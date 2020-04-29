Howard Bancorp : 2020 First Quarter Earnings Presentation
0
04/29/2020 | 08:48pm EDT
2020 First Quarter Earnings and
COVID-19 Response Presentation
April 30, 2020
1
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation and statements by the Company's management contains "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipated," "expects," "intends," "believes," "may," "likely," "will" or other statements that indicate future periods. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding management's predictions or expectations about future economic conditions, statements about the Company's business or financial performance, as well as management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties which change over time and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act), and the resulting effect of these items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of the Company's borrowers and other customers; conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas, including the effects of declines in housing markets, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; the Company's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates; credit quality and strength of underlying collateral; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans in the Company's loan portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of the Company's operations and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; possible additional loan losses and impairment of the collectability of loans; the Company's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements; any impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; system failure or cybersecurity breaches of the Company's network security; the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees; the effects of weather and natural disasters such as floods, droughts, wind, tornadoes and hurricanes as well as effects from geopolitical instability and man-made disasters including terrorist attacks; the effects of any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above; litigation and other risks and uncertainties. Additional risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" and forward-looking statements disclosure in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by us or any person that future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
2
Non-GAAP Information
This presentation contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this press release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this press release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.
The Company's management uses non-GAAP financial measures as management believes that non- GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.
3
Howard's Investment Value Thesis
Commercially focused bank, operating in demographically attractive region, leveraging both scale and market positon as largest locally owned bank and 3rd largest state headquartered bank in a consolidating industry
Continued linked quarter growth in the SME commercial loan portfolios (17% C&I annualized), with strong funding from commercial DDA (14% annualized)
Funding costs dropping faster than loan yields mitigating the macro interest rate environment pressure on net interest margin as does fixed vs floating loan mix
Asset quality trends consistently improving; significant economic uncertainty and headwinds acknowledged with a significant increase in the allowance providing us with over x coverage of loans and y coverage of troubled assets
No significant concentrations in individual customer exposures and/or individual highly impacted industries
Capital Levels (13.16%) in excess of well capitalized provides cushion under multiple stress scenarios
Exceptionally strong liquidity - on and off balance sheet - and de minimus signs of stress in either deposit withdrawals or line usage
(continued)
4
Howard's Investment Value Thesis (continued)
H• Significant participation (797 loans and $185 million) in the PPP program, will have
significant fee upside impact but has also driven customers of larger out of state banks to open relationships. Participation level twice deposit market share.
Concretely showing fruits of strategically re-organized Business Banking /Branch partnership
Proactive approach to managing both employee and customer health and safety tangibly well received internally and externally
Community support of $100,000+ in additional philanthropy to 7 not for profits makes strong statement of local leadership
5
COVID-19 Response
6
COVID-19: Our Financial State of Readiness
As the reality of COVID-19 evolving into a pandemic became evident in February, we evaluated our state of readiness from the perspective of a position of strength…
Our earnings outlook was improving and we were seeing momentum in the execution of our strategy
Our asset quality continued to improve
Our capital position was strong
Our customer deposit base represented 67% of our funding with DDA balances 33% of customer deposits
Our liquidity position was strong with untapped potential to increase contingency funding
7
Strong Capital Position
At March 31, 2020, regulatory capital ratios exceed all well-capitalized standards
Tier 1 leverage decreased to 9.10% in the 1st quarter from 9.55% in 4th quarter 2019
$7.0 million stock repurchase program completed on February 24, 2020; a total of 392,565 shares repurchased
372,801 shares totaling $6.7 million repurchased in 2020
8
Liquidity Position
Available liquidity at March 31, 2020 consisted of the following:
($ in millions)
Total cash and cash equivalents
$
196
Unpledged available-for-sale securties
152
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowing availability
122
Federal Reserve ("FRB") discount window borrowing availability
110
Total Available Liquidity
$
580
We started maintaining excess cash reserves in late February but have started shrinking these balances as we increase contingency funding capacity
•
•
We are continuing our efforts to increase borrowing availability at both FHLB and FRB
Additional liquidity should be available through Federal funds lines and wholesale deposits
We have been approved for pledging SBA PPP loans to the FRB's Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF")
We plan to use the PPPLF as a funding source for all PPP loans that will be closed in the second quarter of 2020
Once funded, PPP loans will have no impact on the Bank's liquidity or regulatory capital ratios
9
COVID-19 Response: Protecting Our
Employees
Publicly and proactively communicated employee and customer health and safety as first response to Covid 19 challenge :
Augmented deep cleaning procedures in place at all branch locations and back offices.
Provided sanitizer, masks and gloves to branch staff working in modified access environment
Health care policies consistent with FCRA in place since mid March
Most commercial, back office and support staff working from home since March 18 with robust virtual meeting tools
Awarded 5 additional paid days off that are available through December 31, 2021 to reward all associates to acknowledge long hours providing extraordinary customer service
Provided media recognized " Dinner on us " evening for all colleagues
10
Strengthening our Communities
Donations/Pledges since February totaling $104,000
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
•
Innovation Works Maryland Food Bank Enoch Pratt Free Library Cristo Ray Jesuit High School Johns Hopkins Hospital Anne Arundel Medical Center
University Maryland Upper Chesapeake
Purchased face shields for hospital staff treating patients with COVID-19
Partner in Operation: Shop Local
Local small business owners can submit direct links to their non-essential company's website to purchase gift cards that are redeemable at a later time.
Re- initiation of Keep it Local Small Business Program
Named to State Professional Services Task Force to develop recommendations to governor on returning to work policies
11
Serving our Customers
•
•
Added a webpage with additional resources, relief program details
Digital banking tools emphasized and reinforced to ensure no conflict between safety and service levels
Sign up procedures for online commercial banking re designed to facilitate first time access
12 of 15 branches (80%) remain open; customers may still use drive through facilities at 9 of 15 ( 60%) or" call ahead" to schedule appointments to meet with bank personnel to conduct their transactions and to request assistance, products or other services at all 12
12
Supporting our Customers
Immediately granting loan- IO / P&I modifications, primarily in the form of payment deferrals, to qualifying customers
•
•
•
Suspended all foreclosure actions Waived certain service charges and fees
Participation in the first round of the PPP program exceeded 2X deposit market share
Took a hands on individually consultative role utilizing multi-functional teams working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week for 4 weeks
Garnering new customer activity from larger banks despite focus on existing customers
13
SBA Paycheck Protection Program
Our focus has been on existing Howard Bank customers
We began accepting applications on April 3
First loans were funded on April 15
We supported our customers in the initial $349 billion program:
•
•
•
•
•
•
Applications received - 856 / total loans approved - 797 Total amount of approved loans - $185 million Average loan size - $232 thousand
Total processing fees estimated to be received from the SBA - $5.9 million As a % of total amount of approved loans - 3.20%
Estimated potential job retention - over 18,000
Over 150 members of our team (60% of workforce) were involved in this effort to support our customers
We have been approved by FRB to utilize the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") and anticipate funding these loans through the PPPLF
We have commenced continuing to support our customers in the second phase of this initiative starting April 27
14
Loan Portfolio Composition
• Our loan portfolio includes 68.5% of commercial loans consistent with successful differentiated positioning as the largest locally headquartered bank in the Greater Baltimore market.
15
Credit Line Utilization
There has been no significant fluctuation in either line usage or available Commercial and HELOC lines since12/31/19.
Unused Lines and Unfunded Commitments
($ in millions) 12/31/2019 1/31/2020 2/29/2020 3/31/2020 4/24/2020
Commercial Lines
$
193
$
189
$
187
$
177
$
186
Construction
52
51
60
67
65
HELOC's
73
72
71
72
71
Other Consumer
4
4
4
4
4
Total
$
322
$
315
$
322
$
321
$
326
16
Credit Culture / Underwriting Standards
Strong credit culture built off experienced, credit-trained loan officers charged with generation of quality assets
Credit bench is deep and tenured with several members > 20 years of experience with institutions such as PNC, M&T, Mercantile, Wells Fargo, and Truist
Bank is focused on building long-standing relationships, not just transactions, with local sponsors well-known to management
We principally lend in our markets where we have a physical presence
Global underwriting employed including all contingent liabilities
Non-recourseis the exception / employed for instances of superior operating metrics
We have a strong Construction Administration Department and independent third party inspections required for construction draws
Management Loan Committee approves all transactions >$3,000,000; Credit sign-off required for all transactions > $1,500,000
LTV guidelines / Significant reliance on personal guarantees
Our Special Assets Team is tenured and battled-tested with a proven track record of problem resolution and capital preservation
17
Improving Asset Quality
NPA's / Total Assets (%) (1)
NCO's / Average Loans (2)
• Actively managing acquired portfolio NPA's
Experienced credit and asset workout teams
Credit team continually evaluates the portfolio
(1) NPAs include NPLs plus OREO. NPLs include nonaccruals and troubled debt restructurings.
(2) Net charge offs ("NCOs" Annualized) / Average Loans for the three months ended in each respective quarter.
18
Loan Modifications for Borrowers
Our loan modifications to qualified borrowers have consisted primarily of interest-only and P&I deferrals, generally for periods of 2-3 months but for as long as 6 months. Balances modified in the following tables are in millions:
As of March 31, 2020
Total Modifications:
•
Accounts modified
123
•
Balances modified
$
100.8
•
% of total portfolio
5.7%
Commercial / CRE:
•
Accounts modified
75
•
Balances modified
$
87.4
•
% of total portfolio
7.2%
Consumer:
•
Accounts modified
48
•
Balances modified
$
13.4
•
% of total portfolio
2.4%
As of April 24, 2020
Total Modifications:
•
Accounts modified
349
•
Balances modified
$
314.7
•
% of total portfolio
17.9%
Commercial / CRE:
•
Accounts modified
205
•
Balances modified
$
273.8
•
% of total portfolio
22.7%
Consumer:
•
Accounts modified
144
•
Balances modified
$
40.9
•
% of total portfolio
7.4%
19
Potential Highly Impacted Loan Sectors
The following table presents the industry segments within our loan portfolio that may be most highly impacted by COVID-19 (loans balances are at March 31, 2020; loan modification and SBA PPP balances are as of April 24, 2020; $ in millions):
Loan
As % of
Total
As % of
Balance
As % of
SBA PPP
As % of
Loan Category
Total
Total
with
Loan
Loan
Loan
Balance
Loans
Exposure
Exposure
Modifications
Category
Relief
Category
CRE - retail
$
109.8
6.2%
$
112.0
5.3%
$
21.5
19.6%
$
-
0.0%
Hotels
61.5
3.5%
67.0
3.2%
53.5
87.0%
0.9
1.5%
CRE - residential rental
50.3
2.9%
51.4
2.4%
10.9
21.7%
-
0.0%
Nursing and residential care
39.8
2.3%
46.3
2.2%
-
0.0%
1.8
4.5%
Retail trade
26.3
1.5%
37.3
1.8%
1.1
4.2%
6.3
24.0%
Restaurants and caterers
26.1
1.5%
29.0
1.4%
19.5
74.7%
8.9
34.1%
Religious and similar organizations
27.6
1.6%
28.6
1.4%
2.9
10.5%
2.7
9.8%
Arts, entertainment, and recreation
16.2
0.9%
18.5
0.9%
14.5
89.5%
1.3
8.0%
Total - selected categories
20.3%
$
390.1
18.6%
$
123.9
34.6%
$
21.9
6.1%
$
357.6
De minimis exposure to Energy, Travel, Transportation & Aerospace, Trucking
Modifications in the above sectors represent 45% of total commercial / CRE loan modifications
SBA PPP relief in the above sectors represents only 12% of total PPP approvals
20
Rationale for Our Increase in the Allowance
Allowance / Loans (%)
Allowance / NPL's (%) (1)
(1) NPL's include nonaccruals and troubled debt restructurings.
The rolling average loss rate used in our incurred loss allowance model actually decreased in Q1 '20 to 0.25% from 0.29% in Q4 '19.
In addition, a charge-off of loans to one commercial customer during the quarter eliminated a specific allocation of the allowance recorded in Q4 '19.
No specific allocations were required during the quarter.
Rapid and widespread business interruptions and shutdowns as well as sharp increase in unemployment rate in our local market by the end of the quarter warranted a hard look at the adequacy of our allowance.
Risk of a recession has increased; while loan modification and PPP loan assistance will reduce short- term risks in the portfolio, we expect risk rating downgrades and potential increases in charge-offs in future periods
Allowance increased on average by 20 basis points through our qualitative factors, primarily economic conditions.
$3.4 million provision / $3.0 million increase in 3/31/20 allowance over 12/31/19 level.
21
Stress Test / Loss Absorption Capacity
A capital / ALLL stress test for the Bank was performed by a third party in June 2019. This stress test used a cumulative 9-quarter "Severe Adverse Case" loan loss rate of 3.9%. In order to add further stress, we:
Assumed a 20% higher loss rate.
Assumed our average quarterly 2019 pre-provision net revenue and then reduced it by 20%.
($ in millions)
Target
Excess
3/31/2020
Minimum
Capital
*
Regulatory Capital Ratios
•
Leverage ratio
10.25%
7.00%
$
73.6
•
Tier 1 capital ratio
12.35%
9.00%
$
62.9
•
Total capital ratio
13.06%
11.00%
$
38.8
3/31/2020
Credit
Taxes /
Capital
Losses
PPNR
Other
Regulatory Capital:
•
Tier 1 capital
$
231.9
$
(82.4)
$
47.2
$
-
•
Tier 2 capital
13.4
-
-
•
Total regulatory capital
$
245.3
(82.4)
47.2
-
Excess
6/30/2022 Capital
8.69% $ 38.3
10.47% $ 27.6
11.19% $ 3.5
6/30/2022 Capital
$ 196.6 13.4 $ 210.0
*
The results indicate that the Bank would maintain regulatory capital ratios in excess of "well capitalized"
Risk-weighted assets
$
1,877.6
Average total assets
$
2,261.8
Assumptions:
•
Loan portfolio
$
1,761.4
•
•
Cumulative 9-quarter loss rate
3.90%
•
•
Increased loss rate
20%
•
•
Stress-adjusted PPNR
4.68%
•
• Cumulative credit losses = provision for credit losses
•
• Risk-weighted assets and average total assets are unchanged
•
$
1,877.6
$
2,261.8
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2019)
$
26.2
Quarterly PPNR (2019)
$
6.6
Cumulative 9-Quarter PPNR
$
59.0
Stress discount %
20%
Stress-adjusted PPNR
$
47.2
No tax benefit (for conservatism)
Excess capital represents capital in excess of the target minimum that is available to absorb unexpected losses
***This is a stress test only, and not a forecast of future expectations or performance***
22
NIM Trends
Our change in funding mix led to a decrease in interest expense which more than offset the reduction in interest income from Q4 '19 to Q1 '20
Mix of fixed rate loan assets provides protection against declining rate environment as does rising percentage of low cost transaction deposits
NIM decreased 4 bps vs 4Q '19
+19bps reduced cost of interest-bearing liabilities
-17bpsearning asset yields
-6bpseffect of noninterest-bearing deposits
23
Earnings Snapshot
REPORTED NET INCOME AND EPS
($ in thousands)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Vs. Prior Qtr
Vs. Prior Yr
Net interest income
$ 17,525
$ 17,267
$ 17,474
$
258
$
51
Noninterest income
3,366
5,625
4,535
(2,259)
(1,169)
Total revenue
20,891
22,892
22,009
(2,001)
(1,118)
Noninterest expense
14,559
14,362
14,857
197
(298)
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
6,332
8,530
7,152
(2,198)
(820)
Provision for credit losses
3,445
750
1,725
2,695
1,720
Pretax income
2,887
7,780
5,427
(4,893)
(2,540)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(456)
1,880
1,171
(2,336)
(1,627)
Net income
$
3,343
$
5,900
$
4,256
$ (2,557)
$
(913)
Diluted EPS
$
0.18
$
0.31
$
0.22
$
(0.13)
$
(0.05)
CORE(2) NET INCOME AND EPS
($ in thousands)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Vs. Prior Qtr
Vs. Prior Yr
Net interest income
$ 17,382
$ 17,103
$ 17,327
$
279
$
55
Noninterest income
1,941
2,176
2,590
(235)
(649)
Total revenue
19,323
19,279
19,917
44
(594)
Noninterest expense
12,333
12,644
12,703
(311)
(370)
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
6,990
6,635
7,214
355
(224)
Provision for credit losses
3,445
750
1,725
2,695
1,720
Pretax income
3,545
5,885
5,489
(2,340)
(1,944)
Income tax expense (benefit)
899
1,368
1,188
(470)
(289)
Net income
$
2,646
$
4,517
$
4,301
$ (1,870)
$ (1,655)
Diluted EPS
$
0.14
$
0.24
$
0.23
$
(0.10)
$
(0.09)
Pre-provisionnet revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure that adds back the provision for credit losses to GAAP pretax income. See the GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this presentation for more details.
"Core" is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the earnings contribution of the Company's mortgage banking activities and infrequently occurring items. See the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this presentation for more details..
24
Profitability Measures
Reported ($ in thousands)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Vs. Prior Qtr
Vs. Prior Yr
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
$
6,332
$
8,530
$
7,152
$ (2,198)
$
(820)
Net income
$
3,343
$
5,900
$
4,256
$ (2,557)
$
(913)
EPS - diluted
$
0.18
$
0.31
$
0.22
$
(0.13)
$
(0.05)
Efficiency ratio
69.69
%
62.74
%
69.24
%
6.95
%
0.45
%
Return on average common equity
4.27
%
7.51
%
6.00
%
(3.24)
%
(1.73)
%
Return on average assets
0.57
%
1.02
%
0.82
%
(0.45)
%
(0.25)
%
Return on average assets, net of CDI expense(2)
0.65
%
1.11
%
0.92
%
(0.46)
%
(0.26)
%
Core(3) ($ in thousands)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Vs. Prior Qtr
Vs. Prior Yr
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
$
6,990
$
6,635
$
7,214
$
355
$
(224)
Net income
$
2,646
$
4,517
$
4,301
$ (1,870)
$
(1,655)
EPS - diluted
$
0.14
$
0.24
$
0.23
$
(0.10)
$
(0.09)
Efficiency ratio
63.83
%
65.58
%
62.46
%
(1.76)
%
1.36
%
Return on average common equity
3.38
%
5.75
%
6.34
%
(2.37)
%
(2.96)
%
Return on average assets
0.45
%
0.78
%
0.87
%
(0.33)
%
(0.42)
%
Return on average assets, net of CDI expense
0.54
%
0.87
%
0.96
%
(0.34)
%
(0.43)
%
Pre-provisionnet revenue ("PPNR"), is a non-GAAP financial measure that adds back the provision for credit losses to GAAP pretax income. See the GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this presentation for more details.
"Return on average assets, net of CDI expense " is a non-GAAP measure. See the GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this presentation for more details.
"Core" is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the earnings contribution of the Company's mortgage banking activities and infrequently occurring items. See the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this presentation for more details.
25
Balance Sheet Comments
Cash and equivalents increased during the quarter by $86.0 million to $196.0 million at end of Q1 '20
Available-for-salesecurities increased during the quarter by $62.4 million or 26.3%, to $299.8 million; funded by incremental FHLB advances
We continue to increase our contingency funding capacity and will reduce our excess cash position by mid-May
Loans increased by $15.9 million or 3.7% annualized during Q1 '20 primarily driven by commercial, up $16.2 million (17.2% annualized) and by commercial real estate, up $11.0 million (6.4% annualized)
Loan originations were strong and totaled $79.5 million in Q1 '20 with $66.0 million in commercial originations.
Deposit transaction account balances totaled $657.2 million and increased by $4.8 million or 3.1% annualized in Q1'20; represent 45.5% of total customer deposits at end of Q1 '20 compared to 44.2% at end of Q4 '19.
Book value per share was $16.85 at the end Q1 '20 vs $16.48 at the end of Q4 '19.
Tangible book value per share was $12.91 at the end of Q1 '20 vs.$12.57 at the end of Q4 '19.
We completed our $7.0 million share buyback program on February 24, 2020 (372,801 shares repurchased in Q1 '20 and 392,565 total shares repurchased at average cost of $17.83 per share).
26
Mortgage Banking Update
We substantially completed the previously announced exit of our mortgage banking activities during the first quarter
All loans in the mortgage pipeline have been processed and funded
Remaining loans held for sale at March 31, 2020 ($3.8 million) to be sold in April
No remaining employees
The following table presents the contribution to our net income for the following periods (note that full year 2019 data is from Note 2: Exit of Mortgage Banking Activities in our 2019 Form 10-K):
Vs. Prior
Vs. Prior
Yr Ended
($ in thousands)
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q1 2019
Qtr
Yr
12/31/19
Net interest income
$
143
$
164
$
147
$
(21)
$
(4)
$
681
Noninterest income
1,425
2,699
1,945
(1,274)
(520)
10,628
Total revenue
1,568
2,863
2,092
(1,295)
(524)
11,309
Noninterest expenses
1,438
2,056
2,154
(618)
(716)
9,035
Pretax contribution
130
807
(62)
(677)
192
2,274
Income tax expense
36
218
(17)
(182)
53
626
After tax contribution
$
94
$
589
$
(45)
$
(495)
$
139
$
1,648
EPS - diluted
$
0.00
$
0.03
$
(0.00)
$
(0.03)
$
0.01
$
0.09
Activity included $77 million of originations for sale / $106 million of secondary market sales, and $11 million of originations for the bank's loan portfolio
We are currently negotiating investor agreements that may provide a future flow of new mortgage originations
27
Reiterating Our Value Proposition
Original unique positioning further strengthened by marketplace reaction to PPP program process and performance
Building on tangible growth and funding strengths exhibited earlier in the quarter
Well-preparedand positioned for once in a century exogenous shock- safety, customer access, diversified portfolios, expanded allowance, liquidity, capital
Breadth and depth of team demonstrated in resilience
Retaining, rewarding deep bench of experienced bankers and attracting new talent including in contiguous market
28
APPENDIX
29
Quarterly Financial Performance
Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Selected Financial Data
(in thousands except per share data)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Income Statement Data:
2020
2019
2019
Vs Q4
Vs Q1
$
22,550
$
22,784
$
(324)
$
(558)
Interest income
$
22,226
Interest expense
4,701
5,283
5,310
(582)
(609)
Net interest income
17,525
17,267
17,474
258
51
Provision for credit losses
3,445
750
1,725
2,695
1,720
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
14,080
16,517
15,749
(2,437)
(1,669)
Noninterest income
3,366
5,625
4,535
(2,259)
(1,169)
Noninterest expense
14,559
14,362
14,857
197
(298)
Income before income taxes
2,887
7,780
5,427
(4,893)
(2,540)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(456)
1,880
1,171
(2,336)
(1,627)
Net income
$
3,343
$
5,900
$
4,256
$
(2,557)
$
(913)
Per Share Data and Shares Outstanding:
Net income per common share - basic
$
0.18
$
0.31
$
0.22
$
(0.13)
$
(0.05)
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.18
$
0.31
$
0.22
$
(0.13)
$
(0.05)
Book value per common share, at period end
$
16.85
$
16.48
$
15.77
$
0.37
$
1.08
Tangible book value per common share, at period end (1)
$
12.91
$
12.57
$
11.75
$
0.34
$
1.17
Average common shares outstanding
18,867
19,080
19,053
(213)
(186)
Diluted average common shares outstanding
18,915
19,083
19,067
(168)
(152)
Shares outstanding, at period end
18,715
19,067
19,059
(352)
(345)
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$
2,507,894
$
2,374,619
$
2,250,559
$
133,275
$
257,335
Total loans and leases, net of unearned income
1,761,419
1,745,513
1,647,178
15,906
114,241
Allowance for credit losses
13,384
10,401
8,754
2,983
4,630
Other interest-earning assets
483,553
365,102
324,343
118,451
159,210
Total deposits
1,788,899
1,714,365
1,673,468
74,534
115,431
Total borrowings
377,612
319,368
250,363
58,244
127,249
Common and total stockholders' equity
315,357
314,148
300,529
1,209
14,828
-
-
Average total assets
2,369,847
2,292,369
2,217,147
77,478
152,700
Average common and total stockholders' equity
314,805
311,777
297,513
3,028
17,292
(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of the financial statements.
30
Quarterly Financial Performance (continued)
Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Selected Financial Data
(in thousands except per share data)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Selected Performance Ratios:
2020
2019
2019
Vs Q4
Vs Q1
Return on average assets (2)
0.57
%
1.02
%
0.78
%
(0.45)
%
(0.21) %
Return on average common equity (2)
4.27
%
7.51
%
5.80
%
(3.24)
%
(1.53) %
Net interest margin (2),(3)
3.34
%
3.38
%
3.64
%
(0.04)
%
(0.30) %
Efficiency ratio (4)
69.69
%
62.74
%
67.50
%
6.95
%
2.19
%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.98
%
1.10
%
1.27
%
(0.12)
%
(0.29) %
Nonperforming assets to total loans and OREO
1.11
%
1.27
%
1.53
%
(0.16)
%
(0.43) %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.78
%
0.94
%
1.13
%
(0.16)
%
(0.35) %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.76
%
0.60
%
0.53
%
0.16
%
0.23
%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
77.80
%
54.33
%
41.81
%
23.47
%
35.99
%
Net chargeoffs to average loans (2)
0.11
%
(0.01) %
0.70
%
0.12
%
(0.60) %
Capital Ratios (Bancorp):
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
9.10
%
9.55
%
9.04
%
(0.45)
%
0.06
%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
10.95
%
11.09
%
10.58
%
(0.14)
%
0.37
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
10.95
%
11.09
%
10.58
%
(0.14)
%
0.37
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
13.16
%
13.14
%
12.62
%
0.02
%
0.54
%
Average equity to average assets
13.28
%
13.60
%
13.42
%
(0.32)
%
(0.13) %
Annualized
Net interest income divided by average earning assets
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income
31
Earning Asset Yields
Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balances, Yields, and Rates (in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Change
Change
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Prior Qtr
Prior Yr
Earning assets
Loans and leases:
Commercial loans and leases
$
377,198
$
4,304
4.59
%
$
381,463
$
4,528
4.71
%
$
329,393
$
4,225
5.20
%
(0.12)
%
(0.61)
%
Commercial real estate
690,930
8,446
4.92
679,767
8,426
4.92
649,913
8,110
5.06
(0.00)
(0.14)
Construction and land
131,489
1,463
4.47
120,617
1,574
5.18
126,719
1,822
5.83
(0.70)
(1.36)
Residential real estate
509,034
5,244
4.14
488,505
5,228
4.25
480,694
5,571
4.70
(0.10)
(0.56)
Consumer
45,664
520
4.58
46,232
578
4.96
53,687
647
4.89
(0.38)
(0.31)
Total loans and leases
1,754,315
19,978
4.58
1,716,584
20,334
4.70
1,640,406
20,376
5.04
(0.12)
(0.46)
Securities available for sale:
U.S Gov agencies
70,831
492
2.79
71,675
495
2.74
111,417
762
2.77
0.05
0.02
Mortgage-backed
151,399
978
2.60
110,039
796
2.87
89,583
727
3.29
(0.27)
(0.69)
Corporate debentures
5,523
92
6.73
4,748
83
6.96
3,001
62
8.39
(0.23)
(1.66)
Total available for sale securities
227,752
1,562
2.76
186,462
1,374
2.92
204,001
1,551
3.08
(0.17)
(0.33)
Securities held to maturity
7,750
112
5.83
9,728
148
6.05
9,250
143
6.25
(0.22)
(0.42)
FHLB Atlanta stock, at cost
15,708
174
4.46
11,556
167
5.74
10,276
162
6.39
(1.28)
(1.93)
Loans held for sale
18,424
166
3.63
37,500
339
3.59
16,552
191
4.68
0.05
(1.05)
Interest bearning deposits in banks
84,860
234
1.11
65,216
186
1.13
67,459
362
2.18
(0.02)
(1.07)
Total earning assets
2,108,809
22,226
4.24
%
2,027,046
22,549
4.41
%
1,947,943
22,784
4.74
%
(0.17)
%
(0.50)
%
Cash and due from banks
13,610
14,205
14,647
Bank premises and equipment, net
42,689
42,813
45,016
Other assets
215,459
218,036
219,480
Less: allowance for credit losses
(10,719)
(9,731)
(9,965)
Total assets
$
2,369,848
$
2,292,369
$
2,217,121
32
Funding Rates and NIM
Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Average Balances, Yields, and Rates
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Average
Income /
Yield /
Change
Change
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Prior Qtr
Prior Yr
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits:
$
157
0.34
%
$
185,278
$
189
0.40
%
$
225,552
$
293
0.53
%
(0.06)
%
(0.18)
%
Interest-bearing demand accounts
$
183,305
Money market
368,779
706
0.77
357,617
771
0.86
356,057
613
0.70
(0.09)
0.07
Savings
133,577
45
0.13
131,847
62
0.19
137,722
58
0.17
(0.05)
(0.04)
Time deposits
523,980
2,302
1.77
565,213
2,810
1.97
528,017
2,600
2.00
(0.20)
(0.23)
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,209,641
3,210
1.07
1,239,955
3,831
1.23
1,247,348
3,564
1.16
(0.16)
(0.09)
Borrowings:
FHLB advances
320,868
1,025
1.29
223,902
978
1.73
195,311
1,254
2.60
(0.45)
(1.32)
Fed funds and repos
6,665
4
0.27
4,912
2
0.19
14,471
13
0.36
0.08
(0.09)
Subordinated debt
28,258
461
6.56
28,210
470
6.62
28,077
479
6.92
(0.06)
(0.36)
Total borrowings
355,791
1,491
1.69
257,024
1,450
2.24
237,859
1,746
2.98
(0.55)
(1.29)
Total interest-bearing funds
1,565,432
4,701
1.21
%
1,496,979
5,282
1.40
%
1,485,207
5,310
1.45
%
(0.19)
%
(0.24)
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
464,701
457,748
418,816
Other liabilities
24,909
25,866
15,586
Total liabilities
2,055,042
1,980,592
1,919,609
Stockholders' equity
314,805
311,777
297,513
Total liabilities & equity
$
2,369,848
$
2,292,369
$
2,217,122
Net interest rate spread (1)
$
17,526
3.03
%
$
17,267
3.01
%
$
17,474
3.29
%
0.02
%
(0.26)
%
Effect of noninterest-bearing funds
0.31
0.37
0.34
(0.05)
(0.03)
Net interest margin on earning assets (2)
3.34
%
3.38
%
3.64
%
(0.04)
%
(0.30)
%
The difference between the annualized yield on average total earning assets and the annualized cost of average total interest-bearing liabilities
Annualized net interest income divided by average total earning assets
33
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands except per share data)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
Prior Qtr
Prior Yr
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
CORE NET INCOME AND EPS:
2020
2019
2019
$ / %
$ / %
$
$
4,256
$
(2,557)
$
(913)
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,343
5,900
Adjustments:
Mortgage banking activities:
Net interest income
(143)
(164)
(147)
Noninterest income
(1,425)
(2,699)
(1,945)
Noninterest expenses
1,438
2,056
2,154
Total pretax - mortgage banking activities
(130)
(807)
62
677
(192)
Infrequently occurring items:
Securities gains
-
-
-
Proceeds from agreement to exit mortgage banking activities
-
(750)
-
Prepayment penalty - FHLB advances
-
-
-
Branch optimization charge
-
(338)
-
Litigation settlement
-
-
-
CFO departure
788
-
-
Total pretax - infrequently occurring items
788
(1,088)
-
1,876
788
Total pretax adjustments
658
(1,895)
62
2,553
596
Income tax expense (benefit) of adjustments
178
(512)
17
Total pretax adjustments, net of tax
480
(1,383)
45
1,864
435
Less: One-time benefit of NOL carryback (CARES Act)
(1,177)
-
-
Core net income (Non-GAAP)
$
2,646
$
4,517
$
4,301
$
(1,870)
$
(1,655)
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$
0.18
$
0.31
$
0.22
$
(0.13)
$
(0.05)
Total Adjustments
(0.04)
(0.07)
0.00
Core diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
$
0.14
$
0.24
$
0.23
$
(0.10)
$
(0.09)
PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE:
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,343
$
5,900
$
4,256
$
(2,557)
$
(913)
Plus: provision for credit losses
3,445
750
1,725
Plus: income tax expense
(456)
1,880
1,171
$
(2,198)
$
(820)
Pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP)
$
6,332
$
8,530
$
7,152
Total core pretax adjustments
658
(1,895)
62
Core pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP)
$
6,990
$
6,635
$
7,214
$
355
$
(224)
34
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands except per share data)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
Prior Qtr
Prior Yr
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
EFFICIENCY RATIO:
2020
2019
2019
$ / %
$ / %
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
17,525
$
17,267
$
17,474
$
258
$
51
Adjustments:
Mortgage banking activities
(143)
(164)
(147)
Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)
$
17,382
$
17,103
$
17,327
$
279
$
55
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
3,366
$
5,625
$
4,535
$
(2,259)
$
(1,169)
Adjustments:
Mortgage banking activities
(1,425)
(2,699)
(1,945)
Securities gains
-
-
-
Proceeds from agreement to exit mortgage banking activities
-
(750)
-
Core noninterest income (Non-GAAP)
$
1,941
$
2,176
$
2,590
$
(235)
$
(649)
Total net interest income + noninterest income (GAAP)
$
20,891
$
22,892
$
22,009
$
(2,001)
$
(1,118)
Total Adjustments
(1,568)
(3,613)
(2,092)
Core net interest income + nonint. income (Non-GAAP)
$
19,323
$
19,279
$
19,917
$
44
$
(594)
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
14,559
$
14,362
$
14,857
$
197
$
(298)
Adjustments:
Mortgage banking activities
(1,438)
(2,056)
(2,154)
Prepayment penalty - FHLB advances
-
-
-
Branch optimization charge
-
338
-
Litigation settlement
-
-
-
CFO departure
(788)
-
-
Core noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
$
12,333
$
12,644
$
12,703
$
(311)
$
(370)
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
69.69%
62.74%
67.50%
6.95%
2.19%
Core efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
63.83%
65.58%
63.78%
-1.76%
0.05%
35
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands except per share data)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
Prior Qtr
Prior Yr
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS:
2020
2019
2019
$ / %
$ / %
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,343
$
5,900
$
4,256
Average total assets
2,369,847
2,292,369
2,217,147
Return on average assets (GAAP) *
0.57%
1.02%
0.78%
-0.45%
-0.21%
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,343
$
5,900
$
4,256
Total adjustments (as defined in CORE NET INCOME AND EPS)
(697)
(1,383)
45
Core net income (Non-GAAP)
$
2,646
$
4,517
$
4,301
Average total assets
2,369,847
2,292,369
2,217,147
Core return on average assets (Non-GAAP) *
0.45%
0.78%
0.79%
-0.33%
-0.34%
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,343
$
5,900
$
4,256
CDI amortization
699
717
784
Income tax expense on pretax total
(189)
(194)
(212)
Tangible net income (Non-GAAP)
$
3,853
$
6,423
$
4,828
Average total assets
2,369,847
2,292,369
2,217,147
Return on average assets, net of CDI expense (Non-GAAP) *
0.65%
1.11%
0.88%
-0.46%
-0.23%
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,343
$
5,900
$
4,256
Total adjustments (as detained in CORE NET INCOME AND EPS)
(697)
(1,383)
45
Core net income (Non-GAAP)
2,646
4,517
4,301
CDI amortization
699
717
784
Income tax expense on CDI amortization
(189)
(194)
(212)
Core tangible net income (Non-GAAP)
$
3,157
$
5,040
$
4,874
Average total assets
2,369,847
2,292,369
2,217,147
Core return on average assets, net of CDI expense (Non-GAAP)*
0.54%
0.87%
0.89%
-0.34%
-0.36%
* Denotes annualized ratio based on days in quarter divided by days in year
36
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands except per share data)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
Prior Qtr
Prior Yr
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY:
2020
2019
2019
$ / %
$ / %
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,343
$
5,900
$
4,256
Average common and total equity
314,805
311,777
297,513
Return on average common equity (GAAP) *
4.27%
7.51%
5.80%
-3.24%
-1.53%
Net income (GAAP)
$
3,343
$
5,900
$
4,256
Total adjustments (as detained in CORE NET INCOME AND EPS)
(697)
(1,383)
45
Core net income (Non-GAAP)
$
2,646
$
4,517
$
4,301
Average common and total equity
314,805
311,777
297,513
Core return on average common equity (GAAP) *
3.38%
5.75%
5.86%
-2.37%
-2.48%
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE:
Total shares outstanding at period end
18,715
19,067
19,059
Common and total stockholder's equity
315,357
314,148
300,529
Book value per common share at period end (GAAP)
$
16.85
$
16.48
$
15.77
$
0.37
$
1.08
Common and total stockholder's equity
315,357
314,148
300,529
Less goodwill and core deposit intangible
(73,720)
(74,418)
(76,647)
Tangible common equity
241,637
239,730
223,882
Tangible book value per common share (Non GAAP)
$
12.91
$
12.57
$
11.75
$
0.34
$
1.17
* Denotes annualized ratio based on days in quarter divided by days in year
