Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

(Co. Reg. No. 196800298G) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 JUNE 2020
The Board ofDirectors of Hotel Royal Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that pursuant to Rule704(16) of the Listing Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited("Listing Rules"), all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 9 April 2020 and put to vote bypoll were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM held by electronic means on 27 June 2020.
The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below:
No.
Resolution Details
Total number of sharesrepresented by votes for and against the relevant resolution
FOR
AGAINST
Number of shares
Percentageover total votes for the resolution
(%)
Number of shares
Percentageover total votesagainst theresolution
(%)
1.
Adoption of Directors'
Statement, Audited Financial
Statements and Auditors'
Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019
73,370,233
73,370,233
100
0
0
2.
Declaration of First and Final Dividend
73,370,233
73,370,233
100
0
0
3.
Approval of payment ofDirectors' Feesof S$236,500 for the financial year ended 31 December 2019
73,370,233
73,370,233
100
0
0
4.
Re-election of Mr Lee Khien Tien as Director
73,370,233
73,362,169
99.99
8,064
0.01
5.
Re-election of Dr Tan Kim Song as Director
73,370,233
73,370,233
100
0
0
6.
Re-election of Dr Lee Chu Muk as Director
73,370,233
73,370,233
100
0
0
7.
Re-appointment of Auditors and fixing their remuneration
73,370,233
73,370,233
100
0
0
8.
Authority to Issue Shares
73,370,233
61,312,540
83.57
12,057,693
16.43
Details of person(s) required to abstain from voting on any resolutions
No party was required to abstain from voting on any of the foregoing resolutions put to the vote at the AGM.
Scrutineer
Finova BPO Pte Ltd was appointed as Independent Scrutineer at the AGM.
Re-election of Directors
Mr Lee Khin Tien, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, remains as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominating Committee.
Dr Tan King Song, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, remains as the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and Nominating Committee. Dr Tan Kim Song is considered independent for the purpose of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Rules.
Dr Lee Chu Muk, who was re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, remains as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.