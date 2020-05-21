Hotel Chocolat : Who invented beer?

It may be a British classic, but the first brewed beer-like drink was most likely drunk thousands of miles away from our green and pleasant lands. Although it is almost impossible to work out when the first beer was produced, it was likely around the time when humans started to settle and develop cereal agriculture - around 12,000 years ago.

As tribes settled down and started relying on staple crops such as barley, rice, wheat and maize, it is possible that they stumbled upon the fermentation process, and realised that it could produce an alcoholic drink.

The first evidence of ale production

According to History Magazine, although we were drinking beer for thousands of years before this, the first written recipe for beer dates back around 5000 years to the Sumerians of ancient Mesopotamia, where modern-day Iraq now stands. Archaeologists have found sticky beer residue in ceramic pots dating back to 3400 BC, and the Sumerians even had a goddess of beer named Ninkasi.

In fact, according to the beer historian Jane Peyton, it was women who first started brewing the liquid around 7000 years ago, mixing cereals and herbs with water to create a nutritious drink. But, as it fermented in a spontaneous manner and created alcohol, it became some of the first iterations of 'beer'. However, this was a sweet and malty alcoholic drink, and would have tasted very different to the beers we drink today.

Bringing hops in the to mix

During the Middle Ages, beer production became more widespread and an important ingredient was added; hops. Hops are bitter flowers that, when added to the brewing process, give beer the characteristic flavour that balances out the sweetness of the malt.

Beer and Brewing magazine states that it was Abbess Hildegarde de Bingen who first added hops into the brew at the Benedictine Convent in Germany, during the 12th century. The Abbess wrote that hops gave preservative qualities to beer, and studied the effects of hops and barley on the human body.

As the Middle Ages wore on, more and more breweries appeared, both in monasteries and secular establishments, growing both the beer-making tradition and inventing different flavours and beer types.

Different types of beer; from IPAs to Pilsners

As breweries became more widespread, beer-makers experimented with flavours and different processes. In Europe, there were two separate hubs of beer brewing; Belgium and Britain.

Traditional Belgian beers are often still attributed to the monastery where they were created, and are more likely to have higher levels of alcohol; it's not unheard of to drink bottles of 8-9% beer. Dark dubbels, golden tripels and cloudy wheat beers grew alongside lambics, a type of sour and refreshing beer that was often mixed with fruit.

In Britain, pale ales, porters and stouts were classic offerings in pubs across the country, and were such an integral part of life that soldiers were issued daily beer rations. During the Victorian era when the British Empire stretched across vast swathes of the globe, beer was delivered to soldiers and expats as far afield as the Falklands and India.

However, this meant beer had to survive these long journeys, and many struggled to keep beer from going off. It was this dilemma that sparked the creation of one of our most popular beers today; the IPA, or India Pale Ale. Brewers realised that, by increasing the alcohol percentage and the amount of hops used in the process (both natural preservatives), the beer would last longer and arrive unharmed in the tropical climes of British overseas territories.

Beer in the New World

Before European contact, both Native Americans and civilizations in Latin America had their own versions of alcohol that were brewed using maize or plants. However, it was only after the European colonists arrived in the late 15th century that they were introduced to a hopped version of beer, as well as grain spirits such as whisky and moonshine.

In the United States, the majority of beer available was heavily influenced by British beer styles, but as European immigration grew, they were also introduced to Pilsens and other Germanic style beers.

Demand grew exponentially, until there were an estimated 2000 small breweries in the US by the 1900s, but this growth suffered a massive blow when Prohibition - where the consumption of alcohol was illegal - began in 1920. Even after it was repealed in 1933, the Great Depression meant people didn't have money to buy beer, so only a few hundred breweries survived, and those that did (like Budweiser) mass-produced their beer to make it as cheap as possible.

It was only around the 1980s that restrictions on selling alcohol on brewery premises were relaxed and small artisan breweries again started gaining popularity; there are now over 7500 breweries in the US alone.

Beer today

Beer has come a long way from its malty origins, but it is still one of the most popular alcoholic drinks in the world. Craft beer is growing, and small independent breweries are becoming more inventive with the ingredients they add to their beer. IPAs infused with grapefruit, beer using peppermint instead of hops, and even banana-flavoured beer are all on the market today.

We were inspired by the inventiveness of the new beers available on the market, so we decided to try our hand at making our own. Our award-winning Cocoa beer is a dark porter infused with cocoa nibs, giving it a toasty malt flavour, balanced by hops and undertones of bitter chocolate. Not too sweet, and best served slightly chilled, this craft porter is a great way to refresh after a long day. If you prefer a lighter ale, our Cocoa blonde is a West Indies Pale Ale, with tropical fruit undertones highlighted by a delicate balance of hops and malt. Don't worry - this refreshing beer has cocoa shells in the mix as well to perfectly offset the hints of Caribbean fruit. Take the classic British beverage and give it a tropical twist!