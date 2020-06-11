Houghton Mifflin Harcourt : HMH and Writable's Connected Language Arts Solution Combines Core Instruction, Adaptive Assessment and Writing Practice

BOSTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's (HMH) Into Literature, a connected language arts program which seamlessly combines core ELA instruction with adaptive assessment and supplemental writing practice powered by Writable, was named Best Reading / Writing / Literature Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 & Higher Education of 2020, as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards last month. Created through an exclusive partnership between Writable and learning company HMH, the joint solution intuitively meets students' literacy needs, preparing them for college and career success.

"At HMH, we are committed to improving student outcomes through purposeful use of connected education technologies," says Matthew Mugo Fields, EVP and general manager of supplemental and intervention solutions at HMH. "Into Literature with Writable supports student literacy by combining close reading and analytical writing – essential skills that prepare students for college and beyond. This award is a testament to the hard work of the HMH and Writable teams that brought this innovative solution to life in our shared mission of empowering educators and students."

Into Literature, HMH's core ELA solution for 6-12 learners, provides engaging reading and writing instruction aligned with relevant, authentic literature to ensure students are growing and deepening foundational critical thinking skills. Writable is a guided writing practice program for grades 3-12 that builds more independent, reflective writers – writers with purpose. With hundreds of pre-built writing assignments and AI-tools, Writable helps deliver timely yet structured teacher and peer feedback, accelerate grading, and monitor growth across the curriculum and district.

Into Literature with Writable allows students to blend close reading and analytical writing using an intuitive online platform. Students practice with short, skill-focused writing activities that prepare them step-by-step for their unit performance tasks. Best-in-class fiction and nonfiction mentor texts are displayed alongside point-of-use feedback and revision tools, so that all students can produce great writing.

"In the wake of COVID-19 related school closures, HMH is seeing connected solutions, like Into Literature with Writable, resonate with educators more now than ever before," adds Jack Lynch, CEO, HMH. "A united platform, which reaches across instructional areas, practice opportunities and meaningful assessment, supports differentiated learning in any environment and naturally makes sense for educators."

This innovative Into Literature with Writable partnership is representative of HMH's connected teaching and learning approach, which focuses on thinking holistically about how to integrate education solutions in a way that empowers all learners and provides meaningful data in order to better support students and educators.

The prestigious SIIA CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world. Learn more at www.siia.net/codie/.

About Writable

Writable helps teachers scaffold and motivate students to become purposeful, proficient writers, and helps schools assess and monitor writing growth. With hundreds of customizable assignment templates and rubrics, Writable helps over 8,500 schools and districts with custom assessment, practice and feedback goals. Founded in 2016, Writable is venture funded by Omidyar Technology Ventures and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. For more information, visit www.writable.com.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

