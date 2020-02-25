Housing Development Finance : HDFC to Raise Up to INR50 Billion in Bonds

By Kosaku Narioka



Housing Development Finance Corp. said it would raise up to 50 billion rupees ($695.5 million) on Friday to fund its operations by selling bonds privately.

The Indian mortgage lender said late Tuesday that it would issue INR20 billion of 10-year bonds without a discount at a coupon rate of 7.4%, with an option to sell another INR30 billion in bonds if oversubscribed.

HDFC hired Axis Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. to arrange the issuance.

Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com