Replace - Waiver :: Approval From The Acra For Extension Of Time To Hold AGM For Fye 31december2019

HOTEL ROYAL LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No. 196800298G)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

APPROVAL FROM THE ACCOUNTING AND CORPORATE REGULATORY AUTHORITY ("ACRA") FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalized terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as defined in the Company's announcement dated 30 March 2020 (the "Announcement").

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Hotel Royal Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the Announcement relating to the Company's application to the SGX-ST and ACRA for an extension of time to hold its AGM for FY2019 ("Extension of Time Application").

The Board wishes to inform shareholders that the Company had on 3 April 2020 received an approval from the ACRA for the extension of time to hold its AGM for FY2019 under Section 175 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 by 29 June 2020 and to file its annual return for FY2019 under Section 197 by 30 July 2020.

The Company will make further announcement(s) to update its shareholders on the outcome of the application to the SGX-ST in due course.

By Order of the Board

Dr Pang Eng Fong

Chairman

5 April 2020