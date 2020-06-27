Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 196800298G) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 JUNE 2020

The Board of Directors of Hotel Royal Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Listing Rules"), all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 9 April 2020 and put to vote by poll were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM held by electronic means on 27 June 2020.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below:

No. Resolution Details Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution FOR AGAINST Number of shares Percentage over total votes for the resolution (%) Number of shares Percentage over total votes against the resolution (%) 1. Adoption of Directors' Statement, Audited Financial Statements and Auditors' Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 73,370,233 73,370,233 100 0 0 2. Declaration of First and Final Dividend 73,370,233 73,370,233 100 0 0 3. Approval of payment of Directors' Fees of S$236,500 for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 73,370,233 73,370,233 100 0 0 4. Re-election of Mr Lee Khien Tien as Director 73,370,233 73,362,169 99.99 8,064 0.01 5. Re-election of Dr Tan Kim Song as Director 73,370,233 73,370,233 100 0 0 6. Re-election of Dr Lee Chu Muk as Director 73,370,233 73,370,233 100 0 0 7. Re-appointment of Auditors and fixing their remuneration 73,370,233 73,370,233 100 0 0 8. Authority to Issue Shares 73,370,233 61,312,540 83.57 12,057,693 16.43

Details of person(s) required to abstain from voting on any resolutions

No party was required to abstain from voting on any of the foregoing resolutions put to the vote at the AGM.

Scrutineer

Finova BPO Pte Ltd was appointed as Independent Scrutineer at the AGM.

Re-election of Directors

Mr Lee Khin Tien, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, remains as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominating Committee.

Dr Tan King Song, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, remains as the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and Nominating Committee. Dr Tan Kim Song is considered independent for the purpose of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Rules.

Dr Lee Chu Muk, who was re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, remains as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Dr Pang Eng Fong Chairman

27 June 2020