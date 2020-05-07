Houston Wire & Cable Company Provides Quarterly Results, Update on Cost and Debt Reduction
05/07/2020 | 07:25pm EDT
HOUSTON, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) (the “Company”) announced operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and progress on its cost and debt reduction programs.
Net income was $0.5 million, or $0.7 million after adjusting for a $0.2 million non-cash trade name impairment charge, which compares to net income of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2019
Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.03, or $0.04 as adjusted
Executing cost and debt reduction programs
Targeting expense savings of up to $14 million annualized
Reduced net debt by $11.7 million from $82.4 million at quarter end to $70.7 million at May 5 and by over $20 million from its first quarter peak
James Pokluda, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Throughout these challenging times, Houston Wire & Cable Company has excelled in serving the value chain as an essential business with superior operational performance while protecting the safety of its employees. Our teams mobilized quickly with virtual enterprise management solutions. Those employees who were able to work remotely shifted to their home offices, and our staff that was not able to work remotely practiced safe work and hygiene habits as guided by government authorities. The leadership team and I feel extraordinary gratitude for the outstanding efforts of our coworkers, and are humbled by the sacrifices they have made for the company.
During the first quarter, we were on track for sales growth until the impact of the global pandemic began in March. While we were taking actions to assure business continuity and superior customer service, we also increased our focus on prudent expense reduction and balance sheet improvement. We are well underway with expense reduction initiatives targeted to generate annualized savings of approximately $14 million and over $8 million in 2020. Our debt reduction actions during March and April have produced immediate results: as of May 5th, net debt reduced by $11.7 million, to $70.7 million, from the end of the first quarter and by over $20 million from its peak during the quarter. Our banking relationship is strong, we are in compliance with the availability-based covenants and are focused on achieving a year-end debt target of $40 million through monetization of working capital. We will continue to report on our results throughout the year as we progress toward our year-end target.”
In addition to our expense reduction, on May 4th, we received a loan under the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program. These funds will be used to maintain employment and pay permissible operational expenses under the terms of the program.
Mr. Pokluda concluded “We are combating the current economic challenges without compromising customer service, are properly equipped and structured to provide the essential products and services our country and customers require for recovery, and are getting immediate results with the actions we are taking to strengthen the Company.”
Conference Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results tomorrow, Friday, May 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., C.D.T. Hosting the call will be James Pokluda, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christopher Micklas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. This will be the last scheduled call, as the Company has determined to discontinue quarterly earnings calls going forward. However, we will continue to provide regular written updates on our business performance through our press releases and SEC filings.
About the Company With 45 years’ experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.
Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard™, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.
Forward-Looking Statements This release contains comments concerning management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and projections about future events may, and often do, vary materially from actual results.
Other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Company’s Current Report on Form 8‑K dated April 29, 2020 and other documents filed with the SEC. These documents are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.houwire.com.
Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such statements.
HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
3,536
$
4,096
Accounts receivable, net:
Trade
55,054
50,325
Other
2,114
6,640
Inventories, net
109,383
114,069
Income taxes
1,017
1,353
Prepaids and other current assets
3,157
1,833
Total current assets
174,261
178,316
Property and equipment, net
15,399
14,589
Intangible assets, net
9,888
10,282
Goodwill
22,353
22,353
Deferred income taxes
704
600
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
12,962
13,481
Other assets
506
527
Total assets
$
236,073
$
240,148
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
14,651
$
13,858
Accrued and other current liabilities
15,332
23,261
Operating lease liabilities
2,783
2,742
Total current liabilities
32,766
39,861
Debt
85,920
83,500
Operating lease long term liabilities
10,652
11,182
Other long term liabilities
2,234
1,977
Total liabilities
131,572
136,520
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized: 20,988,952 shares issued: 16,584,460 and 16,611,651 outstanding at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
21
21
Additional paid-in-capital
52,276
52,304
Retained earnings
109,171
108,626
Treasury stock
(56,967
)
(57,323
)
Total stockholders’ equity
104,501
103,628
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
236,073
$
240,148
HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Sales
$
83,533
$
85,270
Cost of sales
63,941
64,011
Gross profit
19,592
21,259
Operating expenses:
Salaries and commissions
9,474
9,180
Other operating expenses
7,565
7,663
Depreciation and amortization
767
553
Impairment charge
200
—
Total operating expenses
18,006
17,396
Operating income
1,586
3,863
Interest expense
813
741
Income before income taxes
773
3,122
Income tax expense
228
838
Net income
$
545
$
2,284
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.14
Diluted
$
0.03
$
0.14
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
16,387,460
16,477,855
Diluted
16,436,293
16,577,126
HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Operating activities
Net income
$
545
$
2,284
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
Impairment charge
200
—
Depreciation and amortization
767
553
Amortization of unearned stock compensation
328
342
Non-cash lease expense
904
986
Provision for refund liability
18
559
Provision for inventory obsolescence
173
170
Deferred income taxes
(104
)
284
Other non-cash items
62
34
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(253
)
(723
)
Inventories
4,513
(1,170
)
Prepaids
(1,238
)
(1,005
)
Other assets
(77
)
(549
)
Lease payments
(907
)
(982
)
Trade accounts payable
793
(3,424
)
Accrued and other current liabilities
(8,281
)
(6,460
)
Income taxes
336
534
Other operating activities
257
93
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,964
)
(8,474
)
Investing activities
Expenditures for property and equipment
(857
)
(278
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(857
)
(278
)
Financing activities
Borrowings on revolver
85,653
94,333
Payments on revolver
(83,233
)
(86,709
)
Release of treasury stock/stock surrendered on vested awards
—
8
Lease payments
(159
)
(17
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,261
7,615
Net change in cash
(560
)
(1,137
)
Cash at beginning of period
4,096
1,393
Cash at end of period
$
3,536
$
256
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activities
Purchase of assets under finance leases
$
526
$
11
