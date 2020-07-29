Houghton Mifflin Harcourt : With K-12 Districts Preparing for Fully Remote and Hybrid Learning This Fall, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Introduces Flexible Digital Teaching and Learning Solution to Empower Educators and Engage Students, Wherever They Are

BOSTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As K–12 district leaders nationwide grapple with hard decisions around remote, hybrid or in-person learning environments in the weeks ahead, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt today announced HMH Anywhere™, a digital platform and content solution that will adapt to wherever districts and schools are or will need to be this fall—fully online, fully in-person, or a hybrid model.

According to an Education Week survey of a sampling of U.S. districts, over 50% have already announced they will be going back to school in online-only or hybrid environments, and those that are going back to in-person models will need to be prepared for the unknown. And 10 of the 15 largest school districts have chosen remote learning only as their back-to-school instructional model, affecting over 2.5 million students.

To support districts faced with these challenges, HMH Anywhere provides simple subscription access to one connected teaching and learning experience on HMH's Ed platform for assigning and assessing work, measuring student growth, proficiency and mastery. For teachers currently burdened with multiple platforms and the challenge of teaching students in both live and asynchronous formats, HMH Anywhere brings everything together under one roof, including:

Integration with major video conferencing solutions for both synchronous and asynchronous instruction

High quality instructional content across the four major K–12 disciplines, including HMH's Into Learning suite of programs, which are top-rated by independent third-party reviewer EdReports

Online professional development for teachers through Teacher's Corner, which provides an easy-to-use, ever-growing library of on-demand professional learning resources—many focused on optimizing instruction in remote and hybrid environments

Engaging, AI-driven personalized practice for each student through the award-winning Waggle

Adaptive benchmark assessment with the HMH Growth Measure, to measure student growth throughout the year and place students into relevant practice at their proficiency level

"School districts across the U.S. are facing extraordinary uncertainty, and they must prepare for the unknown this fall—HMH Anywhere was created to address that challenge by providing one connected platform for content and classroom management, regardless of where teachers and students will be this fall," said Jack Lynch, CEO of HMH. "The entire teaching and learning community needs to be connected—not as an aspiration but as a necessity. HMH Anywhere provides that connection."

For families, caregivers and students, HMH Anywhere will provide an easy-to-use entry point for all assignments, content, assessment and practice—something that presented major pain points this spring when families were thrown into a remote environment without warning. Importantly, the platform will provide simple access to parents and caregivers so they can support their student's learning.

