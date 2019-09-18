Log in
Houston Wire & Cable Company to Present at the Sidoti & Co. Fall 2019 Conference on September 25th at the Grand Hyatt in New York City, New York

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq: HWCC) today announced that James L. Pokluda, President & CEO, is presenting at the Sidoti & Co. Fall 2019 Conference on Wednesday, September 25th at 3:55 p.m. Eastern Time at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City, New York.

An audio webcast of this presentation will be available through the following link:

http://wsw.com/webcast/sidotico4/hwcc/

The accompanying slides will also be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.houwire.com.

About the Company 
With 44 years of experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S. market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard™, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

To obtain additional information, visit our website at www.houwire.com.

CONTACT:

Chris Micklas
Chief Financial Officer 
Direct: 713.609.2114
Fax: 713.609.2168
cmicklas@houwire.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
