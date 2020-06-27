Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 196800298G) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

SPECIAL RESOLUTION PASSED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 27 JUNE 2020

The Board of Directors of Hotel Royal Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("Listing Rules"), the resolution as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") dated 9 April 2020 and put to vote by poll were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company at the EGM held by electronic means on 27 June 2020.

The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the EGM are set out below:

No. Special Resolution Details Total number of shares represented by votes for and against the relevant resolution FOR AGAINST Number of shares Percentage over total votes for the resolution (%) Number of shares Percentage over total votes against the resolution (%) 1. Adoption of the Proposed New Constitution 73,449,233 73,449,233 100 0 0

Details of person(s) required to abstain from voting on any resolutions

No party was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions relating to the matter as set out in the Notice of EGM.

Scrutineer

Finova BPO Pte Ltd was appointed as Independent Scrutineer at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Dr Pang Eng Fong Chairman

27 June 2020