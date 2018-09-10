Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results 0 09/10/2018 | 03:16pm CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Gross Margin Percentage Increased Significantly Year Over Year

Contracts per Community Improved Year Over Year for 13th Consecutive Quarter

Consolidated Lots Controlled Grew 20% Year-over-Year and 17% Sequentially MATAWAN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2018. “We are pleased to report another quarter with year-over-year improvements in contracts per community, a significant increase in gross margin percentage and increases in pretax profits for our third quarter of fiscal 2018,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our total consolidated lots controlled at the end of the third quarter expanded 20% year over year and 17% sequentially. As we move forward, we remain laser focused on further growing our land position, which should ultimately lead to increases in our community count.” “Assuming no adverse changes in current market conditions, we continue to expect solid profitability during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Similar to what we have experienced in past cycles, our planned community count growth should lead to improved operating results and sustainable levels of profitability,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian. RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JULY 31, 2018: Total revenues decreased to $456.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, compared with $592.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, total revenues decreased to $1.38 billion compared with $1.73 billion in the first nine months of the prior year. While total revenues decreased $135.3 million, homebuilding revenues for unconsolidated joint ventures increased $131.9 million to $194.5 million for the third quarter ended July 31, 2018, compared with $62.6 million in last year’s third quarter. During the first nine months of fiscal 2018, homebuilding revenues for unconsolidated joint ventures increased to $350.0 million compared with $214.1 million in the same period of the previous year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 15.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with 12.8% in the prior year’s third quarter. For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, improved to 14.6% compared with 12.9% in the first nine months of last year.



Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, improved 160 basis points to 18.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with 16.8% in the same quarter one year ago. During the first nine months of fiscal 2018, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, improved 120 basis points to 18.0% compared with 16.8% in the same period of the previous year.



For the third quarter of 2018, total SG&A decreased by $7.3 million, or 11.9%, year over year. Total SG&A was $53.9 million, or 11.8% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with $61.2 million, or 10.3% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, total SG&A decreased by $4.8 million, or 2.6%, year over year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, total SG&A was $178.0 million, or 12.9% of total revenues, compared with $182.8 million, or 10.6% of total revenues, in the first nine months of the prior fiscal year.



Interest incurred (some of which was expensed and some of which was capitalized) was $40.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with $39.1 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, interest incurred (some of which was expensed and some of which was capitalized) was $121.6 million compared with $116.9 million during the same nine-month period last year.



Total interest expense was $38.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with $42.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Total interest expense was $125.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 compared with $126.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017.



Income before income taxes for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 was $0.1 million compared with a loss before income taxes of $50.2 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2017. For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the loss before income taxes was $40.0 million compared with loss of $57.5 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2017.



Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt, was $4.4 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with a loss of $3.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the loss before income taxes, excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt, was $30.4 million compared with $13.4 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2017.



Net loss was $1.0 million, or $0.01 per common share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with a net loss of $337.2 million, or $2.28 per common share, including a $294.0 increase in the valuation allowance for our deferred tax assets, during the same quarter a year ago. For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, the net loss was $41.7 million, or $0.28 per common share, compared with a net loss of $344.0 million, or $2.33 per common share, including a $294.0 increase in the valuation allowance for our deferred tax assets, in the first nine months of fiscal 2017.



Contracts per community, including unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 9.8% to 10.1 contracts per community for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 compared with 9.2 contracts per community, including unconsolidated joint ventures, in last year’s third quarter. Consolidated contracts per community increased 6.4% to 10.0 contracts per community for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with 9.4 contracts per community in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.



As of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018, community count, including unconsolidated joint ventures, was 143 communities, a 14.4% year-over-year decrease from 167 communities at July 31, 2017. Consolidated community count decreased 12.8% to 123 communities as of July 31, 2018 from 141 communities at the end of the prior year’s third quarter.



The number of contracts, including unconsolidated joint ventures, for the third quarter ended July 31, 2018, decreased 5.3% to 1,451 homes from 1,533 homes for the same quarter last year. The number of consolidated contracts decreased 6.4% to 1,236 homes, during the third quarter of fiscal 2018, compared with 1,321 homes during the third quarter of 2017.



During the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the number of contracts, including unconsolidated joint ventures, was 4,407 homes, a decrease of 4.0% from 4,593 homes during the first nine months of fiscal 2017. The number of consolidated contracts decreased 10.2% to 3,667 homes, during the nine month period ended July 31, 2018, compared with 4,084 homes in the same period of the previous year.



The dollar value of contract backlog, including unconsolidated joint ventures, as of July 31, 2018, was $1.32 billion, an increase of 2.1% compared with $1.29 billion as of July 31, 2017. The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of July 31, 2018, decreased 9.4% to $946.5 million compared with $1.04 billion as of July 31, 2017.



For the quarter ended July 31, 2018, deliveries, including unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 2.0% to 1,438 homes compared with 1,467 homes during the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Consolidated deliveries were 1,142 homes for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, a 15.4% decrease compared with 1,350 homes during the same quarter a year ago.



For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, deliveries, including unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 8.3% to 4,002 homes compared with 4,362 homes in the first nine months of the prior year. Consolidated deliveries were 3,382 homes in the first nine months of fiscal 2018, a 15.4% decrease compared with 3,998 homes in the same period in fiscal 2017.



The contract cancellation rate, including unconsolidated joint ventures, was 19% in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with 20% during the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The consolidated contract cancellation rate was 19% for both the three months ended July 31, 2018 and the three months ended July 31, 2017.



The valuation allowance was $659.9 million as of July 31, 2018. The valuation allowance is a non-cash reserve against the Company’s tax assets for GAAP purposes. For tax purposes, the tax deductions associated with the tax assets may be carried forward for 20 years from the date the deductions were incurred. LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF JULY 31, 2018: Total liquidity at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $242.1 million.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, approximately 5,800 lots were put under option or acquired in 56 communities, including unconsolidated joint ventures.



As of July 31, 2018, consolidated lots controlled increased sequentially by 16.7% to 30,974 from 26,537 lots at April 30, 2018, and increased 19.9% year over year from 25,834 lots at July 31, 2017. The consolidated land position, as of July 31, 2018, was 30,974 lots, consisting of 18,416 lots under option and 12,558 owned lots. WEBCAST INFORMATION: Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2018 third quarter financial results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Monday, September 10, 2018. The webcast can be accessed live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com . For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com . The archive will be available for 12 months. ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES ® , INC.: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade names K. Hovnanian® Homes, Brighton Homes®. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities. Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., including a summary investment profile and the Company’s 2017 annual report, can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com . To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com . NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) is presented in a table attached to this earnings release. Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release. Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and Loss on Extinguishment of Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and Loss on Extinguishment of Debt to Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release. Total liquidity is comprised of $216.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $25.2 million of restricted cash required to collateralize a performance bond and letters of credit and $0.2 million of availability under the unsecured revolving credit facility as of July 31, 2018. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a sustained homebuilding downturn; (2) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (3) levels of indebtedness and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (4) the Company's sources of liquidity; (5) changes in credit ratings; (6) changes in market conditions and seasonality of the Company’s business; (7) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots; (8) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor; (9) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (10) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) operations through joint ventures with third parties; (13) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (14) product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (15) levels of competition; (16) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (17) successful identification and integration of acquisitions; (18) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (19) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (20) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (21) geopolitical risks, terrorist acts and other acts of war; (22) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (23) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; (24) information technology failures and data security breaches; (25) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor; and (26) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2017 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. (Financial Tables Follow)



Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2018 Statements of Consolidated Operations (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total Revenues $456,712 $592,035 $1,376,422 $1,729,979 Costs and Expenses (a) 463,100 596,069 1,417,586 1,742,565 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (4,266 ) (42,258 ) (5,706 ) (34,854 ) Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 10,732 (3,881 ) 6,899 (10,109 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 78 (50,173 ) (39,971 ) (57,549 ) Income Tax Provision 1,104 287,036 1,687 286,485 Net (Loss) $(1,026 ) $(337,209 ) $(41,658 ) $(344,034 ) Per Share Data: Basic: Net (Loss) Per Common Share $(0.01 ) $(2.28 ) $(0.28 ) $(2.33 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding (b) 148,669 147,748 148,377 147,628 Assuming Dilution: Net (Loss) Per Common Share $(0.01 ) $(2.28 ) $(0.28 ) $(2.33 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding (b) 148,669 147,748 148,377 147,628 (a) Includes inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs. (b) For periods with a net (loss), basic shares are used in accordance with GAAP rules. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2018 Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and Loss on Extinguishment of Debt to Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes $78 $(50,173 ) $(39,971 ) $(57,549 ) Inventory Impairment Loss and Land Option Write-Offs 96 4,197 3,183 9,334 Unconsolidated Joint Venture Investment Write-Downs - - 660 - Loss on Extinguishment of Debt 4,266 42,258 5,706 34,854 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges,

Joint Venture Write-Downs and Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (a) $4,440 $(3,718 ) $(30,422 ) $(13,361 ) (a) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and Loss on Extinguishment of Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2018 Gross Margin (Dollars in Thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 2018

2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of Homes $442,859 $574,282 $1,312,553 $1,673,250 Cost of Sales, Excluding Interest Expense (a) 361,303 478,069 1,076,132 1,391,966 Homebuilding Gross Margin, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges (b) 81,556 96,213 236,421 281,284 Cost of Sales Interest Expense, Excluding Land Sales Interest Expense 13,424 18,397 41,025 55,284 Homebuilding Gross Margin, After Cost of Sales Interest Expense, Before Land Charges (b) 68,132 77,816 195,396 226,000 Land Charges 96 4,197 3,183 9,334 Homebuilding Gross Margin $68,036 $73,619 $192,213 $216,666 Gross Margin Percentage 15.4% 12.8% 14.6% 12.9% Gross Margin Percentage, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges (b) 18.4% 16.8% 18.0% 16.8% Gross Margin Percentage, After Cost of Sales Interest Expense, Before Land Charges (b) 15.4% 13.6% 14.9% 13.5% Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 2018

2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and Lot Sales $- $1,785 $20,505 $11,497 Cost of Sales, Excluding Interest and Land Charges (a) - 817 7,710 7,387 Land and Lot Sales Gross Margin, Excluding Interest and Land Charges - 968 12,795 4,110 Land and Lot Sales Interest - 974 4,055 2,746 Land and Lot Sales Gross Margin, Including Interest and Excluding Land Charges $- $(6) $8,740 $1,364 (a) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (b) Homebuilding Gross Margin, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges, and Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are Homebuilding Gross Margin and Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, respectively.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2018 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net (Loss) $(1,026 ) $(337,209 ) $(41,658 ) $(344,034 ) Income Tax Provision 1,104 287,036 1,687 286,485 Interest Expense 38,283 42,930 125,158 126,513 EBIT (a) 38,361 (7,243 ) 85,187 68,964 Depreciation 811 1,129 2,320 3,212 Amortization of Debt Costs - - - 1,632 EBITDA (b) 39,172 (6,114 ) 87,507 73,808 Inventory Impairment Loss and Land Option Write-offs 96 4,197 3,183 9,334 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt 4,266 42,258 5,706 34,854 Adjusted EBITDA (c) $43,534 $40,341 $96,396 $117,996 Interest Incurred $40,438 $39,089 $121,617 $116,944 Adjusted EBITDA to Interest Incurred 1.08 1.03 0.79 1.01 (a) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (b) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (c) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. July 31, 2018 Interest Incurred, Expensed and Capitalized (Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest Capitalized at Beginning of Period $65,355 $90,960 $71,051 $96,688 Plus Interest Incurred 40,438 39,089 121,617 116,944 Less Interest Expensed 38,283 42,930 125,158 126,513 Interest Capitalized at End of Period (a) $67,510 $87,119 $67,510 $87,119 (a) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.



HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands) July 31,

2018 October 31,

2017 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $216,707 $463,697 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 25,345 2,077 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 913,469 744,119 Land and land options held for future development or sale 98,585 140,924 Consolidated inventory not owned 96,989 124,784 Total inventories 1,109,043 1,009,827 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 104,752 115,090 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 37,911 58,149 Property, plant and equipment, net 20,138 52,919 Prepaid expenses and other assets 41,470 37,026 Total homebuilding 1,555,366 1,738,785 Financial services cash and cash equivalents 5,232 5,623 Financial services other assets 107,890 156,490 Total assets $1,668,488 $1,900,898 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $95,368 $64,512 Accounts payable and other liabilities 311,230 335,057 Customers’ deposits 38,052 33,772 Nonrecourse mortgages secured by operating properties - 13,012 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 72,416 91,101 Revolving and term loan credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs 301,460 124,987 Notes payable (net of discount, premium and debt issuance costs) and accrued interest 1,255,158 1,554,687 Total homebuilding 2,073,684 2,217,128 Financial services 93,195 141,914 Income taxes payable 2,240 2,227 Total liabilities 2,169,119 2,361,269 Stockholders’ equity deficit: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at July 31, 2018 and at October 31, 2017 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 400,000,000 shares; issued 144,523,768 shares at July 31, 2018 and 144,046,073 shares at October 31, 2017 1,445 1,440 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 60,000,000 shares; issued 16,243,454 shares at July 31, 2018 and 15,999,355 shares at October 31, 2017 162 160 Paid in capital - common stock 707,857 706,466 Accumulated deficit (1,230,034 ) (1,188,376 ) Treasury stock - at cost – 11,760,763 shares of Class A common stock and 691,748 shares of Class B common stock at July 31, 2018 and October 31, 2017 (115,360 ) (115,360 ) Total stockholders’ equity deficit (500,631 ) (460,371 ) Total liabilities and equity $1,668,488 $1,900,898 (1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2017

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $442,859 $574,282 $1,312,553 $1,673,250 Land sales and other revenues 844 2,760 26,918 14,393 Total homebuilding 443,703 577,042 1,339,471 1,687,643 Financial services 13,009 14,993 36,951 42,336 Total revenues 456,712 592,035 1,376,422 1,729,979 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 361,303 478,886 1,083,842 1,399,353 Cost of sales interest 13,424 19,371 45,080 58,030 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 96 4,197 3,183 9,334 Total cost of sales 374,823 502,454 1,132,105 1,466,717 Selling, general and administrative 37,544 45,517 126,319 135,392 Total homebuilding expenses 412,367 547,971 1,258,424 1,602,109 Financial services 8,986 8,867 26,125 23,082 Corporate general and administrative 16,393 15,698 51,672 47,425 Other interest 24,859 23,559 80,078 68,483 Other operations 495 (26 ) 1,287 1,466 Total expenses 463,100 596,069 1,417,586 1,742,565 Loss on extinguishment of debt (4,266 ) (42,258 ) (5,706 ) (34,854 ) Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 10,732 (3,881 ) 6,899 (10,109 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 78 (50,173 ) (39,971 ) (57,549 ) State and federal income tax provision: State 1,104 8,523 1,687 10,797 Federal - 278,513 - 275,688 Total income taxes 1,104 287,036 1,687 286,485 Net (loss) $(1,026 ) $(337,209 ) $(41,658 ) $(344,034 ) Per share data: Basic: Net (loss) per common share $(0.01 ) $(2.28 ) $(0.28 ) $(2.33 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 148,669 147,748 148,377 147,628 Assuming dilution: Net (loss) per common share $(0.01 ) $(2.28 ) $(0.28 ) $(2.33 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 148,669 147,748 148,377 147,628



HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) (UNAUDITED) Three Months - July 31, 2018 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 32 52 (38.5 )% 47 86 (45.3 )% 68 116 (41.4 )% Dollars $18,045 $26,648 (32.3 )% $26,701 $40,015 (33.3 )% $40,058 $55,284 (27.5 )% Avg. Price $563,909 $512,462 10.0 % $568,106 $465,289 22.1 % $589,089 $476,586 23.6 % Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 144 173 (16.8 )% 144 194 (25.8 )% 324 419 (22.7 )% Dollars $76,324 $97,017 (21.3 )% $79,593 $113,111 (29.6 )% $196,011 $257,891 (24.0 )% Avg. Price $530,032 $560,791 (5.5 )% $552,726 $583,050 (5.2 )% $604,973 $615,493 (1.7 )% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 143 170 (15.9 )% 157 127 23.6 % 470 474 (0.8 )% Dollars $43,596 $48,257 (9.7 )% $45,579 $40,620 12.2 % $130,377 $133,775 (2.5 )% Avg. Price $304,865 $283,864 7.4 % $290,313 $319,839 (9.2 )% $277,397 $282,226 (1.7 )% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 175 172 1.7 % 121 166 (27.1 )% 330 322 2.5 % Dollars $71,381 $73,896 (3.4 )% $47,472 $68,408 (30.6 )% $139,840 $142,296 (1.7 )% Avg. Price $407,894 $429,632 (5.1 )% $392,330 $412,098 (4.8 )% $423,757 $441,912 (4.1 )% Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 518 522 (0.8 )% 469 581 (19.3 )% 706 690 2.3 % Dollars $177,174 $177,285 (0.1 )% $157,406 $209,041 (24.7 )% $250,369 $244,114 2.6 % Avg. Price $342,036 $339,625 0.7 % $335,620 $359,793 (6.7 )% $354,630 $353,788 0.2 % West (CA) Home 224 232 (3.4 )% 204 196 4.1 % 389 454 (14.3 )% Dollars $102,183 $103,342 (1.1 )% $86,108 $103,087 (16.5 )% $189,868 $211,470 (10.2 )% Avg. Price $456,173 $445,439 2.4 % $422,099 $525,956 (19.7 )% $488,094 $465,792 4.8 % Consolidated Total Home 1,236 1,321 (6.4 )% 1,142 1,350 (15.4 )% 2,287 2,475 (7.6 )% Dollars $488,703 $526,445 (7.2 )% $442,859 $574,282 (22.9 )% $946,523 $1,044,830 (9.4 )% Avg. Price $395,392 $398,520 (0.8 )% $387,793 $425,394 (8.8 )% $413,871 $422,154 (2.0 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) Home 215 212 1.4 % 296 117 153.0 % 555 405 37.0 % Dollars $127,195 $132,037 (3.7 )% $193,796 $62,127 211.9 % $370,113 $244,234 51.5 % Avg. Price $591,603 $622,812 (5.0 )% $654,716 $531,001 23.3 % $666,872 $603,046 10.6 % Grand Total Home 1,451 1,533 (5.3 )% 1,438 1,467 (2.0 )% 2,842 2,880 (1.3 )% Dollars $615,898 $658,482 (6.5 )% $636,655 $636,409 0.0 % $1,316,636 $1,289,064 2.1 % Avg. Price $424,465 $429,538 (1.2 )% $442,736 $433,817 2.1 % $463,278 $447,592 3.5 % DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) (UNAUDITED) Nine Months - July 31, 2018 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Northeast (NJ, PA) Home 104 201 (48.3 )% 134 289 (53.6 )% 68 116 (41.4 )% Dollars $58,686 $94,611 (38.0 )% $70,406 $138,839 (49.3 )% $40,058 $55,284 (27.5 )% Avg. Price $564,290 $470,703 19.9 % $525,421 $480,412 9.4 % $589,089 $476,586 23.6 % Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, VA, WV) Home 481 589 (18.3 )% 485 600 (19.2 )% 324 419 (22.7 )% Dollars $256,936 $322,308 (20.3 )% $254,660 $313,390 (18.7 )% $196,011 $257,891 (24.0 )% Avg. Price $534,170 $547,212 (2.4 )% $525,071 $522,317 0.5 % $604,973 $615,493 (1.7 )% Midwest (IL, OH) Home 528 511 3.3 % 440 411 7.1 % 470 474 (0.8 )% Dollars $160,320 $155,312 3.2 % $128,912 $126,065 2.3 % $130,377 $133,775 (2.5 )% Avg. Price $303,636 $303,938 (0.1 )% $292,982 $306,727 (4.5 )% $277,397 $282,226 (1.7 )% Southeast (FL, GA, SC) Home 456 421 8.3 % 411 431 (4.6 )% 330 322 2.5 % Dollars $184,577 $175,924 4.9 % $165,120 $178,799 (7.7 )% $139,840 $142,296 (1.7 )% Avg. Price $404,774 $417,873 (3.1 )% $401,751 $414,847 (3.2 )% $423,757 $441,912 (4.1 )% Southwest (AZ, TX) Home 1,516 1,678 (9.7 )% 1,319 1,751 (24.7 )% 706 690 2.3 % Dollars $517,119 $575,669 (10.2 )% $444,568 $617,199 (28.0 )% $250,369 $244,114 2.6 % Avg. Price $341,108 $343,068 (0.6 )% $337,049 $352,484 (4.4 )% $354,630 $353,788 0.2 % West (CA) Home 582 684 (14.9 )% 593 516 14.9 % 389 454 (14.3 )% Dollars $264,793 $330,287 (19.8 )% $248,887 $298,958 (16.7 )% $189,868 $211,470 (10.2 )% Avg. Price $454,970 $482,875 (5.8 )% $419,708 $579,376 (27.6 )% $488,094 $465,792 4.8 % Consolidated Total Home 3,667 4,084 (10.2 )% 3,382 3,998 (15.4 )% 2,287 2,475 (7.6 )% Dollars $1,442,431 $1,654,111 (12.8 )% $1,312,553 $1,673,250 (21.6 )% $946,523 $1,044,830 (9.4 )% Avg. Price $393,354 $405,022 (2.9 )% $388,100 $418,522 (7.3 )% $413,871 $422,154 (2.0 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) Home 740 509 45.4 % 620 364 70.3 % 555 405 37.0 % Dollars $443,389 $299,654 48.0 % $348,191 $212,983 63.5 % $370,113 $244,234 51.5 % Avg. Price $599,175 $588,712 1.8 % $561,599 $585,118 (4.0 )% $666,872 $603,046 10.6 % Grand Total Home 4,407 4,593 (4.0 )% 4,002 4,362 (8.3 )% 2,842 2,880 (1.3 )% Dollars $1,885,820 $1,953,765 (3.5 )% $1,660,744 $1,886,233 (12.0 )% $1,316,636 $1,289,064 2.1 % Avg. Price $427,915 $425,379 0.6 % $414,978 $432,424 (4.0 )% $463,278 $447,592 3.5 % DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Three Months - July 31, 2018 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 65 105 (38.1 )% 140 19 636.8 % 227 153 48.4 % (NJ, PA) Dollars $49,065 $78,516 (37.5 )% $109,889 $7,191 1,428.1 % $178,593 $105,356 69.5 % Avg. Price $754,849 $747,767 0.9 % $784,924 $378,470 107.4 % $786,756 $688,602 14.3 % Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 12 13 (7.7 )% 17 17 0.0 % 47 38 23.7 % (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $10,626 $6,820 55.8 % $13,335 $10,933 22.0 % $39,640 $25,138 57.7 % Avg. Price $885,500 $524,591 68.8 % $784,471 $643,118 22.0 % $843,404 $661,527 27.5 % Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 4 13 (69.2 )% 16 6 166.7 % 19 35 (45.7 )% (IL, OH) Dollars $2,121 $9,281 (77.1 )% $10,978 $4,824 127.6 % $14,556 $25,443 (42.8 )% Avg. Price $530,000 $713,893 (25.8 )% $686,063 $804,000 (14.7 )% $766,105 $726,943 5.4 % Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 66 39 69.2 % 38 34 11.8 % 123 102 20.6 % (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $31,702 $17,350 82.7 % $15,619 $15,731 (0.7 )% $61,917 $49,697 24.6 % Avg. Price $480,333 $444,869 8.0 % $411,029 $462,676 (11.2 )% $503,394 $487,224 3.3 % Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 38 10 280.0 % 45 10 350.0 % 99 27 266.7 % (AZ, TX) Dollars $22,656 $5,831 288.5 % $25,236 $6,925 264.4 % $60,849 $17,821 241.4 % Avg. Price $596,211 $583,100 2.2 % $560,802 $692,504 (19.0 )% $614,637 $660,037 (6.9 )% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 30 32 (6.3 )% 40 31 29.0 % 40 50 (20.0 )% (CA) Dollars $11,025 $14,239 (22.6 )% $18,739 $16,523 13.4 % $14,558 $20,779 (29.9 )% Avg. Price $367,532 $444,969 (17.4 )% $468,475 $533,000 (12.1 )% $363,954 $415,580 (12.4 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) Home 215 212 1.4 % 296 117 153.0 % 555 405 37.0 % Dollars $127,195 $132,037 (3.7 )% $193,796 $62,127 211.9 % $370,113 $244,234 51.5 % Avg. Price $591,603 $622,812 (5.0 )% $654,716 $531,001 23.3 % $666,872 $603,046 10.6 % DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) (UNAUDITED) Nine Months - July 31, 2018 Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Backlog July 31, July 31, July 31, 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change 2018 2017 % Change Northeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 256 157 63.1 % 246 31 693.5 % 227 153 48.4 % (NJ, PA) Dollars $176,594 $106,970 65.1 % $154,680 $11,876 1,202.4 % $178,593 $105,356 69.5 % Avg. Price $689,819 $681,335 1.2 % $628,781 $383,097 64.1 % $786,756 $688,602 14.3 % Mid-Atlantic (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 62 43 44.2 % 26 45 (42.2 )% 47 38 23.7 % (DE, MD, VA, WV) Dollars $50,664 $22,584 124.3 % $22,133 $27,534 (19.6 )% $39,640 $25,138 57.7 % Avg. Price $817,159 $525,204 55.6 % $851,272 $611,867 39.1 % $843,404 $661,527 27.5 % Midwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 28 40 (30.0 )% 36 17 111.8 % 19 35 (45.7 )% (IL, OH) Dollars $19,091 $29,272 (34.8 )% $23,253 $13,418 73.3 % $14,556 $25,443 (42.8 )% Avg. Price $681,820 $731,800 (6.8 )% $645,916 $789,294 (18.2 )% $766,105 $726,943 5.4 % Southeast (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 163 114 43.0 % 118 100 18.0 % 123 102 20.6 % (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $77,408 $51,095 51.5 % $52,301 $45,121 15.9 % $61,917 $49,697 24.6 % Avg. Price $474,895 $448,201 6.0 % $443,229 $451,209 (1.8 )% $503,394 $487,224 3.3 % Southwest (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 131 32 309.4 % 89 12 641.7 % 99 27 266.7 % (AZ, TX) Dollars $78,003 $21,621 260.8 % $50,406 $8,278 508.9 % $60,849 $17,821 241.4 % Avg. Price $595,445 $675,656 (11.9 )% $566,359 $689,833 (17.9 )% $614,637 $660,037 (6.9 )% West (unconsolidated joint ventures) Home 100 123 (18.7 )% 105 159 (34.0 )% 40 50 (20.0 )% (CA) Dollars $41,629 $68,112 (38.9 )% $45,418 $106,756 (57.5 )% $14,558 $20,779 (29.9 )% Avg. Price $416,295 $553,754 (24.8 )% $432,553 $671,423 (35.6 )% $363,954 $415,580 (12.4 )% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) Home 740 509 45.4 % 620 364 70.3 % 555 405 37.0 % Dollars $443,389 $299,654 48.0 % $348,191 $212,983 63.5 % $370,113 $244,234 51.5 % Avg. Price $599,175 $588,712 1.8 % $561,599 $585,118 (4.0 )% $666,872 $603,046 10.6 % DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.

(2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.

Contact: J. Larry Sorsby Jeffrey T. O’Keefe Executive Vice President & CFO Vice President, Investor Relations 732-747-7800 732-747-7800



© GlobeNewswire 2018 0 Latest news on HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC 03:28p HOVNANIAN : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 03:16p Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results GL 09/05 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. : quaterly earnings release 08/27 Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Relea.. GL 08/24 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : National Homebuilder To Offer Complimentary Sunroom Ince.. AQ 08/07 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : Development shouldn't happen AQ 08/07 HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : self serving AQ 07/20 Breakfast Technical Briefing on KB Home and Three Other Additional Industrial.. AC 07/17 TUESDAY SECTOR LEADERS : General Contractors & Builders, Apparel Stores AQ 07/12 K. Hovnanian® Homes to Host National Sales Event July 14th to 29th GL News from SeekingAlpha 09/09 Notable earnings before Monday?s open 09/07 AUGUST HOME PURCHASE SENTIMENT INDEX : Fannie Mae 08/27 HOMEBUILDERS : Signs Of Softness 08/23 Homebuilders sink after July new home sales unexpectedly sag 07/27 Beazer and TRI Pointe lead homebuilders down as Q2 net new orders decline