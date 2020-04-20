Log in
Hotel Chocolat : What are cacao beans used for?

04/20/2020

The cocoa plant, known also as Theobroma Cacao, or food of the gods, is famous for its role in the creation of chocolate, one of the UK's favourite sweet snacks. But the cocoa shell, fruit and bean can all be used to make so much more than chocolate!

Cocoa beans as money

Around 1400BC, the Mayans of central Mexico were the first to start harvesting and using cocoa, but not in the way we know it today. Although they ate cocoa, they also used cocoa beans as a barter currency, exchanging it for other goods such as food, clothes or livestock. It was prized highly by society, as it was very susceptible to crop failure and grew far from Mayan cities, Anthropologist David Freidel told Science Magazine.

Cocoa beans used in rituals and for medicinal purposes

We take our current term 'chocolate' from the Nahuatl word 'xocolatl', which actually translates as 'bitter water' in the Mayan language. They made a drink by crushing the cocoa beans, adding water, chilli peppers and other spices, and pouring it from one receptacle to another until a frothy foam formed on the top. It was used in rituals, and it was believed that the drink could alter the brain and open the mind to the spiritual realm. Both the Mayan and Aztec civilisations had cocoa festivals that involved offerings of cocoa beans and blood sacrifices to honour the cocoa god.

It was also drunk at weddings and births, as well as being used for its medicinal properties; it was purported to soothe a wide range of illnesses. Aztec warriors drank xocolatl before going into battle so that it would give them increased strength and courage, showing the multiple benefits they attributed to the cocoa bean.

Cocoa beans used for beauty

When cocoa beans are pressed, they release a fat called cocoa butter. This edible fat is also an emollient and is very good at hydrating the skin; this is why it is often used as a base for skin creams, just like in our Rabot 1745 body butters and moisturising lotions. We crush up cocoa shells, coconut shells and almond shells to use as an exfoliant in our Three-Shell Scrub, or use the cocoa butter as a soothing moisturiser in our Cocoa and Aloe Handwash.

For a home-made solution, mix cocoa powder with yoghurt for a facemask. Leave it on for 15 minutes; cocoa powder has caffeine, which can make your skin firmer and tauter, and its inflammatory properties can help to soothe puffy skin.

Cocoa beans in drinks

Cocoa beans can be roasted and crushed up into cocoa nibs, which you can use to make cocoa tea; a healthier and more aromatic drink than decadent hot chocolate.

When you crack open a cacao pod, each bean is surrounded by sweet, tart white fruit. According to the International Cocoa Organisation, this is often referred to as cocoa pulp, and can be collected and bottled to make a juice. If you boil and ferment the juice, it can even be made into brandy!

Cocoa shells for agriculture and farming

Cocoa shells are often seen as a waste product of the chocolate-making process, but in fact they can be dried and used in various different ways. As they have nutrients within them, they are an effective mulch and soil conditioner to help grow plants.

If the husk is sliced, dried, and minced, it can be pressed into pellets and sold as animal feed for poultry and pigs, meaning no part of the cacao tree goes to waste.

At Hotel Chocolat, we take some of the byproducts from making our chocolate on our St Lucia plantation and use them our beauty products, making the most of the cocoa bean's beneficial properties. This forms part of our Engaged Ethics programme, where we try to be as sustainable as possible, wherever and however we can.

Disclaimer

Hotel Chocolat Group plc published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 15:45:04 UTC
