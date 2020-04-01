Hotel Chocolat : What are the different types of cacao?

Cacao trees were first cultivated as early as 1500BC by the Mayans in Central America. But, as colonists developed a taste for chocolate and started cultivating the plant in other areas, the type of cacao changed. There are now various types of cacao trees that have grown and evolved over the centuries.

Different type of cacao trees

The standard consensus among chocolate producers is that there are three different breeds of Theobroma Cacao, or cacao tree. In fact, there are over ten varieties of cacao, but we are going to first look at the main three, all of which thrive in an equatorial region, with an altitude of up to 600 metres above sea level.

Criollo

Criollo in Spanish means 'native to a region,' and these are the original cacao plants that first grew in the Amazon basin. The cacao from these trees are generally considered to be of the highest quality, and the cacao they produce is described as fine and aromatic, with less of a classic chocolate flavour but rich in secondary flavour notes and aroma. However, these plants only make up between 1-2% of the world's production of cocoa. They grow natively in Central and South America but they have a low yield and are very sensitive to diseases and pests, which means they are not an ideal crop for large-scale cacao production.

Forastero

Unlike Criollo, Forastero is a hardy breed that is favoured for large scale cacao production because of its high yield and resistance to disease. Forastero means 'stranger/foreigner' in Spanish, as the Spanish colonists thought the Criollo variety was native, and all other cacao plants were foreign in comparison - Forastero trees were first seen in the Bahia region of Brazil. Making up the bulk of world cacao production, it produces a standard quality of cacao bean that is often mixed with superior cacao beans.

Trinitario

Trinitario is a natural hybrid of Forastero and Criollo. The story goes that the Trinitario tree came into existence on the island of Trinidad after a hurricane almost completely destroyed the Criollo crops in 1727. Assuming all Criollo crops were dead, Forastero was planted in its place but a spontaneous hybrid began growing - this might be why Trinitario cacao trees have the best of both previous varieties. The tree is hardier than Criollo but produces cacao beans with a deeper and more complex flavour than Forastero. Now grown across the world, Trinitario makes up around 5% of world production.

Top tip: We call it cacao when it's raw, and cocoa when it's roasted. Learn more in our cacao vs cocoa blog!

Is there really only three types of cacao tree?

The short answer is - no. For each of the main varieties just mentioned, there are various sub-varieties as well, which can have very different qualities. For example, the Forastero variety of cacao trees in Ecuador are known as Nacional, or Arriba Forastero (high Forastero) which are much higher quality than normal Forastero. In Cameroon, cacao from the Trinitario tree is considered an ordinary or bulk cacao, rather than a high quality one.

This is because of the over-simplification of the use of Criollo (native) and Forastero (stranger). Criollo means native to your land, whereas Forastero means from somewhere else, which would result in different plants being called different things depending on where you live.

The first non-Spanish speaking agronomists realised this issue early on, but as the two words were in common usage, carried on referring to them as such. Although confusing, we normally use the shape and size of the cacao pods to help us choose the type of tree; Criollo is long and yellow, Forastero is rounder and redder, and Trinitario can vary between the two.

On our Rabot Estate in St Lucia, we grow a type of rare strain of Trinitario beans that are unique to the island, harvesting them from young four-year-old trees to grizzled centenarians. We work with the community in St Lucia to grow and produce these cacao beans, but we also use cacao beans from all over the world to create our premium chocolate range.