Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company    HMHC

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT COMPANY

(HMHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt : A Statement from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 11:25pm EDT

BOSTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 16, several false rumors were posted on Twitter after market trading hours about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) signing new sales contracts both domestically and internationally. These rumors are factually incorrect. For accurate and updated information, please visit ir.hmhco.com.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Contact

Investors
Brian S. Shipman, CFA
SVP, Investor Relations
(212) 592-1177
brian.shipman@hmhco.com

Media
Bianca Olson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
(617) 351-3841
bianca.olson@hmhco.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-statement-from-houghton-mifflin-harcourt-301095312.html

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT
07/16HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : A Statement from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
PR
07/16HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Introduces Teacher's Corner, a First-of-its-Kind Onl..
PR
06/11HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : HMH and Writable's Connected Language Arts Solution ..
PR
06/08HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : To Present at Stifel Virtual Cross Sector Insight In..
PR
05/22HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submis..
AQ
05/20HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Releases Research-Based Guide to Support Educators i..
PR
05/07HOUGHTON MIFFLIN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
05/07HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
05/07HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group