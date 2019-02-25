Howard Hughes : The Seaport District Unveils 2019 Summer Concert Series On The Rooftop at Pier 17® In Partnership With Live Nation

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC), in partnership with exclusive booking partner Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), unveiled today the initial lineup for its second annual Summer Concert Series on The Rooftop at Pier 17® at the Seaport District. Kicking off in May, this summer's concert series features performances by artists including Grammy nominated pop rock band, OneRepublic; comedy trio, TheLonely Island; soul musicians, Trombone Shorty & Ben Harper; legendary rock band, Steve Miller Band and more, all set against panoramic views of the iconic New York skyline. New Yorkers and visitors alike will once again be able to experience the one-of-a-kind, open-air rooftop venue recently named 'Best New Concert Venue' of 2018 at the 30th Annual Pollstar Awards.

The Rooftop at Pier 17 captivated fans and industry professionals last year by offering the preeminent sound quality of an intimate listening environment in a rooftop outdoor setting overlooking the Lower Manhattan waterfront, and exceptional hospitalities featuring gourmet food trucks with specially curated menus, premium drink stations and luxury experiences.

'Following the success of our 2018 inaugural season, we look forward to welcoming New Yorkers back to the Seaport District for an unforgettable concert experience,' said Saul Scherl, President of the New York Tri-State Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation. 'This season will once again feature first-class entertainment and unparalleled panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty.'

'We are thrilled to welcome such a diverse group of artists to such a beautiful venue as part of the 2019 Summer Concert Series on The Rooftop at Pier 17,' said Stacie George, Senior Vice President at Live Nation. 'We are proud to partner with The Howard Hughes Corporation and look forward to an amazing summer of music on the water.'

This concert season will also feature the new Heineken Green Zone from Pier 17 Founding Partner Heineken, offering guests an exclusive fan section with a reserved Premium GA (general admission) viewing area situated in front of the stage and access to dedicated concessions. In addition, other Pier 17 Founding Partners-Chase, The Lincoln Motor Company and Pepsi-continue to elevate the visitor experience with engaging consumer activations throughout the season, on The Rooftop at Pier 17 and throughout the Seaport District.

Within the last year, the new Pier 17 has quickly established itself as a dynamic, year-round destination for culinary and cultural entertainment, offering space for concerts, private events, product launches and more, along with this year's introduction of the Seaport District's new Winterland experience, featuring the city's first open-air rooftop ice skating rink. The Pier Village, a collection of waterfront restaurants by culinary powerhouses on the first two floors of Pier 17, will welcome its first restaurant by summer 2019 with the opening of Jean-Georges Vongerichten's seafood restaurant followed by openings from David Chang of the Momofuku Group, Helene Henderson of Malibu Farm, and Andrew Carmellini.

Tickets to the Summer Concert Series, including access to the Heineken Green Zone, will be available for purchase to the general public starting Friday, March 1 at 10am EST via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Additionally, exclusive presale access is available to Chase credit and debit cardholders beginning on Tuesday, February 26 at 10am EST. Chase cardholders must use the first six digits of a Chase credit or debit card to receive advance ticket access via Ticketmaster.com.

The 2019 line-up features performances by artists including, but not limited to:

May 19 & 21: Passion Pit - Manners 10 th Anniversary Tour

Anniversary Tour May 25: Walk Off The Earth

June 11: SiriusXM The Pulse Presents: The Mighty O.A.R. with American Authors and Huntertones

June 15: E.Z.Mo Breezy presents: GRITS & BISQUITS BLOCK PARTY

June 18: Billie Eilish - WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WORLD TOUR - NYC

June 21: The Lonely Island

June 22: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents - Slushii

July 19: Iration - Live From Paradise! with Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro

July 20: OneRepublic

July 24: Steve Miller Band & Marty Stuart

July 27: The Struts: Young & Dangerous Tour 2019

August 1: Ben Folds & Violent Femmes

August 2: Greensky Bluegrass

August 3: Rebelution - Good Vibes Summer Tour 2019

August 6: Stray Cats - 40th Anniversary Tour

August 11: Papa Roach: Who Do You Trust? Tour

August 18: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

August 24: Squeeze

August 26 & 27: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

September 14 & 15: Shakey Graves & Dr. Dog

October 11: Thievery Corporation

And more shows to be announced.

For additional information on the Seaport District and the Summer Concert Series on The Rooftop at Pier 17, visit Pier17NY.com and follow @Pier17NY across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The Rooftop at Pier 17 is located at 89 South Street, New York, NY 10038.

About Seaport District

The Seaport District is New York's original commercial hub, located on the East River in Lower Manhattan with unparalleled views of the Brooklyn Bridge, the Statue of Liberty and the city skyline. An essential part of the city for over 300 years, the re-envisioned Seaport District will continue to function as a community anchor and 'port of discovery' for the rapidly growing population of Lower Manhattan. The Howard Hughes Corporation® is leveraging the Seaport District's history as the birthplace of innovation, as it transforms a district spanning several city blocks, creating approximately 450,000 square feet of dynamic culinary, fashion, entertainment and cultural experiences.

Highlights include Pier 17®, one of New York City's newest iconic entertainment destinations, with a 1.5-acre rooftop that serves as a year-round community amenity and cultural and event space. The Rooftop at Pier 17 transforms seasonally from a Winterland experience, complete with the city's first open-air rooftop ice skating rink, to an outdoor performance venue which was recently named 'Best New Concert Venue' by Pollstar. In addition to hosting the annual Summer Concert Series, The Rooftop at Pier 17 offers an array of seasonal bar and food options, and the standalone R17 restaurant which evolves with the seasons. The Pier Village, a collection of waterfront restaurants by culinary powerhouses on the first two floors of Pier 17, will welcome its first restaurant by summer 2019 with the opening of Jean-Georges Vongerichten's seafood restaurant followed by openings from David Chang of the Momofuku Group, Helene Henderson of Malibu Farm, and Andrew Carmellini. Pier 17 is home to ESPN's new live broadcast studios, which opened in April 2018.

The Seaport District features the only U.S. location of Carla Sozzani's pioneering experiential concept store, 10 Corso Como, as well as the only permanent location of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker in New York. The district is home to the first iPic Theaters located in Manhattan, which is the premier cinema operator's highest grossing location. The Seaport will also feature a 50,000-square-foot food hall by Jean-Georges in the restored Tin Building that is currently under construction. For additional information, visit SeaportDistrict.NYC.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

