Housing Development Finance : 2Q Net Profit Soared on Year

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



Housing Development Finance Corp. (500010.BY) said its fiscal second-quarter net profit jumped 80% from a year ago, helped mainly by higher revenue and a fair-value gain.

For the July-to-September quarter, net profit rose to 103.89 billion Indian rupees ($1.47 billion), from INR57.59 billion a year ago, the company said Monday. The mortgage lender was expected to post net profit of INR32.03 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue from operations rose to INR327.97 billion, from INR229.08 billion a year ago.

HDFC logged a fair-value gain of INR65.27 billion in the quarter.

