Houghton Mifflin Harcourt : Acquires Award-Winning Adaptive Learning Solution Waggle

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt today announced that it has acquired award-winning adaptive learning solution Waggle. Integrating Waggle's platform with HMH's leading core curriculum programs and services will create effective, classroom-based personalized learning experiences for all students across the spectrum of learning needs—those above, on and below grade level. The acquisition continues HMH's investment in the extension of its core solutions.

Waggle's web-based adaptive learning platform provides differentiated Math and ELA instruction for students in grades 2–8. By equipping educators with the right insights to discover classroom trends and group their students by performance, goals and skills, Waggle empowers teachers to do what they do best: teach. Waggle's unique engine analyzes student decisions, learning behavior and progress to ensure each learner experiences the right challenge at the right time. Research has shown that Waggle users see up to a 25 percent average increase in Math and ELA proficiency.

"Supplemental adaptive learning experiences have historically been too separate from whole-class and group activities, creating distance in the critical student-teacher relationship," says Matthew Mugo Fields, General Manager, Supplemental and Intervention Solutions at HMH. "The inclusion of Waggle's platform, which marries adaptivity and teacher-led assignability, will allow HMH to unify the core and supplemental classroom experiences, creating the most complete, seamlessly integrated solution available."

With the integration of Waggle, HMH will create a purposeful connection between its core content and adaptive supplemental offerings by aligning Waggle's capabilities with HMH's Into Reading, Into Literature, and Into Math programs. Using real-time data and insights, Waggle will help teachers identify student learning gaps and direct them to specific and relevant HMH instructional content.

"Waggle is designed to be a unifying classroom force, and we're thrilled to complement HMH's proven core curriculum with our uniquely adaptive program," says Aoife Dempsey, CEO, Waggle. "We view this acquisition as the jet fuel that will power differentiation, delivering on HMH's commitment to improving student outcomes in classrooms nationwide."

Additionally, HMH will continue to offer Waggle as a stand-alone supplemental solution for classrooms, regardless of core program of study. By providing both integrated and stand-alone access, Waggle and HMH will offer educators the unique option to define and evolve the right approach for their classrooms and students. Within Waggle, students are supported with achievement badges, hints and feedback as they engage in productive struggle.

Waggle's employees, including CEO Aoife Dempsey, will join the HMH team effective immediately. Current Waggle customers should expect no disruption in service and should contact lisa@wagglepractice.com with questions.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a global learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

About Waggle

Waggle is recognized industry-wide as a leader in AI-driven adaptive solutions. It has won multiple awards while earning the affection of administrators, teachers, and students. Accolades include the SIAA Education Technology CODiE award for Best Learning Capacity-Building Solution; being a District Administration Magazine Readers' Choice "Top Products" winner; and earning Tech & Learning's "Best in Show" designation twice. To learn more, visit wagglepractice.com.

