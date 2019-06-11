Houlihan Lokey : Continues European Growth With Senior Hire to Consumer, Food & Retail Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced
that Michael Collinson has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the
Consumer, Food & Retail Group, based in London.
Mr. Collinson joins from William Blair, where he was Managing Director,
European Consumer & Retail Investment Banking responsible for
transaction origination and execution across the European consumer
landscape. He joined William Blair in 2015 from Jefferies, where he was
European Co-Head of Consumer and Retail Investment Banking. Prior to
this role, he spent seven years at The Royal Bank of Scotland/ABN Amro,
and was a Managing Director in the Consumer Industries Group. He began
his investment banking career at Credit Suisse First Boston in 1996,
focusing on M&A, capital raising, and corporate finance advice for
consumer goods clients.
This appointment follows the recent strengthening of the group’s London
team with the promotion of James Scallan to Managing Director. Mr.
Scallan, who focuses on food, drink, and agribusiness, joined Houlihan
Lokey in 2015 with the firm’s acquisition of McQueen.
“With over 20 years’ experience of providing the highest quality advice
to European consumer products companies, Michael is a highly respected
senior advisor and the ideal person to lead our consumer products effort
in Europe. His deep sector knowledge will provide significant insights
to our clients and to colleagues across our global network,” said Jay
Novak, Global Head of Houlihan Lokey’s Consumer, Food & Retail Group.
“As we continue to expand our business in Europe, we are always looking
to bring on board true sector experts whose background fits our culture
and our goal to provide superior outcomes for our clients. Michael will
be a tremendous addition to our highly successful Consumer, Food &
Retail team in Europe, which advised on 26 transactions over the last
year, and I am confident that his expertise will help us continue to
grow our practice,” said Shaun Browne, Co-Head of UK Corporate Finance
at Houlihan Lokey.
Mr. Collinson holds an MSc in Accounting and Finance from The London
School of Economics and Political Science, and Bachelor of Commerce and
Bachelor of Laws degrees from the University of Auckland.
In 2018, Houlihan Lokey was ranked for the fourth consecutive year as
both the No. 1 M&A advisor for all US transactions and a top 10 most
active global M&A advisor, based on Thomson Reuters’ annual year-end
league table data.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in
mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring and
valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments
worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East,
and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor
are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its
advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for
all U.S. transactions, the No. 1 global restructuring advisor, and the
No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years,
according to Thomson Reuters. For more information, please visit www.HL.com.
