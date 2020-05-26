Housing Development Finance : 4Q Net Profit Fell 8.4%

By Kosaku Narioka



Housing Development Finance Corp.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 8.4% due partly to lower earnings from its life-insurance business, the Indian mortgage lender said Monday.

Net profit for the quarter ended March fell to 41.15 billion rupees ($542.3 million) from INR44.92 billion a year earlier.

Segment profit rose 0.6% for its loans business but fell 56% for its life- insurance business.

The company said its revenue dropped 42% to INR166.00 billion.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com