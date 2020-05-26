Log in
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION

(500010)
Housing Development Finance : 4Q Net Profit Fell 8.4%

05/26/2020 | 01:29am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

Housing Development Finance Corp.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 8.4% due partly to lower earnings from its life-insurance business, the Indian mortgage lender said Monday.

Net profit for the quarter ended March fell to 41.15 billion rupees ($542.3 million) from INR44.92 billion a year earlier.

Segment profit rose 0.6% for its loans business but fell 56% for its life- insurance business.

The company said its revenue dropped 42% to INR166.00 billion.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 241 B
EBIT 2020 235 B
Net income 2020 166 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,94%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 23,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2021 14,4x
Capitalization 2 627 B
Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 516,55 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renu Sud Karnad Managing Director & Executive Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
R. Arivazhagan Head-Information Technology Department
Vedanthachari Sriniv Rangan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-37.16%34 633
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-14.07%37 387
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-30.13%12 511
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-40.33%11 959
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.63%5 614
ABSA GROUP LIMITED-47.85%3 738
