Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results
0
09/10/2018 | 03:16pm CEST
Gross Margin Percentage Increased Significantly Year Over Year Contracts per Community Improved Year Over Year for 13th Consecutive Quarter Consolidated Lots Controlled Grew 20% Year-over-Year and 17% Sequentially
MATAWAN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2018.
“We are pleased to report another quarter with year-over-year improvements in contracts per community, a significant increase in gross margin percentage and increases in pretax profits for our third quarter of fiscal 2018,” stated Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our total consolidated lots controlled at the end of the third quarter expanded 20% year over year and 17% sequentially. As we move forward, we remain laser focused on further growing our land position, which should ultimately lead to increases in our community count.”
“Assuming no adverse changes in current market conditions, we continue to expect solid profitability during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Similar to what we have experienced in past cycles, our planned community count growth should lead to improved operating results and sustainable levels of profitability,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.
RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTH AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JULY 31, 2018:
Total revenues decreased to $456.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, compared with $592.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, total revenues decreased to $1.38 billion compared with $1.73 billion in the first nine months of the prior year.
While total revenues decreased $135.3 million, homebuilding revenues for unconsolidated joint ventures increased $131.9 million to $194.5 million for the third quarter ended July 31, 2018, compared with $62.6 million in last year’s third quarter. During the first nine months of fiscal 2018, homebuilding revenues for unconsolidated joint ventures increased to $350.0 million compared with $214.1 million in the same period of the previous year.
Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 15.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with 12.8% in the prior year’s third quarter. For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, improved to 14.6% compared with 12.9% in the first nine months of last year.
Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, improved 160 basis points to 18.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with 16.8% in the same quarter one year ago. During the first nine months of fiscal 2018, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, improved 120 basis points to 18.0% compared with 16.8% in the same period of the previous year.
For the third quarter of 2018, total SG&A decreased by $7.3 million, or 11.9%, year over year. Total SG&A was $53.9 million, or 11.8% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with $61.2 million, or 10.3% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, total SG&A decreased by $4.8 million, or 2.6%, year over year. For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, total SG&A was $178.0 million, or 12.9% of total revenues, compared with $182.8 million, or 10.6% of total revenues, in the first nine months of the prior fiscal year.
Interest incurred (some of which was expensed and some of which was capitalized) was $40.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with $39.1 million in the same quarter one year ago. For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, interest incurred (some of which was expensed and some of which was capitalized) was $121.6 million compared with $116.9 million during the same nine-month period last year.
Total interest expense was $38.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with $42.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Total interest expense was $125.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 compared with $126.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2017.
Income before income taxes for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 was $0.1 million compared with a loss before income taxes of $50.2 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2017. For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the loss before income taxes was $40.0 million compared with loss of $57.5 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2017.
Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt, was $4.4 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with a loss of $3.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. For the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the loss before income taxes, excluding land-related charges, joint venture write-downs and loss on extinguishment of debt, was $30.4 million compared with $13.4 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2017.
Net loss was $1.0 million, or $0.01 per common share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with a net loss of $337.2 million, or $2.28 per common share, including a $294.0 increase in the valuation allowance for our deferred tax assets, during the same quarter a year ago. For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, the net loss was $41.7 million, or $0.28 per common share, compared with a net loss of $344.0 million, or $2.33 per common share, including a $294.0 increase in the valuation allowance for our deferred tax assets, in the first nine months of fiscal 2017.
Contracts per community, including unconsolidated joint ventures, increased 9.8% to 10.1 contracts per community for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 compared with 9.2 contracts per community, including unconsolidated joint ventures, in last year’s third quarter. Consolidated contracts per community increased 6.4% to 10.0 contracts per community for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with 9.4 contracts per community in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.
As of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018, community count, including unconsolidated joint ventures, was 143 communities, a 14.4% year-over-year decrease from 167 communities at July 31, 2017. Consolidated community count decreased 12.8% to 123 communities as of July 31, 2018 from 141 communities at the end of the prior year’s third quarter.
The number of contracts, including unconsolidated joint ventures, for the third quarter ended July 31, 2018, decreased 5.3% to 1,451 homes from 1,533 homes for the same quarter last year. The number of consolidated contracts decreased 6.4% to 1,236 homes, during the third quarter of fiscal 2018, compared with 1,321 homes during the third quarter of 2017.
During the first nine months of fiscal 2018, the number of contracts, including unconsolidated joint ventures, was 4,407 homes, a decrease of 4.0% from 4,593 homes during the first nine months of fiscal 2017. The number of consolidated contracts decreased 10.2% to 3,667 homes, during the nine month period ended July 31, 2018, compared with 4,084 homes in the same period of the previous year.
The dollar value of contract backlog, including unconsolidated joint ventures, as of July 31, 2018, was $1.32 billion, an increase of 2.1% compared with $1.29 billion as of July 31, 2017. The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of July 31, 2018, decreased 9.4% to $946.5 million compared with $1.04 billion as of July 31, 2017.
For the quarter ended July 31, 2018, deliveries, including unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 2.0% to 1,438 homes compared with 1,467 homes during the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Consolidated deliveries were 1,142 homes for the third quarter of fiscal 2018, a 15.4% decrease compared with 1,350 homes during the same quarter a year ago.
For the nine months ended July 31, 2018, deliveries, including unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased 8.3% to 4,002 homes compared with 4,362 homes in the first nine months of the prior year. Consolidated deliveries were 3,382 homes in the first nine months of fiscal 2018, a 15.4% decrease compared with 3,998 homes in the same period in fiscal 2017.
The contract cancellation rate, including unconsolidated joint ventures, was 19% in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 compared with 20% during the third quarter of fiscal 2017. The consolidated contract cancellation rate was 19% for both the three months ended July 31, 2018 and the three months ended July 31, 2017.
The valuation allowance was $659.9 million as of July 31, 2018. The valuation allowance is a non-cash reserve against the Company’s tax assets for GAAP purposes. For tax purposes, the tax deductions associated with the tax assets may be carried forward for 20 years from the date the deductions were incurred.
LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF JULY 31, 2018:
Total liquidity at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018 was $242.1 million.
In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, approximately 5,800 lots were put under option or acquired in 56 communities, including unconsolidated joint ventures.
As of July 31, 2018, consolidated lots controlled increased sequentially by 16.7% to 30,974 from 26,537 lots at April 30, 2018, and increased 19.9% year over year from 25,834 lots at July 31, 2017. The consolidated land position, as of July 31, 2018, was 30,974 lots, consisting of 18,416 lots under option and 12,558 owned lots.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.
Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and Loss on Extinguishment of Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and Loss on Extinguishment of Debt to Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.
Total liquidity is comprised of $216.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $25.2 million of restricted cash required to collateralize a performance bond and letters of credit and $0.2 million of availability under the unsecured revolving credit facility as of July 31, 2018.
All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company's goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a sustained homebuilding downturn; (2) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural disasters; (3) levels of indebtedness and restrictions on the Company's operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company's outstanding indebtedness; (4) the Company's sources of liquidity; (5) changes in credit ratings; (6) changes in market conditions and seasonality of the Company's business; (7) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots; (8) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor; (9) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (10) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) operations through joint ventures with third parties; (13) government regulation, including regulations concerning development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and the environment; (14) product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (15) levels of competition; (16) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (17) successful identification and integration of acquisitions; (18) significant influence of the Company's controlling stockholders; (19) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (20) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (21) geopolitical risks, terrorist acts and other acts of war; (22) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (23) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; (24) information technology failures and data security breaches; (25) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor; and (26) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2017 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.
(Financial Tables Follow)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
July 31, 2018
Statements of Consolidated Operations
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Total Revenues
$456,712
$592,035
$1,376,422
$1,729,979
Costs and Expenses (a)
463,100
596,069
1,417,586
1,742,565
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
(4,266
)
(42,258
)
(5,706
)
(34,854
)
Income (Loss) from Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
10,732
(3,881
)
6,899
(10,109
)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
78
(50,173
)
(39,971
)
(57,549
)
Income Tax Provision
1,104
287,036
1,687
286,485
Net (Loss)
$(1,026
)
$(337,209
)
$(41,658
)
$(344,034
)
Per Share Data:
Basic:
Net (Loss) Per Common Share
$(0.01
)
$(2.28
)
$(0.28
)
$(2.33
)
Weighted Average Number of
Common Shares Outstanding (b)
148,669
147,748
148,377
147,628
Assuming Dilution:
Net (Loss) Per Common Share
$(0.01
)
$(2.28
)
$(0.28
)
$(2.33
)
Weighted Average Number of
Common Shares Outstanding (b)
148,669
147,748
148,377
147,628
(a) Includes inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs.
(b) For periods with a net (loss), basic shares are used in accordance with GAAP rules.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
July 31, 2018
Reconciliation of Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and Loss on Extinguishment of Debt to Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
$78
$(50,173
)
$(39,971
)
$(57,549
)
Inventory Impairment Loss and Land Option Write-Offs
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (a)
$4,440
$(3,718
)
$(30,422
)
$(13,361
)
(a) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Excluding Land-Related Charges, Joint Venture Write-Downs and Loss on Extinguishment of Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
July 31, 2018
Gross Margin
(Dollars in Thousands)
Homebuilding Gross Margin
Homebuilding Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Sale of Homes
$442,859
$574,282
$1,312,553
$1,673,250
Cost of Sales, Excluding Interest Expense (a)
361,303
478,069
1,076,132
1,391,966
Homebuilding Gross Margin, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges (b)
81,556
96,213
236,421
281,284
Cost of Sales Interest Expense, Excluding Land Sales Interest Expense
13,424
18,397
41,025
55,284
Homebuilding Gross Margin, After Cost of Sales Interest Expense, Before Land Charges (b)
68,132
77,816
195,396
226,000
Land Charges
96
4,197
3,183
9,334
Homebuilding Gross Margin
$68,036
$73,619
$192,213
$216,666
Gross Margin Percentage
15.4%
12.8%
14.6%
12.9%
Gross Margin Percentage, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges (b)
18.4%
16.8%
18.0%
16.8%
Gross Margin Percentage, After Cost of Sales Interest Expense, Before Land Charges (b)
15.4%
13.6%
14.9%
13.5%
Land Sales Gross Margin
Land Sales Gross Margin
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Land and Lot Sales
$-
$1,785
$20,505
$11,497
Cost of Sales, Excluding Interest and Land Charges (a)
-
817
7,710
7,387
Land and Lot Sales Gross Margin, Excluding Interest and Land Charges
-
968
12,795
4,110
Land and Lot Sales Interest
-
974
4,055
2,746
Land and Lot Sales Gross Margin, Including Interest and Excluding Land Charges
$-
$(6)
$8,740
$1,364
(a) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(b) Homebuilding Gross Margin, Before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges, and Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, before Cost of Sales Interest Expense and Land Charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are Homebuilding Gross Margin and Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage, respectively.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
July 31, 2018
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net (Loss)
$(1,026
)
$(337,209
)
$(41,658
)
$(344,034
)
Income Tax Provision
1,104
287,036
1,687
286,485
Interest Expense
38,283
42,930
125,158
126,513
EBIT (a)
38,361
(7,243
)
85,187
68,964
Depreciation
811
1,129
2,320
3,212
Amortization of Debt Costs
-
-
-
1,632
EBITDA (b)
39,172
(6,114
)
87,507
73,808
Inventory Impairment Loss and Land Option Write-offs
96
4,197
3,183
9,334
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
4,266
42,258
5,706
34,854
Adjusted EBITDA (c)
$43,534
$40,341
$96,396
$117,996
Interest Incurred
$40,438
$39,089
$121,617
$116,944
Adjusted EBITDA to Interest Incurred
1.08
1.03
0.79
1.01
(a) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.
(b) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(c) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss). Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs and loss on extinguishment of debt.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
July 31, 2018
Interest Incurred, Expensed and Capitalized
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest Capitalized at Beginning of Period
$65,355
$90,960
$71,051
$96,688
Plus Interest Incurred
40,438
39,089
121,617
116,944
Less Interest Expensed
38,283
42,930
125,158
126,513
Interest Capitalized at End of Period (a)
$67,510
$87,119
$67,510
$87,119
(a) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands)
July 31, 2018
October 31, 2017
(Unaudited)
(1)
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$216,707
$463,697
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
25,345
2,077
Inventories:
Sold and unsold homes and lots under development
913,469
744,119
Land and land options held for future development or sale
98,585
140,924
Consolidated inventory not owned
96,989
124,784
Total inventories
1,109,043
1,009,827
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
104,752
115,090
Receivables, deposits and notes, net
37,911
58,149
Property, plant and equipment, net
20,138
52,919
Prepaid expenses and other assets
41,470
37,026
Total homebuilding
1,555,366
1,738,785
Financial services cash and cash equivalents
5,232
5,623
Financial services other assets
107,890
156,490
Total assets
$1,668,488
$1,900,898
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs
$95,368
$64,512
Accounts payable and other liabilities
311,230
335,057
Customers’ deposits
38,052
33,772
Nonrecourse mortgages secured by operating properties
-
13,012
Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs
72,416
91,101
Revolving and term loan credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs
301,460
124,987
Notes payable (net of discount, premium and debt issuance costs) and accrued interest
1,255,158
1,554,687
Total homebuilding
2,073,684
2,217,128
Financial services
93,195
141,914
Income taxes payable
2,240
2,227
Total liabilities
2,169,119
2,361,269
Stockholders’ equity deficit:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at July 31, 2018 and at October 31, 2017
135,299
135,299
Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 400,000,000 shares; issued 144,523,768 shares at July 31, 2018 and 144,046,073 shares at October 31, 2017
1,445
1,440
Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 60,000,000 shares; issued 16,243,454 shares at July 31, 2018 and 15,999,355 shares at October 31, 2017
162
160
Paid in capital - common stock
707,857
706,466
Accumulated deficit
(1,230,034
)
(1,188,376
)
Treasury stock - at cost – 11,760,763 shares of Class A common stock and 691,748 shares of Class B common stock at July 31, 2018 and October 31, 2017
(115,360
)
(115,360
)
Total stockholders’ equity deficit
(500,631
)
(460,371
)
Total liabilities and equity
$1,668,488
$1,900,898
(1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2017
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended July 31,
Nine Months Ended July 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Homebuilding:
Sale of homes
$442,859
$574,282
$1,312,553
$1,673,250
Land sales and other revenues
844
2,760
26,918
14,393
Total homebuilding
443,703
577,042
1,339,471
1,687,643
Financial services
13,009
14,993
36,951
42,336
Total revenues
456,712
592,035
1,376,422
1,729,979
Expenses:
Homebuilding:
Cost of sales, excluding interest
361,303
478,886
1,083,842
1,399,353
Cost of sales interest
13,424
19,371
45,080
58,030
Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs
96
4,197
3,183
9,334
Total cost of sales
374,823
502,454
1,132,105
1,466,717
Selling, general and administrative
37,544
45,517
126,319
135,392
Total homebuilding expenses
412,367
547,971
1,258,424
1,602,109
Financial services
8,986
8,867
26,125
23,082
Corporate general and administrative
16,393
15,698
51,672
47,425
Other interest
24,859
23,559
80,078
68,483
Other operations
495
(26
)
1,287
1,466
Total expenses
463,100
596,069
1,417,586
1,742,565
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(4,266
)
(42,258
)
(5,706
)
(34,854
)
Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures
10,732
(3,881
)
6,899
(10,109
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
78
(50,173
)
(39,971
)
(57,549
)
State and federal income tax provision:
State
1,104
8,523
1,687
10,797
Federal
-
278,513
-
275,688
Total income taxes
1,104
287,036
1,687
286,485
Net (loss)
$(1,026
)
$(337,209
)
$(41,658
)
$(344,034
)
Per share data:
Basic:
Net (loss) per common share
$(0.01
)
$(2.28
)
$(0.28
)
$(2.33
)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
148,669
147,748
148,377
147,628
Assuming dilution:
Net (loss) per common share
$(0.01
)
$(2.28
)
$(0.28
)
$(2.33
)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
148,669
147,748
148,377
147,628
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
(SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months - July 31, 2018
Contracts (1)
Deliveries
Contract
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Backlog
July 31,
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Northeast
(NJ, PA)
Home
32
52
(38.5
)%
47
86
(45.3
)%
68
116
(41.4
)%
Dollars
$18,045
$26,648
(32.3
)%
$26,701
$40,015
(33.3
)%
$40,058
$55,284
(27.5
)%
Avg. Price
$563,909
$512,462
10.0
%
$568,106
$465,289
22.1
%
$589,089
$476,586
23.6
%
Mid-Atlantic
(DE, MD, VA, WV)
Home
144
173
(16.8
)%
144
194
(25.8
)%
324
419
(22.7
)%
Dollars
$76,324
$97,017
(21.3
)%
$79,593
$113,111
(29.6
)%
$196,011
$257,891
(24.0
)%
Avg. Price
$530,032
$560,791
(5.5
)%
$552,726
$583,050
(5.2
)%
$604,973
$615,493
(1.7
)%
Midwest
(IL, OH)
Home
143
170
(15.9
)%
157
127
23.6
%
470
474
(0.8
)%
Dollars
$43,596
$48,257
(9.7
)%
$45,579
$40,620
12.2
%
$130,377
$133,775
(2.5
)%
Avg. Price
$304,865
$283,864
7.4
%
$290,313
$319,839
(9.2
)%
$277,397
$282,226
(1.7
)%
Southeast
(FL, GA, SC)
Home
175
172
1.7
%
121
166
(27.1
)%
330
322
2.5
%
Dollars
$71,381
$73,896
(3.4
)%
$47,472
$68,408
(30.6
)%
$139,840
$142,296
(1.7
)%
Avg. Price
$407,894
$429,632
(5.1
)%
$392,330
$412,098
(4.8
)%
$423,757
$441,912
(4.1
)%
Southwest
(AZ, TX)
Home
518
522
(0.8
)%
469
581
(19.3
)%
706
690
2.3
%
Dollars
$177,174
$177,285
(0.1
)%
$157,406
$209,041
(24.7
)%
$250,369
$244,114
2.6
%
Avg. Price
$342,036
$339,625
0.7
%
$335,620
$359,793
(6.7
)%
$354,630
$353,788
0.2
%
West
(CA)
Home
224
232
(3.4
)%
204
196
4.1
%
389
454
(14.3
)%
Dollars
$102,183
$103,342
(1.1
)%
$86,108
$103,087
(16.5
)%
$189,868
$211,470
(10.2
)%
Avg. Price
$456,173
$445,439
2.4
%
$422,099
$525,956
(19.7
)%
$488,094
$465,792
4.8
%
Consolidated
Total
Home
1,236
1,321
(6.4
)%
1,142
1,350
(15.4
)%
2,287
2,475
(7.6
)%
Dollars
$488,703
$526,445
(7.2
)%
$442,859
$574,282
(22.9
)%
$946,523
$1,044,830
(9.4
)%
Avg. Price
$395,392
$398,520
(0.8
)%
$387,793
$425,394
(8.8
)%
$413,871
$422,154
(2.0
)%
Unconsolidated
Joint Ventures (2)
Home
215
212
1.4
%
296
117
153.0
%
555
405
37.0
%
Dollars
$127,195
$132,037
(3.7
)%
$193,796
$62,127
211.9
%
$370,113
$244,234
51.5
%
Avg. Price
$591,603
$622,812
(5.0
)%
$654,716
$531,001
23.3
%
$666,872
$603,046
10.6
%
Grand
Total
Home
1,451
1,533
(5.3
)%
1,438
1,467
(2.0
)%
2,842
2,880
(1.3
)%
Dollars
$615,898
$658,482
(6.5
)%
$636,655
$636,409
0.0
%
$1,316,636
$1,289,064
2.1
%
Avg. Price
$424,465
$429,538
(1.2
)%
$442,736
$433,817
2.1
%
$463,278
$447,592
3.5
%
DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
Notes:
(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
(SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)
(UNAUDITED)
Nine Months - July 31, 2018
Contracts (1)
Deliveries
Contract
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Backlog
July 31,
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Northeast
(NJ, PA)
Home
104
201
(48.3
)%
134
289
(53.6
)%
68
116
(41.4
)%
Dollars
$58,686
$94,611
(38.0
)%
$70,406
$138,839
(49.3
)%
$40,058
$55,284
(27.5
)%
Avg. Price
$564,290
$470,703
19.9
%
$525,421
$480,412
9.4
%
$589,089
$476,586
23.6
%
Mid-Atlantic
(DE, MD, VA, WV)
Home
481
589
(18.3
)%
485
600
(19.2
)%
324
419
(22.7
)%
Dollars
$256,936
$322,308
(20.3
)%
$254,660
$313,390
(18.7
)%
$196,011
$257,891
(24.0
)%
Avg. Price
$534,170
$547,212
(2.4
)%
$525,071
$522,317
0.5
%
$604,973
$615,493
(1.7
)%
Midwest
(IL, OH)
Home
528
511
3.3
%
440
411
7.1
%
470
474
(0.8
)%
Dollars
$160,320
$155,312
3.2
%
$128,912
$126,065
2.3
%
$130,377
$133,775
(2.5
)%
Avg. Price
$303,636
$303,938
(0.1
)%
$292,982
$306,727
(4.5
)%
$277,397
$282,226
(1.7
)%
Southeast
(FL, GA, SC)
Home
456
421
8.3
%
411
431
(4.6
)%
330
322
2.5
%
Dollars
$184,577
$175,924
4.9
%
$165,120
$178,799
(7.7
)%
$139,840
$142,296
(1.7
)%
Avg. Price
$404,774
$417,873
(3.1
)%
$401,751
$414,847
(3.2
)%
$423,757
$441,912
(4.1
)%
Southwest
(AZ, TX)
Home
1,516
1,678
(9.7
)%
1,319
1,751
(24.7
)%
706
690
2.3
%
Dollars
$517,119
$575,669
(10.2
)%
$444,568
$617,199
(28.0
)%
$250,369
$244,114
2.6
%
Avg. Price
$341,108
$343,068
(0.6
)%
$337,049
$352,484
(4.4
)%
$354,630
$353,788
0.2
%
West
(CA)
Home
582
684
(14.9
)%
593
516
14.9
%
389
454
(14.3
)%
Dollars
$264,793
$330,287
(19.8
)%
$248,887
$298,958
(16.7
)%
$189,868
$211,470
(10.2
)%
Avg. Price
$454,970
$482,875
(5.8
)%
$419,708
$579,376
(27.6
)%
$488,094
$465,792
4.8
%
Consolidated
Total
Home
3,667
4,084
(10.2
)%
3,382
3,998
(15.4
)%
2,287
2,475
(7.6
)%
Dollars
$1,442,431
$1,654,111
(12.8
)%
$1,312,553
$1,673,250
(21.6
)%
$946,523
$1,044,830
(9.4
)%
Avg. Price
$393,354
$405,022
(2.9
)%
$388,100
$418,522
(7.3
)%
$413,871
$422,154
(2.0
)%
Unconsolidated
Joint Ventures (2)
Home
740
509
45.4
%
620
364
70.3
%
555
405
37.0
%
Dollars
$443,389
$299,654
48.0
%
$348,191
$212,983
63.5
%
$370,113
$244,234
51.5
%
Avg. Price
$599,175
$588,712
1.8
%
$561,599
$585,118
(4.0
)%
$666,872
$603,046
10.6
%
Grand
Total
Home
4,407
4,593
(4.0
)%
4,002
4,362
(8.3
)%
2,842
2,880
(1.3
)%
Dollars
$1,885,820
$1,953,765
(3.5
)%
$1,660,744
$1,886,233
(12.0
)%
$1,316,636
$1,289,064
2.1
%
Avg. Price
$427,915
$425,379
0.6
%
$414,978
$432,424
(4.0
)%
$463,278
$447,592
3.5
%
DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
Notes:
(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
(SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months - July 31, 2018
Contracts (1)
Deliveries
Contract
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Backlog
July 31,
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Northeast
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
65
105
(38.1
)%
140
19
636.8
%
227
153
48.4
%
(NJ, PA)
Dollars
$49,065
$78,516
(37.5
)%
$109,889
$7,191
1,428.1
%
$178,593
$105,356
69.5
%
Avg. Price
$754,849
$747,767
0.9
%
$784,924
$378,470
107.4
%
$786,756
$688,602
14.3
%
Mid-Atlantic
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
12
13
(7.7
)%
17
17
0.0
%
47
38
23.7
%
(DE, MD, VA, WV)
Dollars
$10,626
$6,820
55.8
%
$13,335
$10,933
22.0
%
$39,640
$25,138
57.7
%
Avg. Price
$885,500
$524,591
68.8
%
$784,471
$643,118
22.0
%
$843,404
$661,527
27.5
%
Midwest
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
4
13
(69.2
)%
16
6
166.7
%
19
35
(45.7
)%
(IL, OH)
Dollars
$2,121
$9,281
(77.1
)%
$10,978
$4,824
127.6
%
$14,556
$25,443
(42.8
)%
Avg. Price
$530,000
$713,893
(25.8
)%
$686,063
$804,000
(14.7
)%
$766,105
$726,943
5.4
%
Southeast
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
66
39
69.2
%
38
34
11.8
%
123
102
20.6
%
(FL, GA, SC)
Dollars
$31,702
$17,350
82.7
%
$15,619
$15,731
(0.7
)%
$61,917
$49,697
24.6
%
Avg. Price
$480,333
$444,869
8.0
%
$411,029
$462,676
(11.2
)%
$503,394
$487,224
3.3
%
Southwest
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
38
10
280.0
%
45
10
350.0
%
99
27
266.7
%
(AZ, TX)
Dollars
$22,656
$5,831
288.5
%
$25,236
$6,925
264.4
%
$60,849
$17,821
241.4
%
Avg. Price
$596,211
$583,100
2.2
%
$560,802
$692,504
(19.0
)%
$614,637
$660,037
(6.9
)%
West
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
30
32
(6.3
)%
40
31
29.0
%
40
50
(20.0
)%
(CA)
Dollars
$11,025
$14,239
(22.6
)%
$18,739
$16,523
13.4
%
$14,558
$20,779
(29.9
)%
Avg. Price
$367,532
$444,969
(17.4
)%
$468,475
$533,000
(12.1
)%
$363,954
$415,580
(12.4
)%
Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2)
Home
215
212
1.4
%
296
117
153.0
%
555
405
37.0
%
Dollars
$127,195
$132,037
(3.7
)%
$193,796
$62,127
211.9
%
$370,113
$244,234
51.5
%
Avg. Price
$591,603
$622,812
(5.0
)%
$654,716
$531,001
23.3
%
$666,872
$603,046
10.6
%
DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
Notes:
(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.
HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
(SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY)
(UNAUDITED)
Nine Months - July 31, 2018
Contracts (1)
Deliveries
Contract
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Backlog
July 31,
July 31,
July 31,
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
2018
2017
% Change
Northeast
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
256
157
63.1
%
246
31
693.5
%
227
153
48.4
%
(NJ, PA)
Dollars
$176,594
$106,970
65.1
%
$154,680
$11,876
1,202.4
%
$178,593
$105,356
69.5
%
Avg. Price
$689,819
$681,335
1.2
%
$628,781
$383,097
64.1
%
$786,756
$688,602
14.3
%
Mid-Atlantic
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
62
43
44.2
%
26
45
(42.2
)%
47
38
23.7
%
(DE, MD, VA, WV)
Dollars
$50,664
$22,584
124.3
%
$22,133
$27,534
(19.6
)%
$39,640
$25,138
57.7
%
Avg. Price
$817,159
$525,204
55.6
%
$851,272
$611,867
39.1
%
$843,404
$661,527
27.5
%
Midwest
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
28
40
(30.0
)%
36
17
111.8
%
19
35
(45.7
)%
(IL, OH)
Dollars
$19,091
$29,272
(34.8
)%
$23,253
$13,418
73.3
%
$14,556
$25,443
(42.8
)%
Avg. Price
$681,820
$731,800
(6.8
)%
$645,916
$789,294
(18.2
)%
$766,105
$726,943
5.4
%
Southeast
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
163
114
43.0
%
118
100
18.0
%
123
102
20.6
%
(FL, GA, SC)
Dollars
$77,408
$51,095
51.5
%
$52,301
$45,121
15.9
%
$61,917
$49,697
24.6
%
Avg. Price
$474,895
$448,201
6.0
%
$443,229
$451,209
(1.8
)%
$503,394
$487,224
3.3
%
Southwest
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
131
32
309.4
%
89
12
641.7
%
99
27
266.7
%
(AZ, TX)
Dollars
$78,003
$21,621
260.8
%
$50,406
$8,278
508.9
%
$60,849
$17,821
241.4
%
Avg. Price
$595,445
$675,656
(11.9
)%
$566,359
$689,833
(17.9
)%
$614,637
$660,037
(6.9
)%
West
(unconsolidated joint ventures)
Home
100
123
(18.7
)%
105
159
(34.0
)%
40
50
(20.0
)%
(CA)
Dollars
$41,629
$68,112
(38.9
)%
$45,418
$106,756
(57.5
)%
$14,558
$20,779
(29.9
)%
Avg. Price
$416,295
$553,754
(24.8
)%
$432,553
$671,423
(35.6
)%
$363,954
$415,580
(12.4
)%
Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2)
Home
740
509
45.4
%
620
364
70.3
%
555
405
37.0
%
Dollars
$443,389
$299,654
48.0
%
$348,191
$212,983
63.5
%
$370,113
$244,234
51.5
%
Avg. Price
$599,175
$588,712
1.8
%
$561,599
$585,118
(4.0
)%
$666,872
$603,046
10.6
%
DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
Notes:
(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures”.