HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION

(500010)
Housing Development Finance : China's Central Bank Has Taken 1% Stake in India's HDFC

04/13/2020 | 04:26am EDT

By Kosaku Narioka

China's central bank has taken a 1.0% stake in Housing Development Finance Corp., according to an exchange filing by the Indian mortgage lender.

People's Bank of China held about 17.5 million shares of HDFC at the end of March, the filing showed on Saturday.

Indian television channel CNBC TV18 quoted HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh as saying: "It is common for central banks to buy shares on behalf of the sovereign wealth funds of their respective countries."

The same filing also showed that the Singaporean government held a 3.2% stake in HDFC.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 236 B
EBIT 2020 232 B
Net income 2020 175 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,72%
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 12,5x
Capi. / Sales2021 15,7x
Capitalization 2 948 B
Managers
NameTitle
Keki M. Mistry Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Renu Sud Karnad Managing Director & Executive Director
Deepak Shantilal Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
R. Arivazhagan Head-Information Technology Department
Vedanthachari Sriniv Rangan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED7.38%38 778
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.92%36 179
FIRSTRAND LIMITED5.21%12 641
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-49.36%9 067
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED1.81%6 872
ABSA GROUP LIMITED4.14%4 308
