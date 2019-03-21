Houghton Mifflin Harcourt : The International Center for Leadership in Education Names the 2019 Model Schools and Innovative Districts; to be Honored at 27th Annual Model Schools Conference, June 23-26 in Washington, D.C.

REXFORD, N.Y., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE), a division of learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, today announced the 2019 Model Schools and Innovative Districts that will be recognized at the 27th Annual Model Schools Conference. These schools and districts have been selected for making significant improvements in student outcomes by collectively establishing a vision, and creating a learning environment that enables students of all abilities to thrive.

For a complete list of the 2019 Model Schools and Innovative Districts, please visit www.modelschoolsconference.com

Key administrators and educators from the Model Schools and Innovative Districts will share their plans for rapid improvement at the Model Schools Conference, taking place June 23-26 in Washington, D.C. Nineteen states are represented among this year's honorees, including seven elementary, five middle, six high schools and eight innovative districts.

"While this year's Model Schools and Innovative Districts come from all pockets of the country, they are united in working toward a vision of high achievement and equitable opportunities for all students," said Dr. Bill Daggett, Founder and Chairman of the International Center for Leadership in Education. "We commend the future-focused practitioners from the 2019 Model Schools and Innovative Districts who are acting for impact by fostering a positive learning environment that is felt across the district by teachers, administrators, students, parents, and the greater community."

As the nation's largest event for rapidly improving K-12 schools and districts, the Model Schools Conference draws over 5,000 attendees and includes over 125 sessions focused on topics including cultivating equitable classrooms, fostering a growth mindset and personalizing learning by using data, among others. Additional conference highlights include:

Thought-Provoking Insight from Notable Industry Experts: Featured speakers include author and motivational speaker, Simon Sinek , along with author and passionate education advocate, Linda Cliatt-Wayman . Additional thought leaders, including Dr. Tyrone Howard , Eric Sheninger , Jennifer Serravallo , and Dr. Bill Daggett , will speak at the conference and provide motivating ideas for pushing innovation and transforming teaching and learning.

Exploratory Learning Experiences: From "Tech Talk" sessions that explore technologies that are shaping the future of education, to "Mind Meetups" designed to foster small-group dialogue around relevant topics, the Model Schools Conference offers educators actionable insight about how implementing small changes can lead to big impact for a district or school. Makerspace Innovation Tech Camp: Middle and high school-age children of conference attendees can participate in the Learning Zone Live Makerspace Innovation Tech Camp, offered in partnership with Innovation Academy. This four-day fully-immersive experience provides hands-on experience using today's most innovative technology, and helps students develop a mindset to thrive in a challenging environment.

From "Tech Talk" sessions that explore technologies that are shaping the future of education, to "Mind Meetups" designed to foster small-group dialogue around relevant topics, the Model Schools Conference offers educators actionable insight about how implementing small changes can lead to big impact for a district or school. Makerspace Innovation Tech Camp: Middle and high school-age children of conference attendees can participate in the Learning Zone Live Makerspace Innovation Tech Camp, offered in partnership with Innovation Academy. This four-day fully-immersive experience provides hands-on experience using today's most innovative technology, and helps students develop a mindset to thrive in a challenging environment.

"Now more than ever, it's critical that leaders and educators have the opportunity to learn from each other, and act on the ideas that will transform lives of students," said Dr. Daggett. "We are thrilled to host this year's Model Schools Conference in our nation's capital, and look forward to learning how these schools and districts have transformed their systems to ensure every student is able to succeed academically, socially, and emotionally."

Model Schools and Innovative Districts are selected annually based on their demonstration of high student achievement, their ability to provide every student with a rigorous and relevant curriculum, use of data to make instructional decisions, emphasis on pedagogy over technology, and other results-driven best practices.

