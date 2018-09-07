Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Howden Joinery Group    HWDN   GB0005576813

HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP (HWDN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/07 03:15:06 pm
469.55 GBp   -0.77%
02:47pHOWDEN JOINERY : Directorate Change
PU
06/28HOWDEN JOINERY : Pension Scheme Funding
PU
05/24HOWDEN JOINERY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Howden Joinery : Directorate Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:47pm CEST

RNS Number : 1567A Howden Joinery Group PLC 07 September 2018

7 September 2018

HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC

("Howdens")

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Non-Executive Director Appointment

Howdens is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Caddick as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Following her appointment, Karen is a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees. She will also become a member of the Nominations Committee following completion of a formal induction programme.

Karen is currently the Group Human Resources Director at Saga plc and has previously been Group Human Resources Director at Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc. She also spent 10 years in financial services working in a number of HR positions for Royal & Sun Alliance and Barclays Bank. Karen then went on to hold Human Resources Director roles at Channel Five Broadcasting, The Financial Times, Punch Taverns & Spirit Group plc and WM Morrison Supermarkets plc. She is a non-executive director at Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

There is no further information which is required to be disclosed in accordance with 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.

For further information please contact:

Forbes McNaughton, Company Secretary:

+44 (0)207 535 1137

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contactrns@lseg.comor visitwww.rns.com.

END

BOABBGDCUDGBGIR

Disclaimer

Howden Joinery Group plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 12:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP
02:47pHOWDEN JOINERY : Directorate Change
PU
06/28HOWDEN JOINERY : Pension Scheme Funding
PU
05/24HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/10REPLACEMENT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/02HOWDEN JOINERY : Result of AGM
PU
05/02HOWDEN JOINERY : AGM Statement
PU
05/02HOWDEN JOINERY : Kitchen supplier Howden Joinery's UK revenue rises on higher vo..
RE
04/16HOWDEN JOINERY : The IKEA of fitted kitchens
AQ
04/13HOWDEN JOINERY : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
04/13HOWDEN JOINERY : Holding(s) in Company
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/05Howden Joinery Group Plc ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 509 M
EBIT 2018 245 M
Net income 2018 192 M
Finance 2018 222 M
Yield 2018 2,50%
P/E ratio 2018 14,93
P/E ratio 2019 13,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 2 880 M
Chart HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Howden Joinery Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Livingston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard John Pennycook Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Witts Co-Chief Operating Officer-Trade Division
Rob Fenwick Co-Chief Operating Officer-Supply Division
Mark Philip William Robson CFO, Executive Director & Deputy Chief Executive
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP1.37%3 722
LEGGETT & PLATT-4.53%5 931
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.68%2 364
LUOLAI LIFESTYLE TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 192
DOREL INDUSTRIES INC-20.80%609
HEADLAM GROUP PLC-22.22%496
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.