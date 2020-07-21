Houlihan Lokey : As COVID-19 Cases Increase, Corporate Bankruptcies May Follow

William Hardie, a Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Financial Restructuring Group, recently spoke to The New York Times about the influx of bankruptcies that may occur as COVID-19 cases begin to surge again. While federal government programs were able to stabilize the economy in the last months, it may not have a lasting effect if cases continue to rise and lockdown is prolonged.
Read the article on The New York Times' website.
