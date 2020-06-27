Log in
Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

06/27/2020 | 03:34am EDT

HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 196800298G) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 27 JUNE 2020

The Board of Directors of Hotel Royal Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Listing Rules"), all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") dated 9 April 2020 and put to vote by poll were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM held by electronic means on 27 June 2020.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below:

No.

Resolution Details

Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution

FOR

AGAINST

Number of shares

Percentage over total votes for the resolution

(%)

Number of shares

Percentage over total votes against the resolution

(%)

1.

Adoption of Directors'

Statement, Audited Financial

Statements and Auditors'

Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

73,370,233

73,370,233

100

0

0

2.

Declaration of First and Final Dividend

73,370,233

73,370,233

100

0

0

3.

Approval of payment of Directors' Fees of S$236,500 for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

73,370,233

73,370,233

100

0

0

4.

Re-election of Mr Lee Khien Tien as Director

73,370,233

73,362,169

99.99

8,064

0.01

5.

Re-election of Dr Tan Kim Song as Director

73,370,233

73,370,233

100

0

0

6.

Re-election of Dr Lee Chu Muk as Director

73,370,233

73,370,233

100

0

0

7.

Re-appointment of Auditors and fixing their remuneration

73,370,233

73,370,233

100

0

0

8.

Authority to Issue Shares

73,370,233

61,312,540

83.57

12,057,693

16.43

Details of person(s) required to abstain from voting on any resolutions

No party was required to abstain from voting on any of the foregoing resolutions put to the vote at the AGM.

Hotel Royal Limited

Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 June 2020

Scrutineer

Finova BPO Pte Ltd was appointed as Independent Scrutineer at the AGM.

Re-election of Directors

Mr Lee Khin Tien, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, remains as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nominating Committee.

Dr Tan King Song, having been re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, remains as the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and Nominating Committee. Dr Tan Kim Song is considered independent for the purpose of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Rules.

Dr Lee Chu Muk, who was re-elected as a Director of the Company at the AGM, remains as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Dr Pang Eng Fong Chairman

27 June 2020

Disclaimer

Hotel Royal Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2020 07:33:06 UTC
