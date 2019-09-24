Log in
Houlihan Lokey : Adds Experienced Senior Banker to Capital Markets Group

09/24/2019 | 10:17am EDT

Sean Fitzgerald Joins Firm in New York

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Sean Fitzgerald has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Capital Markets Group. Mr. Fitzgerald will focus on providing customized equity capital solutions to the firm’s corporate and financial-sponsor-backed clients for acquisition finance, growth capital, and balance sheet recapitalizations. He is based in New York.

Mr. Fitzgerald has more than 20 years of experience and joins the firm from Macquarie Capital, where he was a Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Private Capital Markets for more than a decade. He was responsible for originating, structuring, and syndicating a broad range of private capital financings, including pre-IPO growth capital raises, PIPEs, and CMPOs, as well as mezzanine debt and investment-grade private debt placements. Prior to Macquarie, Mr. Fitzgerald spent more than a decade in the Private Capital Markets team at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital.

“As we continue to build the leading independent private capital markets group in financial services, it is critical to possess outstanding market relationships and substantial execution expertise across the balance sheet,” said Scott Adelson, Co-President and Global Co-Head of Corporate Finance. “With more than two decades of experience, Sean is perfectly suited to this effort and to Houlihan Lokey’s corporate culture and client focus, and we’re confident he will contribute meaningfully to our clients’ success and to the growth of the business. We’re delighted he has joined us.”

“Houlihan Lokey’s momentum, track record of success, global footprint, and deep senior relationships with alternative capital providers presented an exciting opportunity for me,” Mr. Fitzgerald said. “I’m eager to partner with my colleagues in the Capital Markets Group and across the firm to build on this track record and deliver bespoke structured equity solutions to our clients around the world.”

Mr. Fitzgerald holds a B.A. in Psychology from Yale University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

With 40 dedicated finance professionals across offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, London, Madrid, Milan, and Sydney, Houlihan Lokey’s Capital Markets Group is among the largest of its kind in financial services. The group provides capital-raising services for a wide variety of clients, from large, publicly held multinational corporations to privately held companies. In fiscal year ended 2018, the group raised more than $12.5 billion of capital for corporate clients worldwide.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. transactions, the No. 1 global restructuring advisor, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, according to Thomson Reuters. For more information, please visit www.HL.com.


© Business Wire 2019
