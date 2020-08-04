Hövding Sverige publ : Interim Report Q2 2020 0 08/04/2020 | 04:38am EDT Send by mail :

Hövding Sverige AB (publ) T + (46) 40 23 68 68 Bergsgatan 33, SE 214 22 Malmö Org nr. 556708 - 0303 HÖVDING INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020 April - June 2020 Continued growth despite partly closed markets FINANCIAL RESULTS • Number of Hövding helmets sold during the second quarter increased to FOR THE PERIOD 20,475 (18,435) (+11%) • Net sales of TSEK increased to 33,493 (28,229) (+19%) • Gross margin of 24% (29%). • EBITDA of TSEK -9,542(-17,892) • Profit before tax TSEK -10,818(-18,429) • Profit per share SEK -0,54(-0,83) • Cash flow from operating activities TSEK -7,586(-15,239) SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Hövding Sverige AB (publ) (the "Company"), which is listed on Nasdaq First AFTER THE PERIOD North Growth Market, announces that the Company's Board of Directors, subject to approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting, has decided on a new share issue of approximately SEK 61 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The terms of the share issue mean that six (6) existing shares give the right to subscribe for one (1) new share at a subscription price of SEK 15.50. The Rights Issue is 100% covered by subscription and guarantee commitments from existing owners. Both the subscription and guarantee commitments are free of charge. The issue requires approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting and shareholders are therefore called to an Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be held on August 5, 2020. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting is published in a separate press release. As a result of the Rights Issue, Hövding's interim report for the second quarter has been moved forward to August 4, 2020. The previously communicated date was August 25, 2020. . CONTINUED GROWTH DESPITE PARTLY CLOSED MARKETS After a few months of turmoil due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic we at Hövding are starting to find ourselves on more solid ground. We, together will all other, went through the spring period in some levels of uncertainty of how the pandemic was going to affect the business short and long term. With regards to the short term horizon much of the uncertainty has now passed and through these last month's we've gained clarity and built a conviction. We at Hövding can adjust our commercial ways of working and become more effective as well as nimbler in our approach. This is at the core of the new plan developed. While we continue to grow in our existing key markets, we are convinced we can expand to new markets more cost effective and faster. An ongoing pilot project in Norway shows exactly this. At the same time these past months turmoil have led to a volume drop, lower than planned net sales and delayed cost reduction activities. While this was the case, much of the cost in the business remained at high levels. This is why the plan incorporates an analysis of the cost structure with reductions in cost to be implemented during second half 2020. The aim is set to enter 2021 at lower operational cost together with reliable plans of growth and gross margin. A clear path towards long- term sustainable profitability. The plan also includes a 61MSEK proposed new share issue, committed to by the 4 largest owners and guaranteed in full. This helps manage the unexpected losses during spring and gives the company security in operating during a still uncertain market situation in the near future. Q2 shows a net sales results to some extent still marked by the pandemic. Increase in net sales is 19% versus last year. In the first part of the Q2 of our three key markets were fully or partly closed down. Hence both sales in Germany as well as in Denmark hence is below last year. Sweden on the other hand, the market affected the least, show net sales growth of 72%. One aspect during this period which also has been made clear is the openness to purchasing Hövding online. We've worked hard in taking our share of this trend and as a result the direct online share of total sales is up to 7% from 2% last year. This direct contact with consumers is something to build on moving forward. We started the year with a very low gross margin due to last years cost gliding into 2020. Much of this last year effect is now washed out and we land on 24% gross margin for the quarter. Spring, with the pandemic, has affected Hövding, both negatively and positively. We have not had the chance to realize our aggressive ambitions but at the same time the situation has given reason to re-think and operationally innovate in the way we move forward. The pandemic will have positive influence on how we transport ourselves and everyday cycling is clearly accelerating. In the past Hövding has often taken a great financial burden in capitalizing on such growth. We see now however how our commercial partners, as the product becomes more established, show willingness in investing in growth to a greater extent. Our job will always be to safeguard the quality of the product and continue to innovate in product. Our job will also continue to drive commercialization in markets close by. In new markets we shall do it in partnership with relevant, financially strong commercial partners. Fredrik Carling CEO Hövding Sverige AB (publ) SALES AND RESULTS Net sales for the period was TSEK 33,493 (28,229). The number of helmets sold during the period reached 20,475 (18,435). Of these, 25% (31%) were sold through wholesalers, 68% (67%) through retailers and 7% (2%) through the company website. Sales share by country shows Sweden 49% (34%), Denmark 24% (34%), Germany 20% (27%), the UK 2% (1%) and for other countries 5% (4%). The gross margin for the period amounts to 24% (29%). The gross margin is mainly affected by production costs at 83% (84%), transport and customs at 5% (4%) and provision for future and existing warranties at 12% (12%). Our business expenses during the period reached TSEK 45,081 (46,689). Among the expenses, TSEK 9,629 (17,100) denotes miscellaneous, and TSEK 8,632 (8,808) refers to staffing costs. EBITDA for the quarter was TSEK -9,542(-17,892). Profit for the period before tax amounted to TSEK -10,818(-18,429) having been burdened by write-offs and devaluations of intangible assets at TSEK -1,014(-457) and tangible assets at TSEK -180(-81). INVESTMENTS No significant investments were made during the quarter. LIQUIDITY AND FINANCING The liquidity of the company at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 10,927 (38,246). Cash flow from the ongoing operations during the period amounted to TSEK -7,586(-15,239). EMPLOYEES As per 30 June 2020 the number of employees was 43 (39). RISK FACTORS Risk factors are described in Hövding's annual report on page 52. CERTIFIED ADVISER Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is Hövding's Certified Adviser. DATE OF REPORT At the end of each new quarter, Hövding publishes a financial report. The next report is scheduled for publication on 20 October 2020 - Interim report quarter 3 2020 ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES This report is presented according to the Annual Accounts Act and BFNAR 2012:1 (K3). AUDITOR This report has not been audited by the company's auditor. CORPORATION DETAILS Hövding Sverige AB (publ), organisation number 556708-0303, is a limited liability company located in Malmö. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. INFORMATION Please direct any queries regarding the content of this interim report to: CEO Fredrik Carling Ph: +46 40 236868 fredrik.carling@hovding.com Hövding Sverige AB (publ) Bergsgatan 33 214 22 Malmö +46 40 236868 The company board and the CEO confirm that this interim report gives a fair overview of the company operations, position and results. Fredrik Arp (ordf) Helén Richenzhagen Tony Grimaldi Alexander Izosimov Maria Minskova Peter Svanlund Fredrik Carling (vd) Hövding Sverige AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2015. Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is Hövding's Certified Advisor. E-mail:ca@vhcorp.se, tel: +46 40 200250 For further information, please contact Fredrik Carling on +46 40 23 68 68 High resolution images can be downloaded here: www.mynewsdesk.com/se/hovding The information herein is provided by Hövding Sverige AB (publ) in accordance with its duties of public disclosure as stipulated by the EU regulation on marketplace misuse, and the law on the securities marketplace. The information was made public by Fredrik Carling, CEO of Hövding Sverige AB (publ), on 4 August 2020 at 08.30am CET. Income statement April - June January - June Full Year (Values in TSEK) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Net sales 33 493 28 229 54 446 47 869 112 919 Other operating income 852 30 887 53 286 Total operating income 34 345 28 259 55 333 47 922 113 205 Raw materials and consumables -25 410 -20 122 -43 291 -33 599 -83 476 Other external costs -9 629 -17 100 -17 935 -26 035 -42 801 Personnel costs -8 632 -8 808 -18 558 -17 335 -35 256 Depreciation/amortization -1 194 -538 -2 390 -1 069 -2 654 Other operating expenses -216 -121 -1 711 -223 0 Total operating costs -45 081 -46 689 -83 885 -78 261 -164 187 Operating profit (loss) -10 736 -18 430 -28 552 -30 339 -50 982 Other interest income and similar profit (loss) items 1 1 11 34 109 Interest expense and similar profit (loss) items -83 0 -222 -1 -55 Total financial items -82 1 -211 33 54 Profit (loss) after financial items -10 818 -18 429 -28 763 -30 306 -50 928 Tax on profit 0 0 0 0 0 Net profit (loss) -10 818 -18 429 -28 763 -30 306 -50 928 Earnings per share before and after dilution *) Earnings per share -0,46 -0,83 -1,26 -1,36 -2,29 Number of shares, average 23 390 119 22 281 105 22 838 676 22 281 105 22 281 105 Number of shares per closing date 23 591 758 22 281 105 23 591 758 22 281 105 22 281 105 *) There are warrants that can result in dilution, but since the result for the period is negative no dilution effect occurs (see definition of earnings per share after dilution). Balance Sheet (Values in TSEK) 2020-06-30 2019-06-30 2019-12-31 Fixed assets Intangible assets 14 431 5 612 15 499 Financial assets 52 52 52 Tangible assets 2 147 678 2 474 Total Fixed assets 16 630 6 342 18 025 Current assets Inventories 29 234 2 051 20 848 Account receivable 11 991 12 953 18 019 Tax assets 644 556 775 Other receivables 645 809 159 Prepaid expenses and accrued income 1 293 717 585 Cash and bank balances 10 927 38 246 20 353 Total Current assets 54 734 55 332 60 739 Total Assets 71 364 61 674 78 764 Share capital 11 796 22 281 22 281 Development fund 11 698 3 502 13 725 Accumulated profit or loss 11 134 36 504 26 281 Net profit -28 763 -30 306 -50 928 Total Equity 5 865 31 981 11 359 Other provisions 9 357 11 393 10 457 Total Provisions 9 357 11 393 10 457 Accounts payable 44 248 11 313 49 606 Other liabilities 5950 908 1477 Accrued expenses and deferred income 5 944 6 079 5 865 Total current liabilities 56 142 18 300 56 948 Total Equity and libilities 71 364 61 674 78 764 Cash flow statement April - June January - June Full Year (Values in TSEK) 2020 2019 2 020 2 019 2 019 Cash flow from operating activities before interest and income tax paid -9 812 -17 810 -27 342 -30 055 -50 246 Increase/ decrease inventories 6 587 5 543 -8 386 3 962 -14 836 Increase/ decrease receivables -5 981 -6 417 4 834 826 -3 459 Increase/ decrease accounts payable -4 398 2 506 -5 358 -3 688 34 605 Increase/ decrease other current liabilities 6 018 939 4 552 776 1 131 Cash flow from operating activities -7 586 -15 239 -31 700 -28 179 -32 805 Aquisition of intangible assets 0 0 -959 0 -11 137 Purchase of property, plant and equipment -36 0 -36 -192 -2 322 Cash flow from investing activities -36 0 -995 -192 -13 459 New share issues after issue expenses 0 0 23 269 0 0 Subscribed capital new share issue Q1 paid Q2 12 902 0 0 0 0 Share warrant 0 153 0 153 153 Cash flow from financing activities 12 902 153 23 269 153 153 Cash flow for the period 5 280 -15 086 -9 426 -28 218 -46 111 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year/ period 5 647 53 332 20 353 66 464 66 464 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year/ period 10 927 38 246 10 927 38 246 20 353 Changes in equity January - June Full Year (Values in TSEK) 2020 2019 2019 Equity at the beginning of the period 11 359 62 134 62 134 New share issue 24 903 0 0 Issue expense -1 634 0 0 Share warrant 0 153 153 Profit (loss) -28 763 -30 306 -50 928 Equity at the end of the period 5 865 31 981 11 359 Key ratio April - June January - June Full Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 2 019 Net sales 33 493 28 229 54 446 47 869 112 919 Gross margin 8 083 8 107 11 155 14 270 29 443 EBITDA -9 542 -17 892 -26 162 -29 270 -48 328 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -10 736 -18 430 -28 552 -30 339 -50 982 Balance sheet total 71 364 61 674 71 364 61 674 78 764 Cash equivalents 10 927 38 246 10 927 38 246 20 353 Interest-bearing net debt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Net sales growth (%) 19% N/A 14% N/A 22% Gross margin (%) 24% 29% 20% 30% 26% EBITDA margin (%) -28% -63% -48% -61% -43% Operating margin (%) -28% -63% -47% -61% -45% Equity ratio (%) 8% 52% 8% 52% 14% Debt equity ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Number of employees at the end of the period 43 39 43 39 41 Definitions Net sales growth (%) Gross margin Gross margin (%) Operating profit/loss (EBIT) Operating margin (%) EBITDA EBITDA-margin (%) Equity ratio (%) Debt equity ratio Interest bearing net debt Earnings per share before dilution Earnings per share after dilution change in Net sales in relation to the corresponding period last year Net sales reduced by Cost of goods sold Gross profit as a percentage of Net sales Profit (loss) before interest and taxes Operating profit as a percentage of total operating income Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization EBITDA as a percentage of net sales Equity at the end of the period as a percentage of Total Assets at the end of the period Interest bearing liabilities divided by Equity Interest bearing liabilities reduced by Cash and cash equivalents Net profit divided by the average number of shares Net profit divided by the average number of shares, where the average number of shares increased by the number of shares that entail dilution effects. 