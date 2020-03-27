Hoth Therapeutics : HaloVax™ Announces Agreement with Hoth Therapeutics to Joint Develop a Self-Assembling Vaccine (SAV) to Protect Patients at Risk of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection

NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HaloVax, LLC a biopharmaceutical company and special purpose subsidiary of Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., announced they have reached an agreement with Hoth Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) (previously released) to advance an application of VaxCelerate, a self-assembling vaccine (SAV) platform licensed from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), to develop a vaccine designed to protect patients at risk of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. has acquired an exclusive license to this technology.

HaloVax and Hoth, with the support of MGH, will work jointly on bringing this SAV to patients at risk of being infected with COVID-19. The VaxCelerate platform was developed to improve patient outcomes by engaging the immune system to identify and remove infectious agents. The technology initially demonstrated proof of concept in Lassa Fever, an emerging infectious disease, with the support of the Department of Defense (DoD). [REF] These same principles are being applied to developing a vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic.

VaxCelerate offers two unique elements to combat the Coronavirus - one fixed immune adjuvant and one variable immune targeting. VaxCelerate offers several potential advantages over other compounds in combination therapy. In infectious applications, it allows rapid development against viruses and other pathogens. The vaccine focuses on both DNA and internal / external mutated proteins providing the immune system with more potential targets to attack.

Pat Gallagher, Voltron's CEO commented, "Voltron has been fortunate to work the team at the VIC and the Partners Organization for the past two years advancing our Self Assembling Vaccine (SAV) platform (developed at the VIC and licensed by Voltron). During this time, we have demonstrated the ability to both modulate and stimulate the immune system in a number of disease states. Data in four animal models in both infectious disease and oncology suggest the SAV's unique flexibility may have a clinically relevant impact in a number of settings. We believe that this platform can potentially help eradicate new pathogens as they emerge in a timely fashion. Our novel structural/manufacturing approach to vaccines could reduce development timelines and improve the patient experience. We are excited to be partnering with Hoth as we believe that that they have a strong SAB which can help Voltron's subsidiary, HaloVax, accelerate it's clinical work at some of the country's top hospitals. We are delighted to partner with Hoth to advance our COVID-19 vaccine."

VaxCelerate was created by Drs. Mark Poznansky, MD, PhD, and Jeffrey Gelfand, MD, who will continue to support its research and development, as COVID-19 has reached pandemic status. Dr. Poznansky is the Director of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) and Physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Poznansky will serve as both scientific founder and scientific advisory board member to help advise on the early clinical research and implementation of testing in the hospital setting as well as to help gather additional academic and clinical KOLs to serve on the SAB.

Dr. Gelfand is an infectious disease specialist in Boston, Massachusetts. He received his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years. Dr. Gelfand specializes in infectious diseases. He is also a Clinical Professor of Medicine, where he has developed a novel approach for targeting (tumor) antigens whose sequence may not be known or structure even identified.

Dr. Mark Poznansky, Director, Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, MGH stated, "The team at the Vaccine and Immunology Center at Massachusetts General Hospital is focused on developing a self-assembling vaccine (SAV) for COVID-19 through its existing VaxCelerate platform. The mobilization of T-cells in the eradication of viruses is well documented. Our experience in proof of concept studies supports the ability of SAV to evoke immune responses to viruses. Through our partnership with HaloVax, we look forward to collaborating with Hoth to bring this potentially lifesaving vaccine to the clinic and ultimately the population at large and especially individuals who are at risk for the most serious consequences of COVID-19 infection."

Dr. Michael Callahan, Chief of Translational Medicine, Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center, MGH said, "This SAV technology developed at the VIC, which has proof of concept data in infectious diseases and oncology in four animal models, has the potential to rapidly address the global COVID-19 pandemic. The customizable cellular immunity generated by the SAV may safely and effectively protect patients worldwide. Additionally, the SAV platform affords remarkable flexibility to alter or add targets if the Coronavirus begins to drift genetically. Having worked on many 'emergency' pandemics before, I believe that SAV could offer a number of advantages in treating patients and sparing healthcare workers."

The SAV program has intellectual property surrounding composition of matter. Incorporating HSP70 more broadly activates the immune system in contrast to prior vaccine efforts, which used classic adjuvants like alum, etc. The vaccine is >90% HSP70 and Aviden. Neoantigens are then incorporated to customize the vaccine.

About HaloVax, LLC

Halovax, LLC is a special purpose subsidiary of Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. The mission of HaloVax is to develop a novel, Self-Assembling Vaccine against COVID-19, utilizing technology licensed by Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. from the Vaccine and Immunotherapeutics Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital. The vaccine is being designed from a validated platform to provide customized cellular immunity against COVID-19, as well as be able to adapt rapidly to potential genetic drift of the virus. For more information, please visit www.HaloVax.com.

About Voltron Therapeutics, Inc

Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, was founded in 2017 to lead and accelerate the development of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC), and the Massachusetts General Hospital's novel Self Assembling Vaccine technology in a variety of indications, including in Oncology and emerging Infectious Diseases. Voltron holds an exclusive worldwide license to this technology. With the work of our world class team of researchers and physicians, this technology has shown in certain pre-clinical studies initial proof of concept in two infectious diseases (Lassa Fever and Q Fever) as well as two oncology indications (Ovarian and HPV Related). For more information please visit www.voltrontx.com.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Hoth's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

