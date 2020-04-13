Housing Development Finance : China's Central Bank Has Taken 1% Stake in India's HDFC

By Kosaku Narioka



China's central bank has taken a 1.0% stake in Housing Development Finance Corp., according to an exchange filing by the Indian mortgage lender.

People's Bank of China held about 17.5 million shares of HDFC at the end of March, the filing showed on Saturday.

Indian television channel CNBC TV18 quoted HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh as saying: "It is common for central banks to buy shares on behalf of the sovereign wealth funds of their respective countries."

The same filing also showed that the Singaporean government held a 3.2% stake in HDFC.

