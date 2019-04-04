Howard Bancorp, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBMD) will issue its first quarter of 2019
financial results and publish supplemental presentation slides after the
markets close on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The company will host a
conference call on April 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss the
results and presentation slides and to answer questions. Those who wish
to participate in order to ask questions may do so by calling 1-877-269-7756
and asking for the Howard Bancorp conference call.
We encourage participants to call at least ten minutes prior to the
scheduled start time so that you can be sure to be entered into the
conference before it begins.
You may also connect to the live conference and ask questions via an
instant call-back from the automated conference host to the phone number
you specify. The Call-Back link will be available on our website at https://www.howardbank.com/InvestorCall
until the call has ended.
An internet-based audio replay of the call will be available on the
Investor Relations page of our website www.howardbank.com
shortly following the conclusion of the call and will be available until
May 16, 2019.
About Howard Bancorp, Inc.
Howard Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Howard Bank, a
Maryland-chartered trust company operating as a commercial bank.
Headquartered in Baltimore City, Maryland, Howard Bank operates a
general commercial banking business through its 20 branches located
throughout the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area. It had consolidated
assets of approximately $2.2 billion at December 31, 2018. Additional
information about Howard Bancorp, Inc. and Howard Bank are available on
its website at www.howardbank.com.
For additional information or questions, please contact:
George C. Coffman, E.V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
Howard
Bancorp, Inc.
3301 Boston Street
Baltimore, Maryland 21224
1-410-750-0020
Email:
Gcoffman@howardbank.com
Website:
www.howardbank.com
