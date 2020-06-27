Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Hotel Royal Limited    H12   SG1P12002132

HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED

(H12)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 06/26
3.04 SGD   -0.33%
03:34aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
03:34aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
06/05REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/27/2020 | 03:34am EDT

HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 196800298G) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

SPECIAL RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2020

The Board of Directors of Hotel Royal Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Listing Rules"), the resolution as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") dated 9 April 2020 and put to vote by poll were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company at the EGM held by electronic means on 27 June 2020.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the EGM are set out below:

No.

Special Resolution Details

Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution

FOR

AGAINST

Number of shares

Percentage over total votes for the resolution

(%)

Number of shares

Percentage over total votes against the resolution

(%)

1.

Adoption of the Proposed New Constitution

73,449,233

73,449,233

100

0

0

Details of person(s) required to abstain from voting on any resolutions

No party was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions relating to the matter as set out in the Notice of EGM.

Scrutineer

Finova BPO Pte Ltd was appointed as Independent Scrutineer at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Dr Pang Eng Fong Chairman

27 June 2020

Disclaimer

Hotel Royal Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2020 07:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED
03:34aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
03:34aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
06/05REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
04/09EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
04/08HOTEL ROYAL : Extension Of Time To Hold Annual General Meeting For The Financial..
PU
04/05REPLACE - WAIVER : : Approval From The Acra For Extension Of Time To Hold AGM Fo..
PU
03/12ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Update Of The Proposed Acquisition Of Royal..
PU
03/02GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :change to half-yearly reporting
PU
01/02CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :appointment of assistant general manager..
PU
2019HOTEL ROYAL : Withdrawal Of Civil Suit By Willis Street Cityfitness Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 57,7 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
Net income 2019 4,86 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
Net Debt 2019 84,4 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 62,4x
Yield 2019 0,83%
Capitalization 306 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,17x
EV / Sales 2019 6,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,8%
Chart HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hotel Royal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Chou Hock Lee Chief Executive Officer
Khin Tien Lee Non-Executive Director
Kin Hong Lee Non-Executive Director
Eng Fong Pang Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kim Song Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED1.00%220
WHITBREAD PLC-47.28%5 336
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-26.55%4 295
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-34.90%3 858
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-29.93%3 420
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-20.02%2 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group