Hoth Therapeutics : to Begin Production of BioLexa Therapeutic for Upcoming Toxicology and Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis-also known as eczema-as well as dermatological and chronic wound disorders, today announced it has signed contracts with providers for production of their BioLexa therapeutic, in preparation for upcoming toxicology and clinical studies.

Hoth has begun preparations for the testing of its formulation for both active and vehicle stability. The Company has engaged the services of both Particle Sciences, Inc. and Regis Technologies, Inc., in order to fulfill the necessary formulation and production of both Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) of its biopharmaceutical. The BioLexa Platform is a proprietary, patented antimicrobial therapy designed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The therapeutic offers a non-corticosteroid approach treating atopic dermatitis.

"Management is extremely pleased to announce this significant step in our developmental track," stated Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "Atopic dermatitis often has a negative impact on patients' overall health and quality of life. Current treatments, such as topical corticosteroids and other treatments frequently carry harsh side effects. Hoth looks forward to initiating these clinical trials, as we believe that our BioLexa therapeutic has the potential to become a much needed treatment for this underserved market."

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. Hoth has exclusive worldwide rights to the BioLexa Platform.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the advancement and development of the BioLexa Platform, the commencement of clinical trials, the availability of data from clinical trials and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Hoth's current expectations and various assumptions. Hoth believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Hoth's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2018, and Hoth's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

