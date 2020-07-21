Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Houlihan Lokey, Inc.    HLI

HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.

(HLI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Houlihan Lokey : As COVID-19 Cases Increase, Corporate Bankruptcies May Follow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

William Hardie, a Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Financial Restructuring Group, recently spoke to The New York Times about the influx of bankruptcies that may occur as COVID-19 cases begin to surge again. While federal government programs were able to stabilize the economy in the last months, it may not have a lasting effect if cases continue to rise and lockdown is prolonged.

Read the article on The New York Times' website.

Disclaimer

Houlihan Lokey Inc. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 21:30:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
05:31pHOULIHAN LOKEY : As COVID-19 Cases Increase, Corporate Bankruptcies May Follow
PU
02:42pStudent Tour Company WorldStrides Files for Bankruptcy Over Covid-19 Disrupti..
DJ
07/08HOULIHAN LOKEY : Announces Release Date for First Quarter Results for Fiscal Yea..
BU
07/06Lucky Brand Jeans Files for Bankruptcy -- WSJ
DJ
07/03Clothing Retailer Lucky Brand Files for Bankruptcy
DJ
07/02HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/25HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
06/23Wirecard ex-boss Braun arrested as creditors hunt lost billions
RE
06/23Wirecard ex-boss Braun arrested as creditors hunt lost billions
RE
06/23Luckin gets another de-listing notice from Nasdaq, shares slump 18%
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 035 M - -
Net income 2021 168 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4,69 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 3 901 M 3 901 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 491
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 61,00 $
Last Close Price 57,04 $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President & Director
Scott Joseph Adelson Co-President & Director
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.16.72%3 901
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-6.60%20 480
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION-27.30%19 792
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED88.70%14 989
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO CO., LTD.5.70%3 931
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)85.79%3 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group