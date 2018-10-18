Log in
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Results

10/18/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) (NASDAQ: HMHC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 8, 2018, before the market opens.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Logo (PRNewsFoto/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

At 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 8, 2018, HMH will also host a conference call to discuss the results with its investors. The call will be webcast live at ir.hmhco.com. The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate:

Toll Free: (844) 835-6565
International: (484) 653-6719
Passcode: 1959829
Moderator: Brian Shipman, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4pz5nkcb

An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at ir.hmhco.com for one year for those unable to participate in the live event. An audio replay of this conference call will also be available until November 17, 2018 via the following telephone numbers: (855) 859-2056 in the United States and (404) 537-3406 internationally using passcode 1959829.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a global learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Follow HMH on TwitterFacebook and YouTube.

CONTACT

Investor Relations
Brian S. Shipman, CFA
SVP, Investor Relations
212-592-1177
Brian.Shipman@hmhco.com

Media Relations
Bianca Olson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
617-351-3841
Bianca.Olson@hmhco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain statements that are not historical facts, including information regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, the industry in which we operate and potential business decisions.  Those statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in state and local education funding and/or related programs, legislation and procurement processes; adverse or worsening economic trends or the continuation of current economic conditions; changes in consumer demand for, and acceptance of, our products; industry cycles and trends; conditions and/or changes in the publishing industry; and other factors discussed in our news releases, public statements and/or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect, to publicly update or publicly revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houghton-mifflin-harcourt-schedules-conference-call-to-discuss-third-quarter-2018-results-300733482.html

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt


© PRNewswire 2018
