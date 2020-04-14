Log in
Nyse  >  Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.    HOV

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.

(HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises : K. Hovnanian® Homes to Open Five New Residential Communities in Central Valley, CA

04/14/2020

Make the move to a beautiful K. Hovnanian home in California’s heartland

K. Hovnanian Homes is proud to be joining the Central Valley with five new communities. Family values are at the core of everything K. Hovnanian does, which is why the company is excited to build beautiful, affordable homes for hardworking families in California’s heartland. Offering a relaxed lifestyle with access to major highways, the Central Valley is growing in popularity and in need of high-quality homes. K. Hovnanian’s new communities offer first-rate construction at an affordable price, with single-family homes starting from the upper $200s.

“We are thrilled to be investing in the Central Valley,” said Andy Pedersen, K. Hovnanian’s Vice President of Marketing. “Our goal was to create open indoor and outdoor spaces that will fit every family’s lifestyle, but at an affordable price.”

K. Hovnanian’s Central Valley communities span from Fresno to Brentwood, and from Bakersfield to Lodi. Just 10 miles from Downtown Fresno, the Inspirado community offers single-family home designs from the upper $200s. These homes are located near a number of vineyards and Fresno’s excellent shopping and dining options. Aspire at River Terrace, in Stockton, will be a gated community offering single-family homes near Highway 4 and Interstate 5, for easy commuting.

K. Hovnanian’s newest communities in Lodi, Encantada and Lavaux at Vineyard Terrace, offer spacious ranch-style and two-story homes starting from the upper $300s. Residents have access to award-winning wineries and a county zoo less than 5 miles away. Aspire at Apricot Grove offers ranch-style and two-story homes from the upper $300s, with up to nearly 2,500 sq. ft. Residents can enjoy a charming neighborhood park and a popular farmer’s market in Downtown Patterson.

K. Hovnanian is a family-owned company that has been building homes for over 60 years, always with families in mind. Join a K. Hovnanian community today and start building memories to last a lifetime.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company website at https://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at https://www.khov.com.

Disclaimer
Features and options may vary. See a Sales Consultant for full details. Equal Housing Opportunity.


© Business Wire 2020
