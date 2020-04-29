Howard Bancorp : 2020 First Quarter Earnings Presentation 0 04/29/2020 | 08:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Forward Looking Statements This presentation and statements by the Company's management contains "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipated," "expects," "intends," "believes," "may," "likely," "will" or other statements that indicate future periods. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding management's predictions or expectations about future economic conditions, statements about the Company's business or financial performance, as well as management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties which change over time and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act), and the resulting effect of these items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of the Company's borrowers and other customers; conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas, including the effects of declines in housing markets, an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; the Company's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates; credit quality and strength of underlying collateral; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans in the Company's loan portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of the Company's operations and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; possible additional loan losses and impairment of the collectability of loans; the Company's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements; any impairment of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; system failure or cybersecurity breaches of the Company's network security; the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees; the effects of weather and natural disasters such as floods, droughts, wind, tornadoes and hurricanes as well as effects from geopolitical instability and man-made disasters including terrorist attacks; the effects of any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above; litigation and other risks and uncertainties. Additional risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" and forward-looking statements disclosure in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by us or any person that future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. 2 Non-GAAP Information This presentation contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this press release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this press release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management uses non-GAAP financial measures as management believes that non- GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. 3 Howard's Investment Value Thesis Commercially focused bank, operating in demographically attractive region, leveraging both scale and market positon as largest locally owned bank and 3rd largest state headquartered bank in a consolidating industry

Continued linked quarter growth in the SME commercial loan portfolios (17% C&I annualized), with strong funding from commercial DDA (14% annualized)

Funding costs dropping faster than loan yields mitigating the macro interest rate environment pressure on net interest margin as does fixed vs floating loan mix

Asset quality trends consistently improving; significant economic uncertainty and headwinds acknowledged with a significant increase in the allowance providing us with over x coverage of loans and y coverage of troubled assets

No significant concentrations in individual customer exposures and/or individual highly impacted industries

Capital Levels (13.16%) in excess of well capitalized provides cushion under multiple stress scenarios

Exceptionally strong liquidity - on and off balance sheet - and de minimus signs of stress in either deposit withdrawals or line usage (continued) 4 Howard's Investment Value Thesis (continued) H• Significant participation (797 loans and $185 million) in the PPP program, will have significant fee upside impact but has also driven customers of larger out of state banks to open relationships. Participation level twice deposit market share. Concretely showing fruits of strategically re-organized Business Banking /Branch partnership

re-organized Business Banking /Branch partnership Proactive approach to managing both employee and customer health and safety tangibly well received internally and externally

Community support of $100,000+ in additional philanthropy to 7 not for profits makes strong statement of local leadership 5 COVID-19 Response 6 COVID-19: Our Financial State of Readiness As the reality of COVID-19 evolving into a pandemic became evident in February, we evaluated our state of readiness from the perspective of a position of strength… Our earnings outlook was improving and we were seeing momentum in the execution of our strategy

Our asset quality continued to improve

Our capital position was strong

Our customer deposit base represented 67% of our funding with DDA balances 33% of customer deposits

Our liquidity position was strong with untapped potential to increase contingency funding 7 Strong Capital Position At March 31, 2020, regulatory capital ratios exceed all well-capitalized standards

well-capitalized standards Tier 1 leverage decreased to 9.10% in the 1st quarter from 9.55% in 4th quarter 2019

$7.0 million stock repurchase program completed on February 24, 2020; a total of 392,565 shares repurchased

372,801 shares totaling $6.7 million repurchased in 2020 8 Liquidity Position Available liquidity at March 31, 2020 consisted of the following: ($ in millions) Total cash and cash equivalents $ 196 Unpledged available-for-sale securties 152 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowing availability 122 Federal Reserve ("FRB") discount window borrowing availability 110 Total Available Liquidity $ 580 We started maintaining excess cash reserves in late February but have started shrinking these balances as we increase contingency funding capacity • • We are continuing our efforts to increase borrowing availability at both FHLB and FRB Additional liquidity should be available through Federal funds lines and wholesale deposits We have been approved for pledging SBA PPP loans to the FRB's Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility ("PPPLF")

We plan to use the PPPLF as a funding source for all PPP loans that will be closed in the second quarter of 2020 Once funded, PPP loans will have no impact on the Bank's liquidity or regulatory capital ratios

9 COVID-19 Response: Protecting Our Employees Publicly and proactively communicated employee and customer health and safety as first response to Covid 19 challenge : Augmented deep cleaning procedures in place at all branch locations and back offices.

Provided sanitizer, masks and gloves to branch staff working in modified access environment

Health care policies consistent with FCRA in place since mid March

Most commercial, back office and support staff working from home since March 18 with robust virtual meeting tools

Awarded 5 additional paid days off that are available through December 31, 2021 to reward all associates to acknowledge long hours providing extraordinary customer service

Provided media recognized " Dinner on us " evening for all colleagues 10 Strengthening our Communities Donations/Pledges since February totaling $104,000 • • • • • • • • Innovation Works Maryland Food Bank Enoch Pratt Free Library Cristo Ray Jesuit High School Johns Hopkins Hospital Anne Arundel Medical Center University Maryland Upper Chesapeake Purchased face shields for hospital staff treating patients with COVID-19 Partner in Operation: Shop Local

Local small business owners can submit direct links to their non-essential company's website to purchase gift cards that are redeemable at a later time.

non-essential company's website to purchase gift cards that are redeemable at a later time. Re- initiation of Keep it Local Small Business Program

Named to State Professional Services Task Force to develop recommendations to governor on returning to work policies 11 Serving our Customers • • Added a webpage with additional resources, relief program details Digital banking tools emphasized and reinforced to ensure no conflict between safety and service levels Sign up procedures for online commercial banking re designed to facilitate first time access

12 of 15 branches (80%) remain open; customers may still use drive through facilities at 9 of 15 ( 60%) or" call ahead" to schedule appointments to meet with bank personnel to conduct their transactions and to request assistance, products or other services at all 12 12 Supporting our Customers Immediately granting loan- IO / P&I modifications, primarily in the form of payment deferrals, to qualifying customers • • • Suspended all foreclosure actions Waived certain service charges and fees Participation in the first round of the PPP program exceeded 2X deposit market share Took a hands on individually consultative role utilizing multi-functional teams working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week for 4 weeks

multi-functional teams working 16 hours a day, 7 days a week for 4 weeks Garnering new customer activity from larger banks despite focus on existing customers 13 SBA Paycheck Protection Program Our focus has been on existing Howard Bank customers

We began accepting applications on April 3

First loans were funded on April 15

We supported our customers in the initial $349 billion program: • • • • • • Applications received - 856 / total loans approved - 797 Total amount of approved loans - $185 million Average loan size - $232 thousand Total processing fees estimated to be received from the SBA - $5.9 million As a % of total amount of approved loans - 3.20% Estimated potential job retention - over 18,000 Over 150 members of our team (60% of workforce) were involved in this effort to support our customers

We have been approved by FRB to utilize the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") and anticipate funding these loans through the PPPLF

We have commenced continuing to support our customers in the second phase of this initiative starting April 27 14 Loan Portfolio Composition • Our loan portfolio includes 68.5% of commercial loans consistent with successful differentiated positioning as the largest locally headquartered bank in the Greater Baltimore market. 15 Credit Line Utilization There has been no significant fluctuation in either line usage or available Commercial and HELOC lines since12/31/19. Unused Lines and Unfunded Commitments ($ in millions) 12/31/2019 1/31/2020 2/29/2020 3/31/2020 4/24/2020 Commercial Lines $ 193 $ 189 $ 187 $ 177 $ 186 Construction 52 51 60 67 65 HELOC's 73 72 71 72 71 Other Consumer 4 4 4 4 4 Total $ 322 $ 315 $ 322 $ 321 $ 326 16 Credit Culture / Underwriting Standards Strong credit culture built off experienced, credit-trained loan officers charged with generation of quality assets

credit-trained loan officers charged with generation of quality assets Credit bench is deep and tenured with several members > 20 years of experience with institutions such as PNC, M&T, Mercantile, Wells Fargo, and Truist

Bank is focused on building long-standing relationships, not just transactions, with local sponsors well-known to management

long-standing relationships, not just transactions, with local sponsors well-known to management We principally lend in our markets where we have a physical presence

Global underwriting employed including all contingent liabilities

Non-recourse is the exception / employed for instances of superior operating metrics

is the exception / employed for instances of superior operating metrics We have a strong Construction Administration Department and independent third party inspections required for construction draws

Management Loan Committee approves all transactions >$3,000,000; Credit sign-off required for all transactions > $1,500,000

sign-off required for all transactions > $1,500,000 Cash flow lenders - DSC guidelines / cash flow supported by collateral

LTV guidelines / Significant reliance on personal guarantees

Our Special Assets Team is tenured and battled-tested with a proven track record of problem resolution and capital preservation 17 Improving Asset Quality NPA's / Total Assets (%) (1) NCO's / Average Loans (2) • Actively managing acquired portfolio NPA's Experienced credit and asset workout teams

Credit team continually evaluates the portfolio (1) NPAs include NPLs plus OREO. NPLs include nonaccruals and troubled debt restructurings. (2) Net charge offs ("NCOs" Annualized) / Average Loans for the three months ended in each respective quarter. 18 Loan Modifications for Borrowers Our loan modifications to qualified borrowers have consisted primarily of interest-only and P&I deferrals, generally for periods of 2-3 months but for as long as 6 months. Balances modified in the following tables are in millions: As of March 31, 2020 Total Modifications: • Accounts modified 123 • Balances modified $ 100.8 • % of total portfolio 5.7% Commercial / CRE: • Accounts modified 75 • Balances modified $ 87.4 • % of total portfolio 7.2% Consumer: • Accounts modified 48 • Balances modified $ 13.4 • % of total portfolio 2.4% As of April 24, 2020 Total Modifications: • Accounts modified 349 • Balances modified $ 314.7 • % of total portfolio 17.9% Commercial / CRE: • Accounts modified 205 • Balances modified $ 273.8 • % of total portfolio 22.7% Consumer: • Accounts modified 144 • Balances modified $ 40.9 • % of total portfolio 7.4% 19 Potential Highly Impacted Loan Sectors The following table presents the industry segments within our loan portfolio that may be most highly impacted by COVID-19 (loans balances are at March 31, 2020; loan modification and SBA PPP balances are as of April 24, 2020; $ in millions): Loan As % of Total As % of Balance As % of SBA PPP As % of Loan Category Total Total with Loan Loan Loan Balance Loans Exposure Exposure Modifications Category Relief Category CRE - retail $ 109.8 6.2% $ 112.0 5.3% $ 21.5 19.6% $ - 0.0% Hotels 61.5 3.5% 67.0 3.2% 53.5 87.0% 0.9 1.5% CRE - residential rental 50.3 2.9% 51.4 2.4% 10.9 21.7% - 0.0% Nursing and residential care 39.8 2.3% 46.3 2.2% - 0.0% 1.8 4.5% Retail trade 26.3 1.5% 37.3 1.8% 1.1 4.2% 6.3 24.0% Restaurants and caterers 26.1 1.5% 29.0 1.4% 19.5 74.7% 8.9 34.1% Religious and similar organizations 27.6 1.6% 28.6 1.4% 2.9 10.5% 2.7 9.8% Arts, entertainment, and recreation 16.2 0.9% 18.5 0.9% 14.5 89.5% 1.3 8.0% Total - selected categories 20.3% $ 390.1 18.6% $ 123.9 34.6% $ 21.9 6.1% $ 357.6 De minimis exposure to Energy, Travel, Transportation & Aerospace, Trucking

Modifications in the above sectors represent 45% of total commercial / CRE loan modifications

SBA PPP relief in the above sectors represents only 12% of total PPP approvals 20 Rationale for Our Increase in the Allowance Allowance / Loans (%) Allowance / NPL's (%) (1) (1) NPL's include nonaccruals and troubled debt restructurings. The rolling average loss rate used in our incurred loss allowance model actually decreased in Q1 '20 to 0.25% from 0.29% in Q4 '19.

In addition, a charge-off of loans to one commercial customer during the quarter eliminated a specific allocation of the allowance recorded in Q4 '19.

charge-off of loans to one commercial customer during the quarter eliminated a specific allocation of the allowance recorded in Q4 '19. No specific allocations were required during the quarter. Rapid and widespread business interruptions and shutdowns as well as sharp increase in unemployment rate in our local market by the end of the quarter warranted a hard look at the adequacy of our allowance.

Risk of a recession has increased; while loan modification and PPP loan assistance will reduce short- term risks in the portfolio, we expect risk rating downgrades and potential increases in charge-offs in future periods

charge-offs in future periods Allowance increased on average by 20 basis points through our qualitative factors, primarily economic conditions.

$3.4 million provision / $3.0 million increase in 3/31/20 allowance over 12/31/19 level. 21 Stress Test / Loss Absorption Capacity A capital / ALLL stress test for the Bank was performed by a third party in June 2019. This stress test used a cumulative 9-quarter "Severe Adverse Case" loan loss rate of 3.9%. In order to add further stress, we: Assumed a 20% higher loss rate.

Assumed our average quarterly 2019 pre-provision net revenue and then reduced it by 20%. ($ in millions) Target Excess 3/31/2020 Minimum Capital * Regulatory Capital Ratios • Leverage ratio 10.25% 7.00% $ 73.6 • Tier 1 capital ratio 12.35% 9.00% $ 62.9 • Total capital ratio 13.06% 11.00% $ 38.8 3/31/2020 Credit Taxes / Capital Losses PPNR Other Regulatory Capital: • Tier 1 capital $ 231.9 $ (82.4) $ 47.2 $ - • Tier 2 capital 13.4 - - • Total regulatory capital $ 245.3 (82.4) 47.2 - Excess 6/30/2022 Capital 8.69% $ 38.3 10.47% $ 27.6 11.19% $ 3.5 6/30/2022 Capital $ 196.6 13.4 $ 210.0 * The results indicate that the Bank would maintain regulatory capital ratios in excess of "well capitalized" Risk-weighted assets $ 1,877.6 Average total assets $ 2,261.8 Assumptions: • Loan portfolio $ 1,761.4 • • Cumulative 9-quarter loss rate 3.90% • • Increased loss rate 20% • • Stress-adjusted PPNR 4.68% • • Cumulative credit losses = provision for credit losses • • Risk-weighted assets and average total assets are unchanged • $ 1,877.6 $ 2,261.8 Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2019) $ 26.2 Quarterly PPNR (2019) $ 6.6 Cumulative 9-Quarter PPNR $ 59.0 Stress discount % 20% Stress-adjusted PPNR $ 47.2 No tax benefit (for conservatism) Excess capital represents capital in excess of the target minimum that is available to absorb unexpected losses ***This is a stress test only, and not a forecast of future expectations or performance*** 22 NIM Trends Our change in funding mix led to a decrease in interest expense which more than offset the reduction in interest income from Q4 '19 to Q1 '20

Mix of fixed rate loan assets provides protection against declining rate environment as does rising percentage of low cost transaction deposits NIM decreased 4 bps vs 4Q '19

+19bps reduced cost of interest-bearing liabilities

interest-bearing liabilities -17bps earning asset yields

earning asset yields -6bps effect of noninterest-bearing deposits 23 Earnings Snapshot REPORTED NET INCOME AND EPS ($ in thousands) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Vs. Prior Qtr Vs. Prior Yr Net interest income $ 17,525 $ 17,267 $ 17,474 $ 258 $ 51 Noninterest income 3,366 5,625 4,535 (2,259) (1,169) Total revenue 20,891 22,892 22,009 (2,001) (1,118) Noninterest expense 14,559 14,362 14,857 197 (298) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) 6,332 8,530 7,152 (2,198) (820) Provision for credit losses 3,445 750 1,725 2,695 1,720 Pretax income 2,887 7,780 5,427 (4,893) (2,540) Income tax expense (benefit) (456) 1,880 1,171 (2,336) (1,627) Net income $ 3,343 $ 5,900 $ 4,256 $ (2,557) $ (913) Diluted EPS $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.22 $ (0.13) $ (0.05) CORE(2) NET INCOME AND EPS ($ in thousands) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Vs. Prior Qtr Vs. Prior Yr Net interest income $ 17,382 $ 17,103 $ 17,327 $ 279 $ 55 Noninterest income 1,941 2,176 2,590 (235) (649) Total revenue 19,323 19,279 19,917 44 (594) Noninterest expense 12,333 12,644 12,703 (311) (370) Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) 6,990 6,635 7,214 355 (224) Provision for credit losses 3,445 750 1,725 2,695 1,720 Pretax income 3,545 5,885 5,489 (2,340) (1,944) Income tax expense (benefit) 899 1,368 1,188 (470) (289) Net income $ 2,646 $ 4,517 $ 4,301 $ (1,870) $ (1,655) Diluted EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ (0.10) $ (0.09) Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure that adds back the provision for credit losses to GAAP pretax income. See the GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this presentation for more details. "Core" is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the earnings contribution of the Company's mortgage banking activities and infrequently occurring items. See the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this presentation for more details.. 24 Profitability Measures Reported ($ in thousands) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Vs. Prior Qtr Vs. Prior Yr Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) $ 6,332 $ 8,530 $ 7,152 $ (2,198) $ (820) Net income $ 3,343 $ 5,900 $ 4,256 $ (2,557) $ (913) EPS - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.22 $ (0.13) $ (0.05) Efficiency ratio 69.69 % 62.74 % 69.24 % 6.95 % 0.45 % Return on average common equity 4.27 % 7.51 % 6.00 % (3.24) % (1.73) % Return on average assets 0.57 % 1.02 % 0.82 % (0.45) % (0.25) % Return on average assets, net of CDI expense(2) 0.65 % 1.11 % 0.92 % (0.46) % (0.26) % Core(3) ($ in thousands) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Vs. Prior Qtr Vs. Prior Yr Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) $ 6,990 $ 6,635 $ 7,214 $ 355 $ (224) Net income $ 2,646 $ 4,517 $ 4,301 $ (1,870) $ (1,655) EPS - diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ (0.10) $ (0.09) Efficiency ratio 63.83 % 65.58 % 62.46 % (1.76) % 1.36 % Return on average common equity 3.38 % 5.75 % 6.34 % (2.37) % (2.96) % Return on average assets 0.45 % 0.78 % 0.87 % (0.33) % (0.42) % Return on average assets, net of CDI expense 0.54 % 0.87 % 0.96 % (0.34) % (0.43) % Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), is a non-GAAP financial measure that adds back the provision for credit losses to GAAP pretax income. See the GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this presentation for more details. "Return on average assets, net of CDI expense " is a non-GAAP measure. See the GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this presentation for more details. "Core" is a non-GAAP measure that excludes the earnings contribution of the Company's mortgage banking activities and infrequently occurring items. See the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of this presentation for more details. 25 Balance Sheet Comments Cash and equivalents increased during the quarter by $86.0 million to $196.0 million at end of Q1 '20

Available-for-sale securities increased during the quarter by $62.4 million or 26.3%, to $299.8 million; funded by incremental FHLB advances

securities increased during the quarter by $62.4 million or 26.3%, to $299.8 million; funded by incremental FHLB advances We continue to increase our contingency funding capacity and will reduce our excess cash position by mid-May

mid-May Loans increased by $15.9 million or 3.7% annualized during Q1 '20 primarily driven by commercial, up $16.2 million (17.2% annualized) and by commercial real estate, up $11.0 million (6.4% annualized)

Loan originations were strong and totaled $79.5 million in Q1 '20 with $66.0 million in commercial originations.

Deposit transaction account balances totaled $657.2 million and increased by $4.8 million or 3.1% annualized in Q1'20; represent 45.5% of total customer deposits at end of Q1 '20 compared to 44.2% at end of Q4 '19.

Book value per share was $16.85 at the end Q1 '20 vs $16.48 at the end of Q4 '19.

Tangible book value per share was $12.91 at the end of Q1 '20 vs.$12.57 at the end of Q4 '19.

We completed our $7.0 million share buyback program on February 24, 2020 (372,801 shares repurchased in Q1 '20 and 392,565 total shares repurchased at average cost of $17.83 per share). 26 Mortgage Banking Update We substantially completed the previously announced exit of our mortgage banking activities during the first quarter

All loans in the mortgage pipeline have been processed and funded Remaining loans held for sale at March 31, 2020 ($3.8 million) to be sold in April No remaining employees

The following table presents the contribution to our net income for the following periods (note that full year 2019 data is from Note 2: Exit of Mortgage Banking Activities in our 2019 Form 10-K): Vs. Prior Vs. Prior Yr Ended ($ in thousands) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q1 2019 Qtr Yr 12/31/19 Net interest income $ 143 $ 164 $ 147 $ (21) $ (4) $ 681 Noninterest income 1,425 2,699 1,945 (1,274) (520) 10,628 Total revenue 1,568 2,863 2,092 (1,295) (524) 11,309 Noninterest expenses 1,438 2,056 2,154 (618) (716) 9,035 Pretax contribution 130 807 (62) (677) 192 2,274 Income tax expense 36 218 (17) (182) 53 626 After tax contribution $ 94 $ 589 $ (45) $ (495) $ 139 $ 1,648 EPS - diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.03 $ (0.00) $ (0.03) $ 0.01 $ 0.09 Activity included $77 million of originations for sale / $106 million of secondary market sales, and $11 million of originations for the bank's loan portfolio

We are currently negotiating investor agreements that may provide a future flow of new mortgage originations 27 Reiterating Our Value Proposition Original unique positioning further strengthened by marketplace reaction to PPP program process and performance

Building on tangible growth and funding strengths exhibited earlier in the quarter

Well-prepared and positioned for once in a century exogenous shock- safety, customer access, diversified portfolios, expanded allowance, liquidity, capital

and positioned for once in a century exogenous shock- safety, customer access, diversified portfolios, expanded allowance, liquidity, capital Breadth and depth of team demonstrated in resilience

Retaining, rewarding deep bench of experienced bankers and attracting new talent including in contiguous market 28 APPENDIX 29 Quarterly Financial Performance Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Selected Financial Data (in thousands except per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, December 31, March 31, Income Statement Data: 2020 2019 2019 Vs Q4 Vs Q1 $ 22,550 $ 22,784 $ (324) $ (558) Interest income $ 22,226 Interest expense 4,701 5,283 5,310 (582) (609) Net interest income 17,525 17,267 17,474 258 51 Provision for credit losses 3,445 750 1,725 2,695 1,720 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 14,080 16,517 15,749 (2,437) (1,669) Noninterest income 3,366 5,625 4,535 (2,259) (1,169) Noninterest expense 14,559 14,362 14,857 197 (298) Income before income taxes 2,887 7,780 5,427 (4,893) (2,540) Income tax expense (benefit) (456) 1,880 1,171 (2,336) (1,627) Net income $ 3,343 $ 5,900 $ 4,256 $ (2,557) $ (913) Per Share Data and Shares Outstanding: Net income per common share - basic $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.22 $ (0.13) $ (0.05) Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.22 $ (0.13) $ (0.05) Book value per common share, at period end $ 16.85 $ 16.48 $ 15.77 $ 0.37 $ 1.08 Tangible book value per common share, at period end (1) $ 12.91 $ 12.57 $ 11.75 $ 0.34 $ 1.17 Average common shares outstanding 18,867 19,080 19,053 (213) (186) Diluted average common shares outstanding 18,915 19,083 19,067 (168) (152) Shares outstanding, at period end 18,715 19,067 19,059 (352) (345) Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 2,507,894 $ 2,374,619 $ 2,250,559 $ 133,275 $ 257,335 Total loans and leases, net of unearned income 1,761,419 1,745,513 1,647,178 15,906 114,241 Allowance for credit losses 13,384 10,401 8,754 2,983 4,630 Other interest-earning assets 483,553 365,102 324,343 118,451 159,210 Total deposits 1,788,899 1,714,365 1,673,468 74,534 115,431 Total borrowings 377,612 319,368 250,363 58,244 127,249 Common and total stockholders' equity 315,357 314,148 300,529 1,209 14,828 - - Average total assets 2,369,847 2,292,369 2,217,147 77,478 152,700 Average common and total stockholders' equity 314,805 311,777 297,513 3,028 17,292 (1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See the GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation at the end of the financial statements. 30 Quarterly Financial Performance (continued) Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Selected Financial Data (in thousands except per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, December 31, March 31, Selected Performance Ratios: 2020 2019 2019 Vs Q4 Vs Q1 Return on average assets (2) 0.57 % 1.02 % 0.78 % (0.45) % (0.21) % Return on average common equity (2) 4.27 % 7.51 % 5.80 % (3.24) % (1.53) % Net interest margin (2),(3) 3.34 % 3.38 % 3.64 % (0.04) % (0.30) % Efficiency ratio (4) 69.69 % 62.74 % 67.50 % 6.95 % 2.19 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.98 % 1.10 % 1.27 % (0.12) % (0.29) % Nonperforming assets to total loans and OREO 1.11 % 1.27 % 1.53 % (0.16) % (0.43) % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.78 % 0.94 % 1.13 % (0.16) % (0.35) % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.76 % 0.60 % 0.53 % 0.16 % 0.23 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 77.80 % 54.33 % 41.81 % 23.47 % 35.99 % Net chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.11 % (0.01) % 0.70 % 0.12 % (0.60) % Capital Ratios (Bancorp): Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 9.10 % 9.55 % 9.04 % (0.45) % 0.06 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.95 % 11.09 % 10.58 % (0.14) % 0.37 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.95 % 11.09 % 10.58 % (0.14) % 0.37 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.16 % 13.14 % 12.62 % 0.02 % 0.54 % Average equity to average assets 13.28 % 13.60 % 13.42 % (0.32) % (0.13) % Annualized Net interest income divided by average earning assets Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income 31 Earning Asset Yields Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balances, Yields, and Rates (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Change Change Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Prior Qtr Prior Yr Earning assets Loans and leases: Commercial loans and leases $ 377,198 $ 4,304 4.59 % $ 381,463 $ 4,528 4.71 % $ 329,393 $ 4,225 5.20 % (0.12) % (0.61) % Commercial real estate 690,930 8,446 4.92 679,767 8,426 4.92 649,913 8,110 5.06 (0.00) (0.14) Construction and land 131,489 1,463 4.47 120,617 1,574 5.18 126,719 1,822 5.83 (0.70) (1.36) Residential real estate 509,034 5,244 4.14 488,505 5,228 4.25 480,694 5,571 4.70 (0.10) (0.56) Consumer 45,664 520 4.58 46,232 578 4.96 53,687 647 4.89 (0.38) (0.31) Total loans and leases 1,754,315 19,978 4.58 1,716,584 20,334 4.70 1,640,406 20,376 5.04 (0.12) (0.46) Securities available for sale: U.S Gov agencies 70,831 492 2.79 71,675 495 2.74 111,417 762 2.77 0.05 0.02 Mortgage-backed 151,399 978 2.60 110,039 796 2.87 89,583 727 3.29 (0.27) (0.69) Corporate debentures 5,523 92 6.73 4,748 83 6.96 3,001 62 8.39 (0.23) (1.66) Total available for sale securities 227,752 1,562 2.76 186,462 1,374 2.92 204,001 1,551 3.08 (0.17) (0.33) Securities held to maturity 7,750 112 5.83 9,728 148 6.05 9,250 143 6.25 (0.22) (0.42) FHLB Atlanta stock, at cost 15,708 174 4.46 11,556 167 5.74 10,276 162 6.39 (1.28) (1.93) Loans held for sale 18,424 166 3.63 37,500 339 3.59 16,552 191 4.68 0.05 (1.05) Interest bearning deposits in banks 84,860 234 1.11 65,216 186 1.13 67,459 362 2.18 (0.02) (1.07) Total earning assets 2,108,809 22,226 4.24 % 2,027,046 22,549 4.41 % 1,947,943 22,784 4.74 % (0.17) % (0.50) % Cash and due from banks 13,610 14,205 14,647 Bank premises and equipment, net 42,689 42,813 45,016 Other assets 215,459 218,036 219,480 Less: allowance for credit losses (10,719) (9,731) (9,965) Total assets $ 2,369,848 $ 2,292,369 $ 2,217,121 32 Funding Rates and NIM Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balances, Yields, and Rates (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Change Change Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Prior Qtr Prior Yr Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits: $ 157 0.34 % $ 185,278 $ 189 0.40 % $ 225,552 $ 293 0.53 % (0.06) % (0.18) % Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 183,305 Money market 368,779 706 0.77 357,617 771 0.86 356,057 613 0.70 (0.09) 0.07 Savings 133,577 45 0.13 131,847 62 0.19 137,722 58 0.17 (0.05) (0.04) Time deposits 523,980 2,302 1.77 565,213 2,810 1.97 528,017 2,600 2.00 (0.20) (0.23) Total interest-bearing deposits 1,209,641 3,210 1.07 1,239,955 3,831 1.23 1,247,348 3,564 1.16 (0.16) (0.09) Borrowings: FHLB advances 320,868 1,025 1.29 223,902 978 1.73 195,311 1,254 2.60 (0.45) (1.32) Fed funds and repos 6,665 4 0.27 4,912 2 0.19 14,471 13 0.36 0.08 (0.09) Subordinated debt 28,258 461 6.56 28,210 470 6.62 28,077 479 6.92 (0.06) (0.36) Total borrowings 355,791 1,491 1.69 257,024 1,450 2.24 237,859 1,746 2.98 (0.55) (1.29) Total interest-bearing funds 1,565,432 4,701 1.21 % 1,496,979 5,282 1.40 % 1,485,207 5,310 1.45 % (0.19) % (0.24) % Noninterest-bearing deposits 464,701 457,748 418,816 Other liabilities 24,909 25,866 15,586 Total liabilities 2,055,042 1,980,592 1,919,609 Stockholders' equity 314,805 311,777 297,513 Total liabilities & equity $ 2,369,848 $ 2,292,369 $ 2,217,122 Net interest rate spread (1) $ 17,526 3.03 % $ 17,267 3.01 % $ 17,474 3.29 % 0.02 % (0.26) % Effect of noninterest-bearing funds 0.31 0.37 0.34 (0.05) (0.03) Net interest margin on earning assets (2) 3.34 % 3.38 % 3.64 % (0.04) % (0.30) % The difference between the annualized yield on average total earning assets and the annualized cost of average total interest-bearing liabilities Annualized net interest income divided by average total earning assets 33 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands except per share data) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED Prior Qtr Prior Yr March 31, December 31, March 31, CORE NET INCOME AND EPS: 2020 2019 2019 $ / % $ / % $ $ 4,256 $ (2,557) $ (913) Net income (GAAP) $ 3,343 5,900 Adjustments: Mortgage banking activities: Net interest income (143) (164) (147) Noninterest income (1,425) (2,699) (1,945) Noninterest expenses 1,438 2,056 2,154 Total pretax - mortgage banking activities (130) (807) 62 677 (192) Infrequently occurring items: Securities gains - - - Proceeds from agreement to exit mortgage banking activities - (750) - Prepayment penalty - FHLB advances - - - Branch optimization charge - (338) - Litigation settlement - - - CFO departure 788 - - Total pretax - infrequently occurring items 788 (1,088) - 1,876 788 Total pretax adjustments 658 (1,895) 62 2,553 596 Income tax expense (benefit) of adjustments 178 (512) 17 Total pretax adjustments, net of tax 480 (1,383) 45 1,864 435 Less: One-time benefit of NOL carryback (CARES Act) (1,177) - - Core net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,646 $ 4,517 $ 4,301 $ (1,870) $ (1,655) Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.22 $ (0.13) $ (0.05) Total Adjustments (0.04) (0.07) 0.00 Core diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ (0.10) $ (0.09) PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE: Net income (GAAP) $ 3,343 $ 5,900 $ 4,256 $ (2,557) $ (913) Plus: provision for credit losses 3,445 750 1,725 Plus: income tax expense (456) 1,880 1,171 $ (2,198) $ (820) Pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 6,332 $ 8,530 $ 7,152 Total core pretax adjustments 658 (1,895) 62 Core pre-provision net revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 6,990 $ 6,635 $ 7,214 $ 355 $ (224) 34 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands except per share data) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED Prior Qtr Prior Yr March 31, December 31, March 31, EFFICIENCY RATIO: 2020 2019 2019 $ / % $ / % Net interest income (GAAP) $ 17,525 $ 17,267 $ 17,474 $ 258 $ 51 Adjustments: Mortgage banking activities (143) (164) (147) Core net interest income (Non-GAAP) $ 17,382 $ 17,103 $ 17,327 $ 279 $ 55 Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 3,366 $ 5,625 $ 4,535 $ (2,259) $ (1,169) Adjustments: Mortgage banking activities (1,425) (2,699) (1,945) Securities gains - - - Proceeds from agreement to exit mortgage banking activities - (750) - Core noninterest income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,941 $ 2,176 $ 2,590 $ (235) $ (649) Total net interest income + noninterest income (GAAP) $ 20,891 $ 22,892 $ 22,009 $ (2,001) $ (1,118) Total Adjustments (1,568) (3,613) (2,092) Core net interest income + nonint. income (Non-GAAP) $ 19,323 $ 19,279 $ 19,917 $ 44 $ (594) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 14,559 $ 14,362 $ 14,857 $ 197 $ (298) Adjustments: Mortgage banking activities (1,438) (2,056) (2,154) Prepayment penalty - FHLB advances - - - Branch optimization charge - 338 - Litigation settlement - - - CFO departure (788) - - Core noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) $ 12,333 $ 12,644 $ 12,703 $ (311) $ (370) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 69.69% 62.74% 67.50% 6.95% 2.19% Core efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 63.83% 65.58% 63.78% -1.76% 0.05% 35 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands except per share data) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED Prior Qtr Prior Yr March 31, December 31, March 31, RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS: 2020 2019 2019 $ / % $ / % Net income (GAAP) $ 3,343 $ 5,900 $ 4,256 Average total assets 2,369,847 2,292,369 2,217,147 Return on average assets (GAAP) * 0.57% 1.02% 0.78% -0.45% -0.21% Net income (GAAP) $ 3,343 $ 5,900 $ 4,256 Total adjustments (as defined in CORE NET INCOME AND EPS) (697) (1,383) 45 Core net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,646 $ 4,517 $ 4,301 Average total assets 2,369,847 2,292,369 2,217,147 Core return on average assets (Non-GAAP) * 0.45% 0.78% 0.79% -0.33% -0.34% Net income (GAAP) $ 3,343 $ 5,900 $ 4,256 CDI amortization 699 717 784 Income tax expense on pretax total (189) (194) (212) Tangible net income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,853 $ 6,423 $ 4,828 Average total assets 2,369,847 2,292,369 2,217,147 Return on average assets, net of CDI expense (Non-GAAP) * 0.65% 1.11% 0.88% -0.46% -0.23% Net income (GAAP) $ 3,343 $ 5,900 $ 4,256 Total adjustments (as detained in CORE NET INCOME AND EPS) (697) (1,383) 45 Core net income (Non-GAAP) 2,646 4,517 4,301 CDI amortization 699 717 784 Income tax expense on CDI amortization (189) (194) (212) Core tangible net income (Non-GAAP) $ 3,157 $ 5,040 $ 4,874 Average total assets 2,369,847 2,292,369 2,217,147 Core return on average assets, net of CDI expense (Non-GAAP)* 0.54% 0.87% 0.89% -0.34% -0.36% * Denotes annualized ratio based on days in quarter divided by days in year 36 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands except per share data) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED Prior Qtr Prior Yr March 31, December 31, March 31, RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY: 2020 2019 2019 $ / % $ / % Net income (GAAP) $ 3,343 $ 5,900 $ 4,256 Average common and total equity 314,805 311,777 297,513 Return on average common equity (GAAP) * 4.27% 7.51% 5.80% -3.24% -1.53% Net income (GAAP) $ 3,343 $ 5,900 $ 4,256 Total adjustments (as detained in CORE NET INCOME AND EPS) (697) (1,383) 45 Core net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,646 $ 4,517 $ 4,301 Average common and total equity 314,805 311,777 297,513 Core return on average common equity (GAAP) * 3.38% 5.75% 5.86% -2.37% -2.48% TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE: Total shares outstanding at period end 18,715 19,067 19,059 Common and total stockholder's equity 315,357 314,148 300,529 Book value per common share at period end (GAAP) $ 16.85 $ 16.48 $ 15.77 $ 0.37 $ 1.08 Common and total stockholder's equity 315,357 314,148 300,529 Less goodwill and core deposit intangible (73,720) (74,418) (76,647) Tangible common equity 241,637 239,730 223,882 Tangible book value per common share (Non GAAP) $ 12.91 $ 12.57 $ 11.75 $ 0.34 $ 1.17 * Denotes annualized ratio based on days in quarter divided by days in year 37 Attachments Original document

