Group opened 16 Hotel Chocolat locations in the year contributing five per cent to Group sales year-on-year. Two of the new openings were in the USA. In addition to the above openings, the Group entered into a joint venture in Japan which opened two locations in Tokyo.
Trading since FY19 continues to be in line with management's expectations.
Angus Thirlwell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hotel Chocolat, said:
"I'm really pleased with our performance this year, delivering strong growth across all parts of the Hotel Chocolat multi-channel,direct-to-consumer model. New activities in the year included openings in the US and Japan; the launch of the Velvetiser - our in-home drinking chocolate system; and the introduction of our VIP ME rewards card scheme, all of which present substantial future growth opportunities.
"Our pace of innovation is relentless. In our drinks and ices range we are seeing the most prolific new product Instagramming in our history, with Billionaire's Sundaes, Choc Shakes and Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Lollies generating lots of excitement".
The Board expects to announce the Group's preliminary results for FY19 on 24 September 2019.
Enquiries:
|
Hotel Chocolat Group Limited
|
Tel: +44 (0) 1763 257 746
Angus Thirlwell, Co-Founder and CEO
Peter Harris, Co-Founder and Development Director
Matt Pritchard, CFO
|
Liberum (Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Clayton Bush
Andrew Godber
James Greenwood
Trystan Cullen
|
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
|
Tel: + 44 (0) 20 7638 9571
Angharad Couch
Ellen Wilton
Elizabeth Kittle
Notes to Editors:
Hotel Chocolat is a premium British chocolatier with a strong and distinctive brand. The business was founded in 1993 by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris and has traded under the Hotel Chocolat brand since 2003. The Group sells its products online and through a network of stores in the UK and abroad. The Group has a cocoa plantation and eco-hotel in Saint Lucia, offering complete cocoa immersion through tree-to-bar experiences and wellness treatments. The Group also has a flagship restaurant and cocoa roastery in London's Borough Market: Rabot 1745. The Group was admitted to trading on AIM in 2016.
Disclaimer
Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 23:49:06 UTC