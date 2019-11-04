Log in
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION

(500010)
End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/01
2128.55 INR   -0.26%
04:47aHOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE : 2Q Net Profit Soared on Year
DJ
05/13HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD : Annual results
CO
2018HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD : Half-year results
CO
Housing Development Finance : 2Q Net Profit Soared on Year

11/04/2019 | 04:47am EST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Housing Development Finance Corp. (500010.BY) said its fiscal second-quarter net profit jumped 80% from a year ago, helped mainly by higher revenue and a fair-value gain.

For the July-to-September quarter, net profit rose to 103.89 billion Indian rupees ($1.47 billion), from INR57.59 billion a year ago, the company said Monday. The mortgage lender was expected to post net profit of INR32.03 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue from operations rose to INR327.97 billion, from INR229.08 billion a year ago.

HDFC logged a fair-value gain of INR65.27 billion in the quarter.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 185 B
EBIT 2020 176 B
Net income 2020 115 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,15%
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 19,9x
Capi. / Sales2021 18,9x
Capitalization 3 675 B
Chart HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2 128,55  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renu Sud Karnad Managing Director & Executive Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
R. Arivazhagan Head-Information Technology Department
Vedanthachari Sriniv Rangan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD5.90%52 091
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%39 532
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-0.43%24 302
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED24.57%10 597
BANKUNITED, INC.16.23%3 308
CEMBRA MONEY BANK AG34.10%3 113
Categories
