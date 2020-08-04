Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH STOCKHOLM  >  Hövding Sverige AB (publ)    HOVD   SE0007075262

HÖVDING SVERIGE AB (PUBL)

(HOVD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hövding Sverige publ : Interim Report Q2 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 04:38am EDT

Hövding Sverige AB (publ)

T + (46) 40 23 68 68

Bergsgatan 33, SE 214 22 Malmö

Org nr. 556708 - 0303

HÖVDING INTERIM REPORT Q2 2020

April - June 2020

Continued growth despite partly closed markets

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Number of Hövding helmets sold during the second quarter increased to

FOR THE PERIOD

20,475 (18,435) (+11%)

Net sales of TSEK increased to 33,493 (28,229) (+19%)

Gross margin of 24% (29%).

EBITDA of TSEK -9,542(-17,892)

Profit before tax TSEK -10,818(-18,429)

Profit per share SEK -0,54(-0,83)

Cash flow from operating activities TSEK -7,586(-15,239)

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS Hövding Sverige AB (publ) (the "Company"), which is listed on Nasdaq First

AFTER THE PERIOD North Growth Market, announces that the Company's Board of Directors, subject to approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting, has decided on a new share issue of approximately SEK 61 million with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The terms of the share issue mean that six (6) existing shares give the right to subscribe for one (1) new share at a subscription price of SEK 15.50. The Rights Issue is 100% covered by subscription and guarantee commitments from existing owners. Both the subscription and guarantee commitments are free of charge.

The issue requires approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting and shareholders are therefore called to an Extraordinary General Meeting, which will be held on August 5, 2020. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting is published in a separate press release.

As a result of the Rights Issue, Hövding's interim report for the second quarter has been moved forward to August 4, 2020. The previously communicated date was August 25, 2020.

.

CONTINUED GROWTH DESPITE PARTLY CLOSED MARKETS

After a few months of turmoil due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic we at Hövding are starting to find ourselves on more solid ground. We, together will all other, went through the spring period in some levels of uncertainty of how the pandemic was going to affect the business short and long term. With regards to the short term horizon much of the uncertainty has now passed and through these last month's we've gained clarity and built a conviction. We at Hövding can adjust our commercial ways of working and become more effective as well as nimbler in our approach.

This is at the core of the new plan developed. While we continue to grow in our existing key markets, we are convinced we can expand to new markets more cost effective and faster. An ongoing pilot project in Norway shows exactly this.

At the same time these past months turmoil have led to a volume drop, lower than planned net sales and delayed cost reduction activities.

While this was the case, much of the cost in the business remained at high levels. This is why the plan incorporates an analysis of the cost structure with reductions in cost to be implemented during second half 2020. The aim is set to enter 2021 at lower operational cost together with reliable plans of growth and gross margin. A clear path towards long- term sustainable profitability.

The plan also includes a 61MSEK proposed new share issue, committed to by the 4 largest owners and guaranteed in full. This helps manage the unexpected losses during spring and gives the company security in operating during a still uncertain market situation in the near future.

Q2 shows a net sales results to some extent still marked by the pandemic. Increase in net sales is 19% versus last year. In the first part of the Q2 of our three key markets were fully or partly closed down. Hence both sales in Germany as well as in Denmark hence is below last year. Sweden on the other hand, the market affected the least, show net sales growth of 72%. One aspect during this period which also has been made clear is the openness to purchasing Hövding online. We've worked hard in taking our share of this trend and as a result the direct online share of total sales is up to 7% from 2% last year. This direct contact with consumers is something to build on moving forward.

We started the year with a very low gross margin due to last years cost gliding into 2020. Much of this last year effect is now washed out and we land on 24% gross margin for the quarter.

Spring, with the pandemic, has affected Hövding, both negatively and positively. We have not had the chance to realize our aggressive ambitions but at the same time the situation has given reason to re-think and operationally innovate in the way we move forward. The pandemic will have positive influence on how we transport ourselves and everyday cycling is clearly accelerating. In the past Hövding has often taken a great financial burden in capitalizing on such growth. We see now however how our commercial partners, as the product becomes more established, show willingness in investing in growth to a greater extent. Our job will always be to safeguard the quality of the product and continue to innovate in product. Our job will also continue to drive commercialization in markets close by. In new markets we shall do it in partnership with relevant, financially strong commercial partners.

Fredrik Carling

CEO

Hövding Sverige AB (publ)

SALES AND RESULTS

  • Net sales for the period was TSEK 33,493 (28,229).

The number of helmets sold during the period reached 20,475 (18,435). Of these,

25% (31%) were sold through wholesalers, 68% (67%) through retailers and 7% (2%) through the company website. Sales share by country shows Sweden 49% (34%), Denmark 24% (34%), Germany 20% (27%), the UK 2% (1%) and for other countries 5% (4%).

The gross margin for the period amounts to 24% (29%). The gross margin is mainly affected by production costs at 83% (84%), transport and customs at 5% (4%) and provision for future and existing warranties at 12% (12%).

Our business expenses during the period reached TSEK 45,081 (46,689). Among the expenses, TSEK 9,629 (17,100) denotes miscellaneous, and TSEK 8,632 (8,808) refers to staffing costs.

EBITDA for the quarter was TSEK -9,542(-17,892). Profit for the period before tax amounted to TSEK -10,818(-18,429) having been burdened by write-offs and devaluations of intangible assets at TSEK -1,014(-457) and tangible assets at TSEK -180(-81).

INVESTMENTS

No significant investments were made during the quarter.

LIQUIDITY AND FINANCING

The liquidity of the company at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 10,927 (38,246). Cash flow from the ongoing operations during the period amounted to TSEK -7,586(-15,239).

EMPLOYEES

As per 30 June 2020 the number of employees was 43 (39).

RISK FACTORS

Risk factors are described in Hövding's annual report on page 52.

CERTIFIED ADVISER

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is Hövding's Certified Adviser.

DATE OF REPORT

At the end of each new quarter, Hövding publishes a financial report. The next report is scheduled for publication on

  • 20 October 2020 - Interim report quarter 3 2020

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

This report is presented according to the Annual Accounts Act and BFNAR 2012:1 (K3).

AUDITOR

This report has not been audited by the company's auditor.

CORPORATION DETAILS

Hövding Sverige AB (publ), organisation number 556708-0303, is a limited liability company located in Malmö. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

INFORMATION

Please direct any queries regarding the content of this interim report to: CEO Fredrik Carling

Ph: +46 40 236868

fredrik.carling@hovding.com

Hövding Sverige AB (publ) Bergsgatan 33

214 22 Malmö

+46 40 236868

The company board and the CEO confirm that this interim report gives a fair overview of the company operations, position and results.

Fredrik Arp (ordf)

Helén Richenzhagen

Tony Grimaldi

Alexander Izosimov

Maria Minskova

Peter Svanlund

Fredrik Carling (vd)

Hövding Sverige AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2015. Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is Hövding's Certified Advisor.

E-mail:ca@vhcorp.se, tel: +46 40 200250

For further information, please contact Fredrik Carling on +46 40 23 68 68 High resolution images can be downloaded here:

www.mynewsdesk.com/se/hovding

The information herein is provided by Hövding Sverige AB (publ) in accordance with its duties of public disclosure as stipulated by the EU regulation on marketplace misuse, and the law on the securities marketplace. The information was made public by Fredrik Carling, CEO of Hövding Sverige AB (publ), on 4 August 2020 at 08.30am CET.

Income statement

April - June

January - June

Full Year

(Values in TSEK)

2020

2019

2020

2019

2019

Net sales

33 493

28 229

54 446

47 869

112 919

Other operating income

852

30

887

53

286

Total operating income

34 345

28 259

55 333

47 922

113 205

Raw materials and consumables

-25 410

-20 122

-43 291

-33 599

-83 476

Other external costs

-9 629

-17 100

-17 935

-26 035

-42 801

Personnel costs

-8 632

-8 808

-18 558

-17 335

-35 256

Depreciation/amortization

-1 194

-538

-2 390

-1 069

-2 654

Other operating expenses

-216

-121

-1 711

-223

0

Total operating costs

-45 081

-46 689

-83 885

-78 261

-164 187

Operating profit (loss)

-10 736

-18 430

-28 552

-30 339

-50 982

Other interest income and similar profit (loss) items

1

1

11

34

109

Interest expense and similar profit (loss) items

-83

0

-222

-1

-55

Total financial items

-82

1

-211

33

54

Profit (loss) after financial items

-10 818

-18 429

-28 763

-30 306

-50 928

Tax on profit

0

0

0

0

0

Net profit (loss)

-10 818

-18 429

-28 763

-30 306

-50 928

Earnings per share before and after dilution *)

Earnings per share

-0,46

-0,83

-1,26

-1,36

-2,29

Number of shares, average

23 390 119

22 281 105

22 838 676

22 281 105

22 281 105

Number of shares per closing date

23 591 758

22 281 105

23 591 758

22 281 105

22 281 105

*) There are warrants that can result in dilution, but since the result for the period is negative no dilution effect occurs (see definition of earnings per share after dilution).

Balance Sheet

(Values in TSEK)

2020-06-30

2019-06-30

2019-12-31

Fixed assets

Intangible assets

14 431

5 612

15 499

Financial assets

52

52

52

Tangible assets

2 147

678

2 474

Total Fixed assets

16 630

6 342

18 025

Current assets

Inventories

29 234

2 051

20 848

Account receivable

11 991

12 953

18 019

Tax assets

644

556

775

Other receivables

645

809

159

Prepaid expenses and accrued income

1 293

717

585

Cash and bank balances

10 927

38 246

20 353

Total Current assets

54 734

55 332

60 739

Total Assets

71 364

61 674

78 764

Share capital

11 796

22 281

22 281

Development fund

11 698

3 502

13 725

Accumulated profit or loss

11 134

36 504

26 281

Net profit

-28 763

-30 306

-50 928

Total Equity

5 865

31 981

11 359

Other provisions

9 357

11 393

10 457

Total Provisions

9 357

11 393

10 457

Accounts payable

44 248

11 313

49 606

Other liabilities

5950

908

1477

Accrued expenses and deferred income

5 944

6 079

5 865

Total current liabilities

56 142

18 300

56 948

Total Equity and libilities

71 364

61 674

78 764

Cash flow statement

April - June

January - June

Full Year

(Values in TSEK)

2020

2019

2 020

2 019

2 019

Cash flow from operating activities before interest and income

tax paid

-9 812

-17 810

-27 342

-30 055

-50 246

Increase/ decrease inventories

6 587

5 543

-8 386

3 962

-14 836

Increase/ decrease receivables

-5 981

-6 417

4 834

826

-3 459

Increase/ decrease accounts payable

-4 398

2 506

-5 358

-3 688

34 605

Increase/ decrease other current liabilities

6 018

939

4 552

776

1 131

Cash flow from operating activities

-7 586

-15 239

-31 700

-28 179

-32 805

Aquisition of intangible assets

0

0

-959

0

-11 137

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-36

0

-36

-192

-2 322

Cash flow from investing activities

-36

0

-995

-192

-13 459

New share issues after issue expenses

0

0

23 269

0

0

Subscribed capital new share issue Q1 paid Q2

12 902

0

0

0

0

Share warrant

0

153

0

153

153

Cash flow from financing activities

12 902

153

23 269

153

153

Cash flow for the period

5 280

-15 086

-9 426

-28 218

-46 111

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year/ period

5 647

53 332

20 353

66 464

66 464

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year/ period

10 927

38 246

10 927

38 246

20 353

Changes in equity

January - June

Full Year

(Values in TSEK)

2020

2019

2019

Equity at the beginning of the period

11 359

62 134

62 134

New share issue

24 903

0

0

Issue expense

-1 634

0

0

Share warrant

0

153

153

Profit (loss)

-28 763

-30 306

-50 928

Equity at the end of the period

5 865

31 981

11 359

Key ratio

April - June

January - June

Full Year

2020

2019

2020

2019

2 019

Net sales

33 493

28 229

54 446

47 869

112 919

Gross margin

8 083

8 107

11 155

14 270

29 443

EBITDA

-9 542

-17 892

-26 162

-29 270

-48 328

Operating profit/loss (EBIT)

-10 736

-18 430

-28 552

-30 339

-50 982

Balance sheet total

71 364

61 674

71 364

61 674

78 764

Cash equivalents

10 927

38 246

10 927

38 246

20 353

Interest-bearing net debt

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Net sales growth (%)

19%

N/A

14%

N/A

22%

Gross margin (%)

24%

29%

20%

30%

26%

EBITDA margin (%)

-28%

-63%

-48%

-61%

-43%

Operating margin (%)

-28%

-63%

-47%

-61%

-45%

Equity ratio (%)

8%

52%

8%

52%

14%

Debt equity ratio

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Number of employees at the end of the period

43

39

43

39

41

Definitions

Net sales growth (%) Gross margin Gross margin (%) Operating profit/loss (EBIT) Operating margin (%)

EBITDA EBITDA-margin (%) Equity ratio (%) Debt equity ratio Interest bearing net debt

Earnings per share before dilution Earnings per share after dilution

change in Net sales in relation to the corresponding period last year Net sales reduced by Cost of goods sold

Gross profit as a percentage of Net sales Profit (loss) before interest and taxes

Operating profit as a percentage of total operating income

Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization EBITDA as a percentage of net sales

Equity at the end of the period as a percentage of Total Assets at the end of the period Interest bearing liabilities divided by Equity

Interest bearing liabilities reduced by Cash and cash equivalents Net profit divided by the average number of shares

Net profit divided by the average number of shares, where the average number of shares increased by the number of shares that entail dilution effects.

Options and share warrants have a dilution effect when they would lead to an issue of ordinary shares at a price that is lower than the average price of ordinary shares during the period. Furthermore, ordinary shares only give rise to dilution effects in the event of a conversion of them leads to a lower profit or higher loss per share.

Disclaimer

Hovding Sverige (publ) AB published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 08:37:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HÖVDING SVERIGE AB (PUBL)
04:38aHÖVDING SVERIGE PUBL : Delårsrapport Q2 2020
PU
04:38aHÖVDING SVERIGE PUBL : Interim Report Q2 2020
PU
03:12aHÖVDING SVERIGE PUBL : Delårsrapport kvartal 2 – Fortsatt tillväxt trots d..
PU
02:32aHÖVDING SVERIGE PUBL : Delårsrapport kvartal 2 - Fortsatt tillväxt trots delvis ..
AQ
02:30aHÖVDING SVERIGE PUBL : Inbjudan till presentation av Hövding Sveriges delårsrapp..
AQ
07/20HÖVDING SVERIGE PUBL : Press release Rights Issue
PU
05/07HÖVDING SVERIGE PUBL : Protokoll fört vid årsstämma i Hövding Sverige AB (publ)
AQ
05/06HÖVDING SVERIGE PUBL : HÖVDING DELÅRSRAPPORT KVARTAL 1 2020 - Bra start på året ..
AQ
05/05HÖVDING SVERIGE PUBL : Inbjudan till presentation av Hövding Sveriges delårsrapp..
AQ
02/04Hövding genomför företrädesemission och tidigarelägger delårsrapport för fjär..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 113 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net income 2019 -50,9 M -5,83 M -5,83 M
Net cash 2019 20,4 M 2,33 M 2,33 M
P/E ratio 2019 -10,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 584 M 66,6 M 66,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,10x
EV / Sales 2019 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HÖVDING SVERIGE AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Hövding Sverige AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Fredrik Carling Chief Executive Officer
Per Ingvar Örjan Johansson Chairman
Per Grönvall Director-Operations & Development
Anna Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Heino Wenderlup Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HÖVDING SVERIGE AB (PUBL)0.61%67
SHIMANO INC.29.09%20 031
POOL CORPORATION51.72%12 692
YAMAHA CORPORATION-17.43%8 314
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.62.53%6 665
POLARIS INC.4.15%6 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group