Houghton Mifflin Harcourt : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

09/18/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Evans Michael Edmund

9/16/2019

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co [HMHC]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O HOUGHTON MIFFLIN

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

HARCOURT CO.,, 125 HIGH

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

STREET

EVP & Chief Revenue Officer /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

BOSTON, MA 02110

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Exhibit 24.1: Power of Attorney.

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Evans Michael Edmund

C/O HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO.,

EVP & Chief Revenue Officer

125 HIGH STREET

BOSTON, MA 02110

Signatures

/s/ Michael E. Evans

9/18/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

EXHIBIT 24.1

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of the following officers of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"):

  1. General Counsel,
  2. Chief Financial Officer,
  3. Chief Executive Officer,
  4. Senior Legal Counsel, and
  5. Controller

signing singly, and with full power of substitution, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of the Company, Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and the rules thereunder;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4 or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such forms or amendments with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing, which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the earliest to occur of: (a) the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company or (b) revocation by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact. This Power of Attorney revokes all other powers of attorney that the undersigned has previously granted concerning the matters described herein.

[Signature page to follow.]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 18th day of September, 2019.

/s/ Michael E. Evans

By: Michael E. Evans

[Signature Page to Power of Attorney re: Forms 3, 4 & 5]

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
