Houghton Mifflin Harcourt : Amended Statement of Ownership

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 1 )*
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock
(Title of Class of Securities)
44157R109
(CUSIP Number)
December 31, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
[X] Rule 13d-1(b)
-
Rule 13d-1(c)
-
Rule 13d-1(d)
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(the "Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act, but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes.)
CUSIP No. 44157R109
|
1.
|
NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
|
|
|
I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)
|
|
AllianceBernstein L.P.
|
|
|
13-4064930
|
|
2.
|
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP*
|
|
(a) [ ]
|
|
|
(b) [X]
|
|
3.
|
SEC USE ONLY
|
|
4.
|
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
|
|
Delaware
|
|
NUMBER OF
|
5. SOLE VOTING POWER
|
7,085,380
|
SHARES
|
6. SHARED VOTING POWER
|
0
|
BENEFICIALLY
|
OWNED BY
|
7. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
8,627,697
|
EACH
|
REPORTING
|
8. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
0
|
PERSON WITH
|
9.
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
|
|
8,627,697
|
|
10.
|
CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES
|
|
[X]
|
|
11.
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
|
|
6.9%
|
|
12.
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON
|
|
|
IA
|
|
|
|
Item 1.
-
Name of Issuer Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co
-
Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices 125 HIGH STREET, BOSTON MA 02110
Item 2.
-
Name of Person Filing
AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AllianceBernstein L.P.")
-
Address of Principal Business Office or, if None, Residence 1345 Avenue of the Americas, New York NY 10105
All media outlets, please contact Jennifer Will at AllianceBernstein (212-969-1157) with any questions. All other questions can be directed to Section13USFilings@alliancebernstein.com.
-
Citizenship Delaware
-
Title of Class of Securities Common Stock
-
CUSIP Number 44157R109
Item 3. If This Statement is Filed Pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b), or 13d-2(b) or (c), Check Whether the Person Filing is a:
|
(a)
|
[ ]
|
Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o).
|
(b)
|
[ ]
|
Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).
|
(c)
|
[ ]
|
Insurance Company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).
|
(d)
|
[ ]
|
Investment Company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C.
|
80a-8).
|
|
|
(e)
|
[X]
|
An investment adviser in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);
|
(f)
|
[ ]
|
An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);
|
(g)
|
[ ]
|
A parent holding company or control person in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);
|
(h)
|
[ ]
|
A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C.
|
1813);
|
|
|
(i)
|
[ ]
|
A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of
|
the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-3);
|
|
|
(j)
|
[ ]
|
Group, in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J).
Item 4. Ownership.
Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified
in Item 1.
-
Amount Beneficially Owned:
8,627,697 shares acquired solely for investment purposes on behalf of client discretionary investment advisory accounts.*
-
Percent of Class:
6.9%
-
Number of shares as to which such person has:
|
(i)
|
sole power to vote or to direct the vote
|
7,085,380
|
(ii)
|
shared power to vote or to direct the vote
|
0
|
(iii)
|
sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of
|
8,627,697
-
shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition 0 of
*AllianceBernstein L.P. is a majority owned subsidiary of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"). AllianceBernstein operates under independent management and makes independent decisions from EQH and its respective subsidiaries, and EQH calculates and reports beneficial ownership separately from AllianceBernstein pursuant to guidance provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission in Release Number 34-39538 (January 12, 1998).
AllianceBernstein may be deemed to share beneficial ownership with EQH reporting persons by virtue of 0 shares of common
stock acquired on behalf of the general and special accounts of the affiliated entities for which AllianceBernstein serves as a
subadvisor. Each of AllianceBernstein and the EQH entities reporting herein acquired their shares of common stock for investment
purposes in the ordinary course of their investment management and insurance businesses.
Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of Class.
If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the
beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following: [ ]
Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.
Not Applicable
Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company.
Not Applicable
Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.
Not Applicable. This schedule is not being filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J) or Rule 13d-1(d).
Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group.
Not Applicable
Item 10. Certification.
By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired
and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the
effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in
connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.
SIGNATURE
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set
forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.
AllianceBernstein L.P.
By: /s/ Brenda Coulter
Date: February 14, 2020
Name: Brenda Coulter
Title: VP and Head of Regulatory Reporting
